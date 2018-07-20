“Because we're here. Because we exist”: Nofi ‘Black and Proud’ challenges representation in French media

Nofi, a media channel founded in 2014, has billed itself “the first for black culture” in France. Creator Christian Dzellat takes pride in the use of “direct speech” to reach a community hindered by a major deficit in representation in mainstream French media.

Nofi's Facebook page connects with more than 1.8 million followers and the website draws in an average of 500,000 visitors per month, with a burgeoning community growing on Instagram with 83,000 members. Its editorial content tackles a slew of news, lifestyle and black cultural history topics. At times controversial, as over the launch of their print magazine Negus, the channel has the distinction of working to raise awareness of black representation in French society, which tends to get cold feet when it comes to talking about race and black culture.

In an interview with American actor Jada Pinkett-Smith, Dzellat describes the vision behind Nofi:

This is the first French-speaking black medium … our target is really to promote black excellence and raise our peoples’ consciousness.

Global Voices sat down with Dzellat to learn more about the making of Nofi.

Global Voices (GV): Why did you decide to set up a site in addition to your existing Facebook page?

Christian Dzellat (CD) : L’idée c’était d’aller plus loin. « Nofi » c’est la contraction de « noir et fier », ça vient d’un t shirt du même nom que j’ai créé en 2004. A l’époque le seul réseau social que j’avais à emmener avec moi c’était la rue. L’idée avec ce t shirt c’était de connecter les gens, de créer une émulation et plus de solidarité entre gens de la communauté noire. Il y a les noirs d’Afrique, les noirs des Antilles, les Maliens, les Sénégalais, les Congolais… Pour moi, à 22 ans, il fallait essayer d’unifier un peu tout ça sous une même bannière. Dans la foulée nous avons créé la page Facebook « noir et fier », et l’impact a été rapide car nous sommes arrivés tôt, dès 2008-2009. On parlait de tout ce qui avait trait à la communauté noire, en termes d’actualités et de divertissement. Puis on a voulu aller plus loin, parce que Facebook… c’est Facebook, quoi. On voulait créer un vrai média. On a commencé à faire un travail de rédaction de contenus plutôt que seulement du partage. C’est de là qu’est né Nofi le 21 février 2014 : le jour anniversaire de la date de l’assassinat de Malcolm X. On voulait un symbole fort. On est donc dedans depuis 4 ans, avec des rédacteurs et des journalistes. Et on développe parallèlement une activité d’agence en travaillant avec des marques comme Netflix et Orange.(ed's note: Orange is one of the largest telecom/media company in France).

The idea was to go further. ‘Nofi’ is a contraction of ‘noir et fier’ [‘black and proud’], from a T-shirt of that name I created in 2004. At that time the only social network I had to bring was the street. The idea of that T-shirt was to connect people, to model greater solidarity between people from the black community. There are Blacks from Africa, Blacks from the Caribbean, Malians, Senegalese, Congolese… For me, at 22, it was necessary to kind of try and unify all that under a single banner. From that springboard, we created the ‘black and proud’ Facebook page, and the impact was swift, because we got in there early, back in 2008-9. We talked about anything that touched the black community in current affairs and entertainment terms. Then we wanted to go further, because Facebook is … you know, Facebook. We wanted to create a real channel. We worked up to our content level rather than just sharing. And from that, Nofi was born on February 21, 2014 — the anniversary of Malcolm X's assassination. We wanted a strong symbol. So here we are on the inside, for four years now, with editors and journalists. And we're developing a parallel agency business, working with brands like Netflix and Orange. (Ed's note: Orange is one of the largest telecom/media company in France).

GV: Who are you addressing with Nofi?

CD: On s’adresse majoritairement aux Noirs, mais aussi aux amoureux des cultures afro, de la culture noire dans son ensemble. Et puis finalement, au même titre que Le Monde ou Le Figaro, on s’adresse à tous. L’idée étant que chacun puisse y trouver son bonheur.

CD: We're addressing mainly Blacks, but also lovers of Afro culture, black culture, as a whole. And then, ultimately, just like [mainstream French national newspapers] Le Monde or Figaro, we address everyone. The idea being that everyone can find something to their liking here.

