What were Global Voices’ readers up to last week?

At Global Voices, our community researches, writes, edits, and translates stories with a mission to support human rights and build bridges of understanding across countries, cultures, and languages.
We don't publish just to grab clicks or follow a news trend. We do, however, like to keep track of the ways in which our hard work has impact around the world.
To that end, one useful metric is how readers respond to our stories and translations. So let's take a look at who our readers were and what caught their attention during the week of June 4-10, 2018.
Where in the world are Global Voices’ readers?
Last week, our stories and translations attracted readers from 200 countries! The top 20 countries represented across all of Global Voices’ sites were:
1. United States
2. Brazil
3. Japan
4. Argentina
5. France
6. Mexico
7. Spain
8. Peru
9. Colombia
10. Taiwan
11. Italy
12. Germany
13. Philippines
14. United Kingdom
15. Canada
16. Bangladesh
17. Ecuador
18. Russia
19. India
20. Chile
But that's only a small slice of the diversity of our readership. Let's use the True Random Number Generator from Random.org and take a look at a few other countries on the list:
177. Kosovo
122. Latvia
140. Palestine
40. Mozambique
188. Dominica
Global Voices in English
The English-language site is where the majority of original content is first published at Global Voices. The top five most-read stories of last week were:
1. Puerto Rico’s flag is black and in ‘mourning’ over US-imposed oversight board (originally published in 2016)
2. How ‘African’ is Northern Africa?
3. Sorry, I don’t speak English. I speak Photography.
4. Singapore: Is it a city or country? (originally published in 2009)
5. Romanian government considering following Trump’s move and relocating its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem
Global Voices Lingua
Lingua is a project that translates Global Voices stories into languages other than English. There are about 30 active Lingua sites. Below is last week's most-read story or translation on each active language site.
Arabic
- الاستفتاء الدستوري البوروندي يكشف عمق المشاكل السياسية (“Burundi's contentious constitutional referendum reflects deeper political problems”)
Bangla
- নেলসন ম্যান্ডেলার ১৭টি জ্ঞানগর্ভ উক্তি যা সকলের পাঠ করা উচিৎ (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)
Chinese (simplified)
- 谁是中国政治犯？天安门事件29年后的人权状况评估 (“Who are China's political prisoners? A human rights assessment, 29 years after Tiananmen”)
Chinese (traditional)
- 台灣：對成衣品牌Lativ失望 (“Taiwan: Failed ‘Made in Taiwan’ clothing promise disappoints,” originally published in 2012)
Czech
- Kdo má na svědomí lesní požár u Černobylu? (“Chernobyl is burning, but who's to blame?” originally published in 2015)
Dutch
- 8 manieren waarop klimaatverandering reeds een invloed heeft op Afrika (“8 ways climate change is already affecting Africa,” originally published in 2015)
French
- Nelson Mandela : 17 citations à se remémorer pour apprécier sa sagesse (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)
German
- Israel, eines der trockensten Länder der Welt, hat nun Wasser im Überfluss (“Israel, one of the world’s driest countries, is now overflowing with water,” originally published in 2016)
Greek
- 17 σοφές φράσεις του Νέλσον Μαντέλα που όλοι πρέπει να διαβάσουν (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)
Hungarian
- 16 film, amit látnod kell, ha meg akarod ismerni a világot (“Expand your movie-watching horizons with these 16 films from around the world,” originally published in 2016)
Indonesian
- Apakah Taiwan Sebuah Negara, Pulau Merdeka, Wilayah yang Memisahkan Diri, atau Sebuah Provinsi di Tiongkok? (“Is Taiwan a country, a self-governing island, or a breakaway territory or province of China?” originally published in 2016)
Italian
- America Latina: la piaga del lavoro minorile (“Latin America: The problem of child labor – part I,” originally published in 2009)
Japanese
- シンガポールは、都市か、国か？(“Singapore: Is it a city or country?” originally published in 2009)
Korean
- 1979년부터 이어진 강제적인 히잡 착용에 반발하는 이란 여성들 (“Iranian women – saying ‘no’ to compulsory hijabs since 1979,” originally published in 2012)
Macedonian
- Малезија: Која е вистината за палмовото масло? (“Malaysia: What's the real deal with palm oil?” originally published in 2010)
Malagasy
- Dôsie Tafaporitsaka Mampiseho Fa Sary Miboridana No Takalon'ny Vola Indramin'ny Tovovavy Ao Shina (“A major leak exposes how Chinese loan sharks make female debtors take nude selfies,” originally published in 2016)
Nepali
- स्विस ब्रुअरीले टिमुरको स्वाद भएको नयाँ बियरलाई स्वर्गीय राजाको नामसँग जोडेपछि नेपालमा विरोधको लहर (“Swiss brewery sparks protests in Nepal for naming new beer with timur flavor after late king”)
Polish
- Prawa Kobiet w Pakistanie (“Women's rights in Pakistan,” originally published in 2010)
Portuguese
- Singapura: cidade ou país? (“Singapore: Is it a city or country?” originally published in 2009)
Punjabi
- ਜ਼ੀਰੋ ਤੋਂ ਸੁਪਰਹੀਰੋ ਤੱਕ (“From zero to superhero”)
Russian
- 10 африканских блюд, которые каждый должен попробовать (“10 dishes from Sub-Saharan Africa everyone needs to try,” originally published in 2014)
Spanish
- La mascota del Mundial de Fútbol Rusia 2018 tiene un nombre gracioso que nadie entiende (“Russia's 2018 World Cup mascot has a hilarious name and you don't even get it,” originally published in 2016)
Swahili
- Hekima 17 za Nelson Mandela Zinazofaa Kusomwa na Kila Mmoja (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)
Turkish
- Katarlıyım ve Evleneceğim Kişiye Karar Verebilmek İstiyorum (“I’m Qatari, and I want to be able to decide for myself who I marry,” originally published in 2016)