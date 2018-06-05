What were Global Voices’ readers up to last week?

At Global Voices, our community researches, writes, edits, and translates stories with a mission to support human rights and build bridges of understanding across countries, cultures, and languages.

We don't publish just to grab clicks or follow a news trend. We do, however, like to keep track of the ways in which our hard work has impact around the world.

To that end, one useful metric is how readers respond to our stories and translations. So let's take a look at who our readers were and what caught their attention during the week of May 28-June 3, 2018.

Where in the world are Global Voices’ readers?

Last week, our stories and translations attracted readers from 206 countries! The top 20 countries represented across all of Global Voices’ sites were:

1. United States

2. Argentina

3. Brazil

4. Japan

5. France

6. Taiwan

7. Mexico

8. Spain

9. Colombia

10. Peru

11. United Arab Emirates

12. Italy

13. Hong Kong

14. Bangladesh

15. Germany

16. United Kingdom

17. India

18. Canada

19. Russia

20. Oman

But that's only a small slice of the diversity of our readership. Let's use the True Random Number Generator from Random.org and take a look at a few other countries on the list:

105. Kyrgyzstan

154. Andorra

26. Tanzania

117. Togo

189. Chad

Global Voices in English

The English-language site is where the majority of original content is first published at Global Voices. The top five most-read stories of last week were:

1. Macedonians manage to joke about a serious naming dispute with Greece

2. How ‘African’ is Northern Africa?

3. Swiss brewery sparks protests in Nepal for naming new beer with timur flavor after late king

4. Malaysia’s new government urged to implement media reforms

5. Who are China’s political prisoners? A human rights assessment, 29 years after Tiananmen

Global Voices Lingua

Lingua is a project that translates Global Voices stories into languages other than English. There are about 30 active Lingua sites. Below is last week's most-read story or translation on each active language site.

Arabic

الاستفتاء الدستوري البوروندي يكشف عمق المشاكل السياسية (“Burundi's contentious constitutional referendum reflects deeper political problems”)

Bangla

নেলসন ম্যান্ডেলার ১৭টি জ্ঞানগর্ভ উক্তি যা সকলের পাঠ করা উচিৎ (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

Catalan

La tribu amazònica dels Matsés crea una enciclopèdia de medicina tradicional (“An Amazon tribe's 500-page traditional-medicine encyclopaedia,” originally published in 2015)

Chinese (simplified)

一名身穿「『习』特勒」T恤的中国活动人士被捕失踪 (“Chinese activist who wore ‘Xitler’ T-shirt goes missing in detention,” originally published in 2016)

Chinese (traditional)

以色列－這個曾是世上最乾燥的國家，現在正水流四溢 (“Israel, one of the world’s driest countries, is now overflowing with water,” originally published in 2016)

Czech

‚Orwellovská dystopie‘, či důvěryhodný stát? Zjistěte více o čínském systému sociálního kreditu (“‘Orwellian dystopia’ or trustworthy nation? Get the facts on China's social credit system,” originally published in 2016)

Dutch

Wereldwijd: Ramadanwensen (“Global: Ramadan memes,” originally published in 2010)

Farsi

فیلمی که تجارت سکس کودکان را در ماداگاسکار افشا کرده است. (“Film exposes Madagascar's child sex trade,” originally published in 2013)

French

Nelson Mandela : 17 citations à se remémorer pour apprécier sa sagesse (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

German

Israel, eines der trockensten Länder der Welt, hat nun Wasser im Überfluss (“Israel, one of the world’s driest countries, is now overflowing with water,” originally published in 2016)

Greek

17 σοφές φράσεις του Νέλσον Μαντέλα που όλοι πρέπει να διαβάσουν (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

Hindi

Indonesian

Apakah Taiwan Sebuah Negara, Pulau Merdeka, Wilayah yang Memisahkan Diri, atau Sebuah Provinsi di Tiongkok? (“Is Taiwan a country, a self-governing island, or a breakaway territory or province of China?” originally published in 2016)

Italian

America Latina: la piaga del lavoro minorile (“Latin America: The problem of child labor – part I,” originally published in 2009)

Japanese

誰もが知るべきネルソン・マンデラの17の知恵 (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

Kurdish

عێراقیەکان داوا لە حکومەت دەکەن یارمەتی ماڵی ھەتیوانی لەسەر ھونەر دامەزراو بدەن (“Iraqis call on government to assist humanitarian's art-based orphanage,” originally published in 2017)

Macedonian

Малезија: Која е вистината за палмовото масло? (“Malaysia: What's the real deal with palm oil?” originally published in 2010)

Malagasy

Dôsie Tafaporitsaka Mampiseho Fa Sary Miboridana No Takalon'ny Vola Indramin'ny Tovovavy Ao Shina (“A major leak exposes how Chinese loan sharks make female debtors take nude selfies,” originally published in 2016)

Nepali

बिटकोइन, ट्यूलिप र नाइजेरियन सेयर बजारमा के समानता छ (“What Bitcoin, tulip mania and the Nigerian stock market have in common”)

Polish

Prawa Kobiet w Pakistanie (“Women's rights in Pakistan,” originally published in 2010)

Portuguese

Um ritual de proteção para “fechar o corpo” liga tradições religiosas diferentes no Brasil (“A protection ritual to ‘close the body’ links different religious traditions in Brazil,” originally published in 2016)

Punjabi

Romanian

14 filme interzise în Iran din 2007 (“14 films that have been banned in Iran since 2007,” originally published in 2015)

Russian

10 африканских блюд, которые каждый должен попробовать (“10 dishes from Sub-Saharan Africa everyone needs to try,” originally published in 2014)

Serbian

Malezija: Uputstva roditeljima o tome kako prepoznati homoseksualce i lezbejke (“Malaysia: Parenting guidelines on how to spot gays and lesbians,” originally published in 2012)

Spanish

La mascota del Mundial de Fútbol Rusia 2018 tiene un nombre gracioso que nadie entiende (“Russia's 2018 World Cup mascot has a hilarious name and you don't even get it,” originally published in 2016)

Swahili

Hekima 17 za Nelson Mandela Zinazofaa Kusomwa na Kila Mmoja (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

Urdu