GV: Can a bid like Nofi's help shift the boundaries of representation in the wider media?

CD: J’ai compris que lorsqu’on commence à être visible, qu’on a une audience, les gens – et du même coup les médias, nos confrères – commencent à nous regarder plus. Pour vous donner un exemple : la rédaction d’AJ+ regarde régulièrement Nofi, ils ont déjà écrit pour nous demander de les aider à partager certains contenus qui pourraient toucher notre audience. Et quand je regarde aujourd’hui ce qu’ils produisent, je constate que nous les inspirons: ils ont un langage plus direct qu’il y a 1 ou 2 ans, ils parlent « noir », sans détour. Et puis certaines questions ne peuvent être traitées que par les personnes concernées. Trop souvent certains sujets en France sont abordés dans les rédactions sans être maitrisés.Je ne vais pas me mettre à parler de l’histoire de la ville de Paris si je n’ai pas fait des recherches ou que je ne suis pas historien.

CD: I've come to appreciate that when you start to be visible, to have an audience, people — and that includes the media, our own peers — start to look more closely at you. To give you an example: the editorial team at AJ+ are always looking at Nofi — they've already written to us to ask us to help them share certain content which might touch our audience. And when I look today at what they're producing, I can spot that we're inspiring them: they have a more direct language than 1 or 2 years ago – they speak ‘black’, straight to the point. And then there are questions which can't be handled except by the people concerned. Too often certain subjects in France are approached in news stories, but not nailed. I'm not going to go talking about the history of the city of Paris if I haven't done the research, or if I'm not a historian.

GV: Might this approach also contribute to getting more black journalists and editors into publishing in general?

CD: Tout à fait. C’est très important. Je suis content qu’on puisse contribuer à donner leurs chances à des gens qui sortent d’école de journalisme. Par exemple notre rédactrice en chef a commencé par faire un stage à Nofi. 3 ans plus tard elle était rédactrice en chef, et peut-être qu’après elle continuera son chemin ailleurs. Tant mieux. Il faut qu’on soit à l’avant-garde pour qu’après les choses se normalisent.

CD: Absolutely. That's very important. I'm happy that we can contribute to giving a break to journalism college graduates. For example, our managing editor started out with an internship at Nofi. Three years later, she was managing editor, and maybe later on she'll continue her path somewhere else. All the better. You've got to be in the vanguard for things to become the norm later.

GV: Do you keep tabs on bloggers who might be of interest to you from the point of view of giving Nofi more content?

CD: On essaie, mais ce n’est pas évident. Comme aujourd’hui nous avons une visibilité importante, lorsque nous avons des besoins nous faisons une annonce sur le réseau. Cela se passe aussi souvent par bouche à oreille ou via des candidatures spontanées. Mais la veille est rare, ça ne marche que pour les trucs vraiment dingues.

CD: We try, but it's not straightforward. Since today we have major visibility, when we have a need, we put a call out on the network. That often gets passed by word of mouth, or via unsolicited offers. But keeping actual tabs is rare: it only works for the really out-there stuff.

GV: What's your business model?

CD: Comme pour beaucoup de rédactions, nous avons un modèle économique très compliqué de rémunération à travers la publicité. Mais ça ne suffit pas. C’est pour ça que nous avons créé notre agence : aujourd’hui on fait du consulting, on produit du contenu, comme on a pu le faire récemment pour Orange. On doit aller chercher toujours plus loin. On fait aussi un peu de merchandising, comme on l’avait fait au début avec le t shirt « noir et fier ». Et de l'édition: nous avons sorti un livre récemment. On se diversifie en restant dans la même dynamique et le même environnement pour garder une cohérence d'ensemble.

CD: Like many content managers, we have a very complex, advertising revenue business model. But it's not enough. That's why we created our agency: today we do consulting, we produce content, as we've been able to do recently for Orange We have to scout further afield. We also do a bit of merchandizing, like we did at the start with the ‘black and proud’ T-shirt. And some publishing — we had a book out recently. We diversify by staying in the same dynamic and the same environment to keep overall consistency.

