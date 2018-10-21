Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Digging up the lost George Lucas Japanese 1980s TV commercials

Posted 21 October 2018 15:32 GMT
George Lucas in 6 vintage Japanese STAR WARS commercials for Panasonic

Caption: “Always something new.” Screencap from YouTube, Twitter user Retoro_mode.

Japanese Twitter has unearthed a series of 1980s Japanese TV commercials featuring the American filmmaker George Lucas of Star Wars fame, singing the praises of consumer electronics giant Panasonic.

In the commercials, Lucas speaks in simple Japlish, ending with the tagline “Itsumo something new,” which can be directly translated as “always something new.”

This series of TV commercials is really cool.

George Lucas in a Panasonic TV commercial from 1988. I wonder all of these are still online? Tagging @retoro_mode 

Japanese Twitter user Midorin, who regularly posts nostalgic images and videos from the 1970s, 80s and 90s Japan on Twitter, shared several of the George Lucas Panasonic commercials, tagging fellow Twitter user retoro_mode, whose Twitter feed is an even bigger cornucopia of retro Japanese culture, to see more of the series of was available online.

In fact, the entire series of Lucas Panasonic commercials have been uploaded to YouTube.

From the late 1980s to the early 1990s — when Japan's booming “Bubble Economy” went bust — Western media stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Billy Joel, Brooke Shields and Eric Clapton frequently appeared on Japanese television to pitch products to an increasingly affluent audience. YouTube is a treasure trove of these largely forgotten commercials.

Lucas recorded six commercials in total for Panasonic that aired on Japanese television in 1987 and 1988, a few years after the release of Return of the Jedi. In one commercial, Lucas promotes the company's satellite television tuner and a television set. In another, he pitches Panasonic's “MacLord Movie”, at the time a high-end prosumer video camera. In another, Lucas and his new “creation”, a friendly robot named Sparky, sing the praises of a Panasonic VCR.

All six of George Lucas's television commercials for Panasonic can be found on YouTube:

Creative Commons License
Written byNevin Thompson

Recent East Asia Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site