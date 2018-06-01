Argentinians are mocking the president's penny-pinching advice for citizens with higher utility bills

Since May 27, Argentinian Twitter users have flooded the web with jokes and memes in response to President Mauricio Macri’s recent suggestions on how Argentinians struggling with an increase in electricity and gas bills can make ends meet.

Macri's “advice” came during a speech to the nation in which he justified his decision to maintain the hiked prices for the capital and surrounding areas — the most densely populated regions of Argentina — where people could see bills increase 58% for gas and 67% for electricity.

He said Argentinians could use LED light bulbs, limit their use of gas-powered stove tops, and even take shorter showers to save money. These suggestions will go beyond his speech and will be included in an awareness campaign, according to the president.

Macri’s recommendations unleashed a creative wave of jokes, making the hashtag #MacriTips a trending topic on Argentina’s Twitter.

“si cada uno junta todos los cachitos de jabón que van sobrando y los pega entre sí, se puede ahorrar hasta un jabón por mes” #MacriTips pic.twitter.com/ggo3I0yD4Q — hopeful monster (@alesitoide) May 28, 2018

“If everyone gathers the leftover bits of soap and pastes them together, you can save up to a soap per month” #MacriTips

El papel higiénico se puede usar de los dos lados #MacriTips — Vladimir Putazo ✘ (@soyCMok) May 28, 2018

You could use both sides of the toilet paper #MacriTips

Podes comprar un hueso para caldo entre 3 vecinos y sortear el orden de uso. #MacriTips — Bestiario (@Bestiario123) May 28, 2018

You and three neighbors can buy a bone to make broth and then take turns using it. #MacriTips

Image: If you turn your underwear inside out you can wear it for one extra week. Please save!

Si pasas por un McDonald's usá el baño y llévate servilletas. Te ahorras la descarga del inodoro en casa y comprar Carilinas. #MacriTipspic.twitter.com/i0FZQsiyYq — Mariano Saleh (@duroms) May 28, 2018

If you pass by a McDonald’s, go to the bathroom and take some napkins home with you. You can save on having to flush at home and having to buy Carilinas [a popular brand of bathroom tissue].

#MacriTips si mientras te bañas aprovechas y lavas las verduras para la ensalada, no solo ahorras tiempo sino también agua. pic.twitter.com/2LUoWwleZ3 — Deselby (@deselby_) May 28, 2018

#MacriTips if you wash salad veggies while you shower you not only save time, but also water.

Con un charmander se podrá ahorrar hasta un 37% de gas #MacriTipspic.twitter.com/uwIztj3Omk — Tomás (@saiyajindelsur) May 28, 2018

With a charmander you can save up to 37% in gas! #MacriTips

The end of an era

It is important to note that for nearly 20 years Argentinians have been paying prices for basic goods and services that are much lower than their actual value, thanks to a system of subsidies.

In January 2016, shortly after taking over the presidency, Macri made official the first increase in electricity bills after suspending the subsidies, but maintained certain services for free for families in need. Other increases came in public transport and natural gas, and electricity and gas bills were hiked yet again in December 2017.

As a response, in March 2018, the representatives of the opposition parties presented a bill to bring down the prices of electricity, water and natural gas to where they were in November 2017. The draft law also proposes a ban on any new price increases for a year and any interruption of services for lack of payment.

President Macri said the bill would be “hurtful” and that it would “make us believe that there’s a magic solution, that we can just bring all rates back down.”

In the end, the bill was approved by the Senate, but vetoed by the president.

Meanwhile, Argentinians continue to make jokes and share memes, a distraction from the inevitable anxiety for the future state of their household budget.

Si cambiás los libros tradicionales por libros en braile no necesitás la luz para leer de noche. #MacriTips — lisandroarbilla (@LisandroArbilla) May 29, 2018