GV: How would you respond to those who might consider a “black channel” exclusive?

CD: Prenons Elle, par exemple, pour l’avoir déjà ouvert, dedans, il n’y a que des femmes blanches. Ça ne me dérange pas. Mais c’est pour ça aussi que nous avons appelé le média « Nofi », parce qu’on voulait sortir un peu du message « noir et fier » dans lequel je peux comprendre qu’on puisse voir « noir, donc pas les autres ». Avec « Nofi » on est dans quelque chose de plus simple, efficace, plus doux aussi, et beaucoup plus ouvert. Si des gens pensent qu’on les exclue, c’est parce qu’eux-mêmes veulent s’exclure. Moi je rêve d’aller au Japon, j’aime la culture japonaise et je ne me sens pas exclu. Le Japon n’est pas réservé qu’aux Japonais.

CD: Take Elle, for example. You open it, it's all white women. That doesn't bother me. But that's also why we've called the channel ‘Nofi’, because we wanted to get away from the message ‘black and proud’ — which I can see you could read as black, so not anyone else’. With ‘Nofi’, we're in simpler territory, more effective, also gentler, and much more open. If people think we're excluding them, that's because they want to exclude themselves. Like, I dream of going to Japan, I love Japanese culture, and I don't feel excluded. Japan isn't just for the Japanese.

GV: I think I've picked up that you're opening an office in Africa. What's the objective for Nofi?

CD: Nous voulons êtres plus en phase avec le terrain, là où les choses se passent. En France, la communauté noire a une réalité, avec ses problématiques et ses modes de vie. En Afrique, il y a d’autres réalités. Aujourd’hui on peut parler de certaines choses mais si on les vit pas au quotidien ce n’est pas évident. Il est important de donner cette voix à des gens qui savent écrire, et qui ont envie de dire et de montrer des choses. Ne serait-ce que la beauté de ce merveilleux continent.

CD: We want to be more grounded, closer to where things are happening. In France, the black community has one reality, with its issues and lifestyles. In Africa, there are other realities. Today we can talk about certain things, but if you aren't living them day by day, it's not straightforward. It's important to give a voice to people who can write, and who want to say and show things. Even if it's just the beauty of this amazing continent.

GV: Where would this office open? And when?

CD: Idéalement ce sera en Côte d’Ivoire, ou au Sénégal peut-être. Structurellement la Côte d’Ivoire serait plus équipée pour un lancement. Il y aurait plus de liens évidents avec notre bureau à Paris. L’ouverture devrait se faire en septembre de cette année.

CD: Ideally it'll be in the Ivory Coast or perhaps Senegal. Structurally, Ivory Coast would be better equipped for a launch. There would be more obvious links with our office in Paris. The opening should come in September this year.

[Nofi reports from Afropunk in Johannesburg, South Africa, 2017]

GV: What topics work best on Nofi?

CD: Ce qui marche vraiment bien, c’est tout ce qui concerne l’histoire et la culture, de façon constante. Les gens en veulent toujours plus. Il y a une vraie soif d’apprendre et de découvrir. Nous avons une approche de l’actualité avec le paradigme de la culture afro. Un exemple : quand il y a a eu l’affaire avec Antoine Griezmann et son « blackface ». Nous ne réagissons pas à chaud, mais nous faisons un devoir de mémoire pour expliquer ce qu’est le « blackface ». C’est une pédagogie nécessaire du réel qui permet de mieux appréhender l’actualité. Un autre exemple, sur une note plus positive : nous avons travaillé avec Netflix sur la nouvelle saison de “Luke Cage”. Nous sommes allés au-delà de la célébration d’avoir un super-héros noir, pour aller explorer tous les codes qui dans la série rappellent la « blaxploitation » et les engagements de la communauté noire aux États-Unis par rapport à la ségrégation. Les retours que nous avons eu de Netflix est que cela leur donnait de nouveaux éclairages sur leur propre série.

