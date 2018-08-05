Rebuilding on the ruins — and the troubled history — of the Calais Jungle

In recent months, the city of Calais in northern France has undertaken two redevelopment projects with nature at their core.

The first is in the eastern part of town, on a patch of land previously known as the Calais Jungle which, circa January 2015, used to be the precarious home of up to 10,000 exiles from Afghanistan, Sudan, Syria, Eritrea, Iraq, and various other countries where armed conflict and political instability prevented citizens from living peaceful lives. In October 2016, the site was dismantled and razed to the ground, taking away not only the shelters of its inhabitants, but also all the other makeshift establishments — including restaurants, shops, a mosque and a church — that strove to bring some humanity to a landscape of despair.

Local authorities have decided to transform the remnants of the Jungle into a

wildlife park, through a so-called “ecological and landscaping reconquest” promoting the growth of beautiful flora such as orchids, and the presence of birds, like snipes and sand martins. This redevelopment is being presented as a “renaturation” operation:

Aux portes de Calais, les terrains de la lande, connus médiatiquement sous le nom de la « jungle de Calais » ont connu une opération exemplaire de reconquête paysagère et écologique, permettant d’inventer une nouvelle entrée pour les habitants vers un site naturel de plus de 400 hectares.

At the gates of the city of Calais, the land of the moor, known as the ‘Calais Jungle’, has undergone an exemplary operation of landscaping and ecological reconstruction. It will also allow a new gateway for the inhabitants to this natural site of more than 400 hectares.

In the words of Michel Agier, senior Researcher at the French Institute of Research for Development (IRD) and author of the book “The Jungle: Calais's Camps and Migrants“, it is, effectively, also an attempt at erasing the tumultuous history of this “draft of a city“:

Il y a un ensemble de crises politiques qui font qu’il y a des gens qui sont mis dans l’obligation de circuler. Ce qui indigne les gens de Calais, c’est le mauvais traitement des gens qui sont là, et, en passant, la mauvaise image de leur ville à cause de cela. Ce n’est pas littéralement le camp ou les migrants eux-mêmes, c’est plutôt cette absence de solution.

There is a set of political crises that cause people to be forced to move around. What outrages the people of Calais is the mistreatment of the people who are there, and the bad image of their city because of that. It is not literally the camp or the migrants themselves, it is rather the lack of solution for their plight.

The new park, which opened in June 2018, is a lonesome expanse of sand and bushes, with a few water basins and some abandoned bunkers, which were built by the area's German occupant around 1940. Visitors can walk along a short wooden path towards an observatory, from which vantage point they can gaze at the slightly underwhelming landscape, against the backdrop of a busy motorway that leads to the ferry port, and the factories that dot Calais’ industrial district.

The second project will take place not far from here, in the section of Calais known as the Beau-Marais. A community of Eritreans has been living in this area for a few months now, in a small wood known as Little Forest — one of the various toponyms of an alternative geography of Calais created by its transitory migrants. Every day, local associations provide them with food, water and personal care items, in an attempt to help meet the basic needs of people who have been completely disregarded by the authorities. Tucked between a motorway, a high school and a residential area, Little Forest is within close proximity to other local communities. Sharing such close quarters has sometimes led to tensions — particularly about waste disposal — since the authorities have failed to provide the forced migrants with adequate waste collection facilities.

On June 12, 2018, the Calais town hall convened a public meeting to present its plans for this 2.5-hectare area, officially known as the Chico Mendes Wood. Natacha Bouchart, the mayor of Calais, listened as a local representative talked to the crowd about the project. There was a lot of discussion around the wood being the last reminder of the area’s history as a “beautiful marsh”, which is the literal translation of the district’s name, and one local resident reminded the audience that the woodland is home to a vast array of natural species, including salamanders that dwell close to the area’s central pond. But no mention was made of the wood’s human occupants until another resident timidly suggested — fifteen minutes into the meeting — that a solution should be found for the “people that live there”.

Redevelopment will ultimately turn the wood into a park — the distinction being that woods are always open, whereas parks can be closed. This plot of land will now be surrounded by a fence to prevent entry outside of opening hours, and there are plans to attach cameras to the park’s street lamps. This measure, according to the mayor, will help identify the owners of dogs that may defecate in the park. The municipality has already ordered the fences, but the rest of the project remains purely hypothetical. Still, several suggestions were put forward at the town hall meeting, including the installation of a playground, footpaths, and a pétanque ground — with the conspicuous absence of toilets and water points — for a hefty total cost of 1.5 million euros. The timeline of the project suggests that some elements are more important than others. While most of the redevelopment is planned for the beginning of 2020, there are plans to install the fences as early as August 2018.

Calais seems determined to transform its jungles into parks. We can never know what Chico Mendes, who bestowed his name upon this small wood, would have thought of Bouchart’s proposal. The Brazilian activist, assassinated in 1988, dedicated his life to fighting for the preservation of the Amazonian rainforest, and for the rights of peasants and indigenous peoples. But there is some speculation as to whether the project is motivated by a desire to protect the area’s wildlife, or whether it is yet another attempt at displacing migrants from their living spaces — a policy that local authorities seem eager to enforce ever since the Jungle was demolished.

Indeed, the proposed redevelopment of the Chico Mendes Wood is happening in the context of regular settlement clearings in Calais — some almost daily, most at least once a week. Under the new policy of “no fixation points“, authorities routinely destroy, tear-gas, or discard tents, tarpaulins, sleeping bags and blankets. Such clearings are often rationalized as cleaning operations for “abandoned items”. In reality, they are particularly violent events, both physically and psychologically, during which refugees are reminded that the state will not even recognise their right to seek temporary shelter. These operations often take place at night or at dawn, without forewarning, and under heavy police presence. Not only are refugees’ homes taken away; all too often their belongings are also confiscated, and various instances of police brutality against forced migrants, including minors, have been reported.

For people in exile, Calais is a place of ever-growing hostility, a city where walls, fences and barbed wire proliferate, while minors sleep on the streets due to a lack of proper state accommodation. While neither the French nor the British (Calais is the closest French town to England) seem willing to safeguard human rights in northern France, the deterioration of the situation is not inevitable once such policies are documented, denounced and ultimately, overhauled. The right to shelter is unconditional: it does not depend on the person's legal status, origin or nationality.