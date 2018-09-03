Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Kashmiri journalist arrested after reporting on slain rebel, Burhan Wani

Posted 3 September 2018 18:11 GMT

Indian forces make a formation to stop the stones after protests erupted in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. Image from Instagram by Ieshan Wani. Used with permission.

Police in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir have detained a journalist for allegedly “harboring terrorists.” Aasif Sultan, who works with a with Srinagar-based news magazine Kashmir Narrator, was detained by the police for questioning on 27 August.

According to family members, local police raided their house in the Batamaloo area of the city and took Aasif into custody. His father told local media that police seized his son's personal belongings, including laptop and other electronic items, during the raid.

His friends believe that he was being targeted for a recent cover story which featured the slain rebel commander, Burhan Wani on its cover.

Journalists working in Kashmir have demanded his immediate release. Condemning his arrest, Kashmir Working Journalist Association and Kashmir Journalist Association said:

We are outraged to learn that journalist, Aasif Sultan, has been under illegal detention at police station Batamaloo for the last six days. We demand his immediate release from illegal custody.

The editor of Kashmir Narrator, where Aasif works as an assistant editor, told a Delhi-based newspaper that he was being framed wrongfully and the magazine was being targeted for their reportage.

Mugshot of the detained journalist. Used with permission.

“This is a cock and bull story. [The police] are not happy with our reportage,” he said.

“We have taken up his arrest with CPJ, IFJ, and other global organizations. We will fight it in the court of law,” editor Showkat Motta told the Indian Express.

Jammu and Kashmir police in a press statement said that they have seized what they termed as “incriminating materials” from various locations.

Though Aasif was detained on 27 August, a First Information Report was only filed on 31 August.

“On 31/8/2018 Asif Sultan S/O Mohammad Sultan Saida R/O Firdousabad Batamaloo has been arrested by Police Station Batamaloo in case FIR No 173/2018,” a police statement said.

Harris Jargar, a journalist in the Indian News portal LiveMint tweeted:

Journalist of Republic TV Aditya Raj Kaul tweeted:

The Committee to Protect Journalists issued a statement expressing deep concern about the ongoing detention and interrogation of Aasif.

“Police should immediately release Aasif Sultan from jail and halt efforts to pressure him to reveal sources or become an informer,” said Steven Butler, CPJ's Asia program coordinator in a statement. “By reporting on militant activity, Sultan is performing an important public service, not committing a crime.”

Creative Commons License
Written byIeshan Wani

Recent South Asia Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site