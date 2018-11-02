Close

A 15-year-old rape victim is the latest collateral damage of Duterte's drug war

Posted 2 November 2018 13:07 GMT

Screenshot from news channel News5Everywhere/Youtube.

Philippines’ President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war has reached a new low this week when a police officer was arrested for raping the 15-year-old daughter of detained drug suspects in the capital Manila.

Photos of officer Eduardo Valencia of the Philippine National Police (PNP) pleading with his superiors for having brought the teenager to a motel in exchange for the release of her parents have gone viral. Medical tests showed signs of rape.

Critics of President Duterte say it is his misogyny, rape jokes, and repeated assurances to defend police and military in the course of his government’s anti-drug and counterinsurgency operations that has normalized a macho culture of sexual abuse.

Reprimanded by the police chief while on live television, Valencia tried to justify his actions with the following line which seem to amount to an admission that rape was, in fact, nothing out of the ordinary in the police force:

Sir, may pamilya po ako. Sir, hindi na po bago sa ating mga operatiba yan ‘pag may nahuli tayong drug pusher.

Sir, I have a family. Sir, this is not new for our operatives whenever we arrest drug pushers.

Earlier this month, three upper-class cadets of the PNP Academy came under investigation for allegedly forcing two first-year police academy students for sexual assault.

A report by the Center for Women’s Resources (CWR) released on October 31st shows there have been 33 documented cases of police abuse against women and children since Duterte took power on June 30, 2016, until October 2018. Of this figure, 16 involve rape while the rest include other forms of physical assault, sexual harassment, blackmailing, and trafficking.

Among many other instances, Duterte told troops last year that he will answer their rape cases:

Trabaho lang kayo. Ako na bahala. Ako na magpakulong sa inyo. Pag naka-rape ka ng tatlo, aminin ko na akin ‘yun.

Just work on it. I'll take care of everything. I will be the one to jail you. If you commit rape three times, I'll take responsibility for it.

Here are some of the outraged reactions on Twitter:

I thought it was the addicts who steal and rape?

Duterte's government is the most horrendous horror story!

A tree is known by its fruit. Tokhang does not only mean murder but also rape. The criminals in government have become more brazen under despicable Duterte, who has emboldened his goons — AFP & PNP to kill the poor and rape women with impunity, and with rewards to beat.

Written byKarlo Mongaya

