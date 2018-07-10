What were Global Voices’ readers up to last week?

At Global Voices, our community researches, writes, edits, and translates stories with a mission to support human rights and build bridges of understanding across countries, cultures, and languages.

We don't publish just to grab clicks or follow a news trend. We do, however, like to keep track of the ways in which our hard work has impact around the world.

To that end, one useful metric is how readers respond to our stories and translations. So let's take a look at who our readers were and what caught their attention during the week of July 2-8, 2018.

Where in the world are Global Voices’ readers?

Last week, our stories and translations attracted readers from 203 countries! The top 20 countries represented across all of Global Voices’ sites were:

1. United States

2. France

3. Japan

4. Brazil

5. Philippines

6. Mexico

7. Argentina

8. Spain

9. Peru

10. Taiwan

11. Bangladesh

12. Colombia

13. Russia

14. Italy

15. India

16. Germany

17. United Kingdom

18. Indonesia

19. Madagascar

20. Ecuador

But that's only a small slice of the diversity of our readership. Let's use the True Random Number Generator from Random.org and take a look at a few other countries on the list:

39. Switzerland

149. Mauritius

57. Uruguay

70. Côte d’Ivoire

114. Timor-Leste

Global Voices in English

The English-language site is where the majority of original content is first published at Global Voices. The top five most-read stories of last week were:

1. Rising star footballer is among more than a million Uyghurs sent to Chinese ‘re-education’ camps

2. Tired of murders targeting women, Ugandans take to the streets in peaceful protest

3. First comprehensive study on child abuse in Madagascar points to alarming level of violence

4. In the face of nation-wide violent deaths, Nigerians seek a better deal

5. The women behind Armenia’s “Velvet Revolution”

Global Voices Lingua

Lingua is a project that translates Global Voices stories into languages other than English. There are about 30 active Lingua sites. Below is last week's most-read story or translation on each active language site.

Amharic

የቴዲ አፍሮ አዲስ አልበም ፈጣን ተቀባይነት አገኘ (“Singer Teddy Afro's new album holds fast to his vision of a diverse, yet united Ethiopia,” originally published in 2017)

Arabic

التحولات في ثقافة الزواج ببنغلاديش تغير قائمة الطعام في حفلات الزفاف (“Shifts in Bangladeshi wedding culture bring a change to the menu”)

Bangla

নেলসন ম্যান্ডেলার ১৭টি জ্ঞানগর্ভ উক্তি যা সকলের পাঠ করা উচিৎ (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

Chinese (simplified)

谁是中国政治犯？天安门事件29年后的人权状况评估 (“Who are China's political prisoners? A human rights assessment, 29 years after Tiananmen”)

Chinese (traditional)

影片：馬達加斯加的兒童性交易 (“Film exposes Madagascar's child sex trade,” originally published in 2013)

Czech

Nová kolumbijská minimální mzda vzbuzuje jen velmi malé nadšení (“Colombia's new minimum wage generates minimum enthusiasm,” originally published in 2015)

Dutch

Israël, een van de droogste landen ter wereld, wordt nu overspoeld door water(“Israel, one of the world’s driest countries, is now overflowing with water,” originally published in 2016)

Esperanto

Kiom valoras la homaj rajtoj? — 20 usonajn dolarojn laŭ la Ĉambro de Reprezentantoj de Filipinoj (“What's the value of human rights? According to the Philippines House of Representatives, $20,” originally published in 2017)

French

Six personnalités qui ont fait ou font Madagascar (“6 people From Madagascar you should know,” originally published in 2013)

German

Mazedonier bringen es fertig, über einen ernsten Namensstreit mit Griechenland zu witzeln (“Macedonians manage to joke about a serious naming dispute with Greece”)

Greek

#ThemToo: Σύριες μαρτυρούν ιστορίες βιασμού στις φυλακές του καθεστώτος (“#ThemToo: Syrian women tell stories of rape in regime prisons”)

Hungarian

17 Nelson Mandela-idézet, melyet érdemes ismerni (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

Indonesian

Ungkapan Cinta terhadap Bahasa Portugis, dalam Kemajemukan Dialeknya (“A declaration of love to the Portuguese language, in all its variations,” originally published in 2011)

Italian

Russia: parte dell'Europa o dell'Asia? (“Russia: Part of Europe,” originally published in 2007)

Japanese

誰もが知るべきネルソン・マンデラの17の知恵 (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

Korean

러시아 남성에 대한 우크라이나 여성의 섹스보이콧 (“Ukrainian women's sex boycott against Russian men,” originally published in 2014)

Macedonian

Филмот „Воркрафт“ предизвикува носталгија кај кинеската генерација која порасна со онлајн компјутерски игри (“‘Warcraft’ movie brings out the nostalgia in China's online gaming generation,” originally published in 2016)

Malagasy

Tambavy, raokandro, fangaro sy ireo torohevitra entina manasitrana omen'ireo renibe manerana izao tontolo izao (“Carrot syrup, potato compresses and nutmeg necklaces: Grandma's remedies from around the world,” originally published in 2015)

Nepali

संयुक्त अधिराज्य बेलायतमा लोकप्रिय तर नेपालमा अज्ञात नेपाली सदावहार वनस्पति “ससेज भाइन” (“The Nepali ‘sausage vine’ evergreen plant is famous in the United Kingdom, yet remains unknown in Nepal”)

Polish

Nowa minimalna płaca w Kolumbii rodzi minimum entuzjazmu (“Colombia's new minimum wage generates minimum enthusiasm,” originally published in 2015)

Portuguese

Um ritual de proteção para “fechar o corpo” liga tradições religiosas diferentes no Brasil (“A protection ritual to ‘close the body’ links different religious traditions in Brazil,” originally published in 2016)

Punjabi

Russian

10 африканских блюд, которые каждый должен попробовать (“10 dishes from Sub-Saharan Africa everyone needs to try,” originally published in 2014)

Serbian

Ljudi iza skrivenih kamera u moskovskim javnim toaletima i žena koja uzvraća udarac (“The men behind Moscow's hidden bathroom cameras and the woman who's fighting back,” originally published in 2016)

Spanish

10 palabras que usas a diario que no sabías que eran de origen quechua (“10 common words in Spanish and English that come from Quechua,” originally published in 2015)

Swahili

Hekima 17 za Nelson Mandela Zinazofaa Kusomwa na Kila Mmoja (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

Turkish

Katarlıyım ve Evleneceğim Kişiye Karar Verebilmek İstiyorum (“I’m Qatari, and I want to be able to decide for myself who I marry,” originally published in 2016)

Urdu