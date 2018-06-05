What were Global Voices’ readers up to last week?

At Global Voices, our community researches, writes, edits, and translates stories with a mission to support human rights and build bridges of understanding across countries, cultures, and languages.
We don't publish just to grab clicks or follow a news trend. We do, however, like to keep track of the ways in which our hard work has impact around the world.
To that end, one useful metric is how readers respond to our stories and translations. So let's take a look at who our readers were and what caught their attention during the week of May 28-June 3, 2018.
Where in the world are Global Voices’ readers?
Last week, our stories and translations attracted readers from 206 countries! The top 20 countries represented across all of Global Voices’ sites were:
1. United States
2. Argentina
3. Brazil
4. Japan
5. France
6. Taiwan
7. Mexico
8. Spain
9. Colombia
10. Peru
11. United Arab Emirates
12. Italy
13. Hong Kong
14. Bangladesh
15. Germany
16. United Kingdom
17. India
18. Canada
19. Russia
20. Oman
But that's only a small slice of the diversity of our readership. Let's use the True Random Number Generator from Random.org and take a look at a few other countries on the list:
105. Kyrgyzstan
154. Andorra
26. Tanzania
117. Togo
189. Chad
Global Voices in English
The English-language site is where the majority of original content is first published at Global Voices. The top five most-read stories of last week were:
1. Macedonians manage to joke about a serious naming dispute with Greece
2. How ‘African’ is Northern Africa?
3. Swiss brewery sparks protests in Nepal for naming new beer with timur flavor after late king
4. Malaysia’s new government urged to implement media reforms
5. Who are China’s political prisoners? A human rights assessment, 29 years after Tiananmen
Global Voices Lingua
Lingua is a project that translates Global Voices stories into languages other than English. There are about 30 active Lingua sites. Below is last week's most-read story or translation on each active language site.
Arabic
- الاستفتاء الدستوري البوروندي يكشف عمق المشاكل السياسية (“Burundi's contentious constitutional referendum reflects deeper political problems”)
Bangla
- নেলসন ম্যান্ডেলার ১৭টি জ্ঞানগর্ভ উক্তি যা সকলের পাঠ করা উচিৎ (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)
Catalan
- La tribu amazònica dels Matsés crea una enciclopèdia de medicina tradicional (“An Amazon tribe's 500-page traditional-medicine encyclopaedia,” originally published in 2015)
Chinese (simplified)
- 一名身穿「『习』特勒」T恤的中国活动人士被捕失踪 (“Chinese activist who wore ‘Xitler’ T-shirt goes missing in detention,” originally published in 2016)
Chinese (traditional)
- 以色列－這個曾是世上最乾燥的國家，現在正水流四溢 (“Israel, one of the world’s driest countries, is now overflowing with water,” originally published in 2016)
Czech
- ‚Orwellovská dystopie‘, či důvěryhodný stát? Zjistěte více o čínském systému sociálního kreditu (“‘Orwellian dystopia’ or trustworthy nation? Get the facts on China's social credit system,” originally published in 2016)
Dutch
- Wereldwijd: Ramadanwensen (“Global: Ramadan memes,” originally published in 2010)
Farsi
- فیلمی که تجارت سکس کودکان را در ماداگاسکار افشا کرده است. (“Film exposes Madagascar's child sex trade,” originally published in 2013)
French
- Nelson Mandela : 17 citations à se remémorer pour apprécier sa sagesse (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)
German
- Israel, eines der trockensten Länder der Welt, hat nun Wasser im Überfluss (“Israel, one of the world’s driest countries, is now overflowing with water,” originally published in 2016)
Greek
- 17 σοφές φράσεις του Νέλσον Μαντέλα που όλοι πρέπει να διαβάσουν (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)
Hindi
- जापान: समुच्चय आंधी जानकारी पर ओपन स्ट्रीट मैप (मुक्त सड़क नक्शे) (“Japan: OpenStreetMap aggregates typhoon info,” originally published in 2013)
Indonesian
- Apakah Taiwan Sebuah Negara, Pulau Merdeka, Wilayah yang Memisahkan Diri, atau Sebuah Provinsi di Tiongkok? (“Is Taiwan a country, a self-governing island, or a breakaway territory or province of China?” originally published in 2016)
Italian
- America Latina: la piaga del lavoro minorile (“Latin America: The problem of child labor – part I,” originally published in 2009)
Japanese
- 誰もが知るべきネルソン・マンデラの17の知恵 (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)
Kurdish
- عێراقیەکان داوا لە حکومەت دەکەن یارمەتی ماڵی ھەتیوانی لەسەر ھونەر دامەزراو بدەن (“Iraqis call on government to assist humanitarian's art-based orphanage,” originally published in 2017)
Macedonian
- Малезија: Која е вистината за палмовото масло? (“Malaysia: What's the real deal with palm oil?” originally published in 2010)
Malagasy
- Dôsie Tafaporitsaka Mampiseho Fa Sary Miboridana No Takalon'ny Vola Indramin'ny Tovovavy Ao Shina (“A major leak exposes how Chinese loan sharks make female debtors take nude selfies,” originally published in 2016)
Nepali
- बिटकोइन, ट्यूलिप र नाइजेरियन सेयर बजारमा के समानता छ (“What Bitcoin, tulip mania and the Nigerian stock market have in common”)
Polish
- Prawa Kobiet w Pakistanie (“Women's rights in Pakistan,” originally published in 2010)
Portuguese
- Um ritual de proteção para “fechar o corpo” liga tradições religiosas diferentes no Brasil (“A protection ritual to ‘close the body’ links different religious traditions in Brazil,” originally published in 2016)
Punjabi
- ਕੁਝ ਇਰਾਕੀ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੇ ‘ਵਿਅਰਥ’ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਦਾ ਬਾਈਕਾਟ ਕੀਤਾ, ਤਾਂ ਦੂਸਰਿਆਂ ਨੇ ਪਾਰਲੀਮੈਂਟ ਨੂੰ ਬਦਲ ਦੇਣ ਲਈ ਵੋਟ ਪਾਈ (“While some Iraqis boycott ‘futile’ elections, others vote to shake up parliament”)
Romanian
- 14 filme interzise în Iran din 2007 (“14 films that have been banned in Iran since 2007,” originally published in 2015)
Russian
- 10 африканских блюд, которые каждый должен попробовать (“10 dishes from Sub-Saharan Africa everyone needs to try,” originally published in 2014)
Serbian
- Malezija: Uputstva roditeljima o tome kako prepoznati homoseksualce i lezbejke (“Malaysia: Parenting guidelines on how to spot gays and lesbians,” originally published in 2012)
Spanish
- La mascota del Mundial de Fútbol Rusia 2018 tiene un nombre gracioso que nadie entiende (“Russia's 2018 World Cup mascot has a hilarious name and you don't even get it,” originally published in 2016)
Swahili
- Hekima 17 za Nelson Mandela Zinazofaa Kusomwa na Kila Mmoja (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)
Urdu
- افغانستان کی ان دیکھی تصاویر (“Sharing photos of the Afghanistan you never see,” originally published in 2012)