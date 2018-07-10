Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan with his daughter facing corruption verdicts

Posted 10 July 2018 20:57 GMT

Pakistan's former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at the United Nations, September 27, 2015. Image from Flickr by United Nations Women. CC: BY-NC-ND 2.0

Pakistan's former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is set to return to Pakistan from the United Kingdom (U.K.) after a Pakistani Accountability Court has sentenced him to ten years in prison for impropriety in the ownership of certain properties in the U.K.

Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz announced in London, England that she and her father will return to Islamabad, Pakistan on July 13, 2018, just a few weeks before Pakistan's general elections on July 25. They plan to file an appeal against the corruption verdict announced on Friday, July 6.

Sharif and his daughter had been in London tending to Sharif's wife Kulsoom Nawaz who is currently receiving cancer treatment and is in a coma.

In a case known as the Avenfield Reference Verdict tried under Pakistan's anti-corruption focused agency, the National Accountability Bureau, Sharif was accused of buying apartments in London by illegally siphoning money from Pakistan. He was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison with a fine of 8 million British Pounds, GBP (1.3 billion Pakistan Rupees, PKR).

His daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a fine of 2 million GBP (335 million PKR). Additionally, her husband Captain (Rtd) Safdar received a one-year prison sentence.

Safdar surrendered at the National Accountability Bureau in Islamabad on July 9:

Journalist Mohammad Taqi suggests that the case against Sharif was a way for the Supreme Court of Pakistan to “stack the legal deck against [him]” by linking the verdict with the Panama Papers scandal, in which “his children were named in the leaked information.” Taqi explains:

The present case was a lucky break for the army aided by the release of the so-called Panama Papers. The former PM’s children were named in the leaked information for holding off-shore companies to manage their businesses and properties, but he himself wasn’t mentioned. The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), shelving the due process, turned itself into a trial court and took up the Panama Papers against Sharif.

Despite its aggressive witch-hunt, the SCP did not find any evidence of wrong-doing but nailed Sharif nonetheless on a flimsy charge of not declaring a potential income. However, what the SCP – acting in all probability on a nod from the army—had done was to stack the legal deck against Sharif. A year ago, the SCP had declared him guilty of being dishonest and therefore unable to hold a public office.

Following the Supreme Court verdict in July 2017, Sharif was forced to vacate the prime minister's office. Maryam and Safdar have been disqualified from the upcoming general elections in July 2018.

Applause or critique for the verdict?

Many see the Sharif family's recent trial and verdict as a political move to deter them from contesting in the upcoming election. The Sharifs are members of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) and many expected daughter Maryam Sharif to follow in her father's footsteps:

Meanwhile, four Avenfield Apartments in London were confiscated by the Federal Government of Pakistan. Supporters of the rival political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) gathered outside Avenfield in support of the verdict.

Social media activist Hamza Khan tweeted:

PTI supporters allegedly tried to break into Sharif's London flats. Journalist Murtaza Ali Shah tweeted:

The National Accountability Bureau plans to arrest the Sharifs upon arrival at the airport.

However, PML-N supporters announced their plans to welcome their leader in Islamabad. Security is on high alert. PML-N continue their election campaigns across the country with determination.

The verdict is being celebrated by some as a step toward a corruption-free country. Politician, Dr. Tahir ul Qadri tweeted:

Actor and activist Hamza Ali Abbassi sees the verdict as a proud moment for Pakistan:

Yet, PML-N political workers motivated people to support their party against the verdict. PML-N worker Imran Khalid Butt tweeted:

Corruption in Pakistan:

According to the Corruption Perceptions Index released by Transparency International (TI), Pakistan is ranked number 116 of 176 countries included in 2016, indicating high levels of corruption in the country.

The Sharifs are the first to be convicted under the accountability laws of Pakistan.

The Avenfield Reference was one of the three corruption references filed against the family after the conviction and removal of Nawaz Sharif from the office of the prime minister in July. Two other cases are still on trial in Pakistan's accountability courts.

Former Pakistani president and army general Pervez Musharraf has also been called to the courts over corruption charges.

Creative Commons License
Written byAnushe Noor Faheem.

Recent Pakistan Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site