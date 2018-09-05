Brazil grieves as its oldest treasures turn to ashes in National Museum fire

Brazilians were left heartbroken after the National Museum, the country's oldest and arguably its most important, guardian of Latin America's largest natural history and anthropology collection, burned to the ground on Sunday, September 3, in a fire that raged throughout the night.

The National Museum was founded in Rio de Janeiro in 1818 by the then king of Portugal, D. João VI. It was housed in a palace of around the same period. The site had been the residence of the Portuguese and Brazilian royal families until 1889. It's also where Brazil's first National Constitutional Assembly was held.

Over its 200 years of history — the museum's anniversary was celebrated just in June this year –, it assembled a collection of around 20 million items. While a complete list of destroyed items is yet to be released, treasures such the eldest human fossil found in the Americas, pieces from ancient Egypt and the original letter that abolished slavery in Brazil in 1888 have all been confirmed lost.

Some people, including the museum's staff and scientists, risked their own lives by breaking into the blazing building to retrieve some of the items.

While the number of visitors had been dwindling every year — more Brazilians visited the Louvre in 2017 than the National Museum –, online reactions following the news of the fire were plenty.

Journalist and professor Felipe Milanez live-streamed the museum as the fire was raging: