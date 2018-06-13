Close

What were Global Voices’ readers up to last week?

Posted 13 June 2018 11:55 GMT

“Read.” Photo via Flickr by Jesper Sehested and TheDyslexicBook.com. CC BY 2.0

At Global Voices, our community researches, writes, edits, and translates stories with a mission to support human rights and build bridges of understanding across countries, cultures, and languages.

We don't publish just to grab clicks or follow a news trend. We do, however, like to keep track of the ways in which our hard work has impact around the world.

To that end, one useful metric is how readers respond to our stories and translations. So let's take a look at who our readers were and what caught their attention during the week of June 4-10, 2018.

Where in the world are Global Voices’ readers?

Last week, our stories and translations attracted readers from 200 countries! The top 20 countries represented across all of Global Voices’ sites were:

1. United States
2. Brazil
3. Japan
4. Argentina
5. France
6. Mexico
7. Spain
8. Peru
9. Colombia
10. Taiwan
11. Italy
12. Germany
13. Philippines
14. United Kingdom
15. Canada
16. Bangladesh
17. Ecuador
18. Russia
19. India
20. Chile

But that's only a small slice of the diversity of our readership. Let's use the True Random Number Generator from Random.org and take a look at a few other countries on the list:

177. Kosovo
122. Latvia
140. Palestine
40. Mozambique
188. Dominica

Global Voices in English

The English-language site is where the majority of original content is first published at Global Voices. The top five most-read stories of last week were:

1. Puerto Rico’s flag is black and in ‘mourning’ over US-imposed oversight board (originally published in 2016)
2. How ‘African’ is Northern Africa?
3. Sorry, I don’t speak English. I speak Photography.
4. Singapore: Is it a city or country? (originally published in 2009)
5. Romanian government considering following Trump’s move and relocating its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

Global Voices Lingua

Lingua is a project that translates Global Voices stories into languages other than English. There are about 30 active Lingua sites. Below is last week's most-read story or translation on each active language site.

Arabic

Bangla

Chinese (simplified)

Chinese (traditional)

Czech

Dutch

French

German

Greek

Hungarian

Indonesian

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Macedonian

Malagasy

Nepali

Polish

Portuguese

Punjabi

Russian

Spanish

Swahili

Turkish

A small portrait of L. Finch
Written byL. Finch

