What were Global Voices’ readers up to last week?

At Global Voices, our community researches, writes, edits, and translates stories with a mission to support human rights and build bridges of understanding across countries, cultures, and languages.

We don't publish just to grab clicks or follow a news trend. We do, however, like to keep track of the ways in which our hard work has impact around the world.

To that end, one useful metric is how readers respond to our stories and translations. So let's take a look at who our readers were and what caught their attention during the week of June 4-10, 2018.

Where in the world are Global Voices’ readers?

Last week, our stories and translations attracted readers from 200 countries! The top 20 countries represented across all of Global Voices’ sites were:

1. United States

2. Brazil

3. Japan

4. Argentina

5. France

6. Mexico

7. Spain

8. Peru

9. Colombia

10. Taiwan

11. Italy

12. Germany

13. Philippines

14. United Kingdom

15. Canada

16. Bangladesh

17. Ecuador

18. Russia

19. India

20. Chile

But that's only a small slice of the diversity of our readership. Let's use the True Random Number Generator from Random.org and take a look at a few other countries on the list:

177. Kosovo

122. Latvia

140. Palestine

40. Mozambique

188. Dominica

Global Voices in English

The English-language site is where the majority of original content is first published at Global Voices. The top five most-read stories of last week were:

1. Puerto Rico’s flag is black and in ‘mourning’ over US-imposed oversight board (originally published in 2016)

2. How ‘African’ is Northern Africa?

3. Sorry, I don’t speak English. I speak Photography.

4. Singapore: Is it a city or country? (originally published in 2009)

5. Romanian government considering following Trump’s move and relocating its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

Global Voices Lingua

Lingua is a project that translates Global Voices stories into languages other than English. There are about 30 active Lingua sites. Below is last week's most-read story or translation on each active language site.

Arabic

الاستفتاء الدستوري البوروندي يكشف عمق المشاكل السياسية (“Burundi's contentious constitutional referendum reflects deeper political problems”)

Bangla

নেলসন ম্যান্ডেলার ১৭টি জ্ঞানগর্ভ উক্তি যা সকলের পাঠ করা উচিৎ (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

Chinese (simplified)

谁是中国政治犯？天安门事件29年后的人权状况评估 (“Who are China's political prisoners? A human rights assessment, 29 years after Tiananmen”)

Chinese (traditional)

台灣：對成衣品牌Lativ失望 (“Taiwan: Failed ‘Made in Taiwan’ clothing promise disappoints,” originally published in 2012)

Czech

Kdo má na svědomí lesní požár u Černobylu? (“Chernobyl is burning, but who's to blame?” originally published in 2015)

Dutch

8 manieren waarop klimaatverandering reeds een invloed heeft op Afrika (“8 ways climate change is already affecting Africa,” originally published in 2015)

French

Nelson Mandela : 17 citations à se remémorer pour apprécier sa sagesse (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

German

Israel, eines der trockensten Länder der Welt, hat nun Wasser im Überfluss (“Israel, one of the world’s driest countries, is now overflowing with water,” originally published in 2016)

Greek

17 σοφές φράσεις του Νέλσον Μαντέλα που όλοι πρέπει να διαβάσουν (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

Hungarian

16 film, amit látnod kell, ha meg akarod ismerni a világot (“Expand your movie-watching horizons with these 16 films from around the world,” originally published in 2016)

Indonesian

Apakah Taiwan Sebuah Negara, Pulau Merdeka, Wilayah yang Memisahkan Diri, atau Sebuah Provinsi di Tiongkok? (“Is Taiwan a country, a self-governing island, or a breakaway territory or province of China?” originally published in 2016)

Italian

America Latina: la piaga del lavoro minorile (“Latin America: The problem of child labor – part I,” originally published in 2009)

Japanese

シンガポールは、都市か、国か？(“Singapore: Is it a city or country?” originally published in 2009)

Korean

1979년부터 이어진 강제적인 히잡 착용에 반발하는 이란 여성들 (“Iranian women – saying ‘no’ to compulsory hijabs since 1979,” originally published in 2012)

Macedonian

Малезија: Која е вистината за палмовото масло? (“Malaysia: What's the real deal with palm oil?” originally published in 2010)

Malagasy

Dôsie Tafaporitsaka Mampiseho Fa Sary Miboridana No Takalon'ny Vola Indramin'ny Tovovavy Ao Shina (“A major leak exposes how Chinese loan sharks make female debtors take nude selfies,” originally published in 2016)

Nepali

स्विस ब्रुअरीले टिमुरको स्वाद भएको नयाँ बियरलाई स्वर्गीय राजाको नामसँग जोडेपछि नेपालमा विरोधको लहर (“Swiss brewery sparks protests in Nepal for naming new beer with timur flavor after late king”)

Polish

Prawa Kobiet w Pakistanie (“Women's rights in Pakistan,” originally published in 2010)

Portuguese

Singapura: cidade ou país? (“Singapore: Is it a city or country?” originally published in 2009)

Russian

10 африканских блюд, которые каждый должен попробовать (“10 dishes from Sub-Saharan Africa everyone needs to try,” originally published in 2014)

Spanish

La mascota del Mundial de Fútbol Rusia 2018 tiene un nombre gracioso que nadie entiende (“Russia's 2018 World Cup mascot has a hilarious name and you don't even get it,” originally published in 2016)

Swahili

Hekima 17 za Nelson Mandela Zinazofaa Kusomwa na Kila Mmoja (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