CD: What really works really well, hands down, is anything to do with history and culture. People always want more. There's a real thirst for learning and discovery. We have an approach to news within the paradigm of African culture. An example was when there was the furore over Antoine Griezmann and his ‘blackface’. We don't go in all guns blazing, but we do make it a solemn duty to explain what blackface is. It's a necessary, real-life educative mission which allows people to grapple with the story better. Another example, on a more positive note: we worked with Netflix on the new season of Luke Cage. We went beyond celebrating the existence of a black superhero, to mount an exploration of all the codes in the show which recall blaxploitation, and the stake the black community has in segregation. The feedback we got from Netflix is that it shed fresh light for them on their own show.

GV: Does the fact that you produce a lot of historical articles allow you to recreate the idea of a common cultural background within the community?

CD: C’est sur. Lorsqu’on va parler de ségrégation aux États-Unis, tous les Noirs vont se sentir concernés. De près ou de loin. Et c’est pareil quand on parle des grandes figures d’Afrique : on parle d'un pays mais tout le monde se sent concerné quand même. Ou quand on parle d’un ancien esclave qui a découvert la technique de la culture de la vanille à la Réunion. On se sent tous concernés parce qu’on parle de Noirs.

CD: Sure. When you get to talking about segregation in the USA, all Blacks feel affected. Closely or at a distance. And it's the same when you talk about the great figures of Africa: you're talking about one country but everyone still feels affected. Or when you talk about a former slave who discovered the cultivation of vanilla on Réunion. We all feel affected because we're talking about Blacks.

GV: Do you see things shifting in terms of representation in mainstream culture in France, whether in the media or in culture, films, TV shows?

CD: On peut avoir l’impression que ça bouge, mais en fait, dès qu’il y a une pénétration de la culture noire dans la culture mainstream, je trouve qu’elle est gommée : on la remplace par des mots. Généralement on est plus présents, mais pas forcément plus représentés. Et ce n’est pas la même chose. On est pas représentés si les personnes présentes n’ont pas le droit de s’exprimer en notre nom. C’est la même chose dans l’entrepreneuriat: c’est fou le nombre d’entreprises créées par de Noirs dans les 5-10 dernières années ! C’est génial, et dans des domaines qui vont bien au-delà des clichés de la musique et du sport. Mais il y a comme un plafond de verre qui gomme tout quand on arrive à un certain niveau, pour que ça reste blanc.

CD: You can get the impression it's shifting, but in fact, as soon as there's a penetration of black culture into mainstream culture, I find it gets erased: it's replaced by words. Generally we are more present, but not necessarily more represented. And they're not the same. We're not represented if the people presented don't have the right to express themselves in our name. It's the same thing with enterprise: it's crazy the number of businesses set up by Blacks over the last five to 10 years! It's great, and in sectors which go far beyond the clichés of music and sport. But there's a kind of glass ceiling which erases everything when you reach a certain level, so that it stays white.

[Nofi reports from Afropunk in Johannesburg, South Africa, 2017]

GV: What's the place of women in Nofi?

CD: La femme noire a une place centrale dans la culture africaine. Au Congo, certaines ethnies sont culturellement matriarcales. C’est important pour nous, et nous faisons la promotion de beaucoup d’héroïnes, femmes et noires, sur le site. Qu’elles soient du passé ou actuelles. Des femmes qui font des choses, qui écrivent des bouquins, qui entreprennent. On a besoin d’en découvrir toujours plus.

CD: The black woman has a central place in African culture. In the Congo, some ethnic groups are culturally matriarchal. That's important to us, and we promote many female and black heroines on the site. Whether they're from the past or contemporary. Women who do things, who write books, who set up in business. We always need to discover more about them.

GV: How do you envisage the future in 10 years’ time?

CD: Je veux qu’on soit incontournables. Pour qu’on puisse offrir une réponse à cette question de la représentativité. Parce qu’on est là, qu’on existe, qu’on est réels et qu’il y a un besoin. On doit aller au-delà de la fois dans l’année où on va parler des Noirs pour la sortie de « Black Panther 2 ». On a envie de répondre au quotidien, avec un site internet, des réseaux sociaux, des magazines, et pourquoi pas une chaine de télé. Un groupe média fort et puissant qui serait le reflet de la communauté.