What were Global Voices’ readers up to last week?

At Global Voices, our community researches, writes, edits, and translates stories with a mission to support human rights and build bridges of understanding across countries, cultures, and languages.

We don't publish just to grab clicks or follow a news trend. We do, however, like to keep track of the ways in which our hard work has impact around the world.

To that end, one useful metric is how readers respond to our stories and translations. So let's take a look at who our readers were and what caught their attention during the week of May 21-27, 2018.

Where in the world are Global Voices’ readers?

Last week, our stories and translations attracted readers from 206 countries! The top 20 countries represented across all of Global Voices’ sites were:

1. United States

2. Brazil

3. Japan

4. France

5. Mexico

6. Macedonia

7. Peru

8. Spain

9. Colombia

10. Argentina

11. Taiwan

12. Italy

13. Germany

14. Bangladesh

15. United Kingdom

16. Russia

17. Canada

18. Ecuador

19. Lebanon

20. India

But that's only a small slice of the diversity of our readership. Let's use the True Random Number Generator from Random.org and take a look at a few other countries on the list:

25. Madagascar

68. Paraguay

198. Faroe Islands

54. Panama

35. Turkey

Global Voices in English

The English-language site is where the majority of original content is first published at Global Voices. The top five most-read stories of last week were:

1. Macedonians manage to joke about a serious naming dispute with Greece

2. Lebanon's historic Anfeh salt marshes threatened by yet another resort

3. Making Japan’s hot springs more friendly for LGBT folks

4. Photo essay: Stateless in the former Soviet republic of Georgia

5. Nepal’s Kami Rita climbs Mount Everest for a record 22nd time

Global Voices Lingua

Lingua is a project that translates Global Voices stories into languages other than English. There are about 30 active Lingua sites. Below is last week's most-read story or translation on each active language site.

Arabic

من هو جلال الدين الرومي، وإلى من ينتمي؟ (“Who was Jalaluddin Rumi, and whose Rumi is he?” originally published in 2016)

Bangla

নেলসন ম্যান্ডেলার ১৭টি জ্ঞানগর্ভ উক্তি যা সকলের পাঠ করা উচিৎ (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

Catalan

La tribu amazònica dels Matsés crea una enciclopèdia de medicina tradicional (“An Amazon tribe's 500-page traditional-medicine encyclopaedia,” originally published in 2015)

Chinese (simplified)

中国：性、监控、与“人民色情”（People’s Porn）的崛起 (“China: Sex, censorship and the rise of ‘people's porn,’” originally published in 2011)

Chinese (traditional)

台灣：對成衣品牌Lativ失望 (“Taiwan: Failed ‘Made in Taiwan’ clothing promise disappoints,” originally published in 2012)

Czech

Izrael, jedna z nejvyprahlejších zemí světa, má dnes vody nadbytek (“Israel, one of the world’s driest countries, is now overflowing with water,” originally published in 2016)

Dutch

Wereldwijd: Ramadanwensen (“Global: Ramadan memes,” originally published in 2010)

Farsi

فیلمی که تجارت سکس کودکان را در ماداگاسکار افشا کرده است. (“Film exposes Madagascar's child sex trade,” originally published in 2013)

French

Nelson Mandela : 17 citations à se remémorer pour apprécier sa sagesse (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

German

Israel, eines der trockensten Länder der Welt, hat nun Wasser im Überfluss (“Israel, one of the world’s driest countries, is now overflowing with water,” originally published in 2016)

Greek

17 σοφές φράσεις του Νέλσον Μαντέλα που όλοι πρέπει να διαβάσουν (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

Hindi

Indonesian

Apakah Taiwan Sebuah Negara, Pulau Merdeka, Wilayah yang Memisahkan Diri, atau Sebuah Provinsi di Tiongkok? (“Is Taiwan a country, a self-governing island, or a breakaway territory or province of China?” originally published in 2016)

Italian

America Latina: la piaga del lavoro minorile (“Latin America: The problem of child labor – part I,” originally published in 2009)

Japanese

誰もが知るべきネルソン・マンデラの17の知恵 (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

Kurdish

عێراقیەکان داوا لە حکومەت دەکەن یارمەتی ماڵی ھەتیوانی لەسەر ھونەر دامەزراو بدەن (“Iraqis call on government to assist humanitarian's art-based orphanage,” originally published in 2017)

Macedonian

Бугарија, Македонија: Војна за историјата преку блогови (“Bulgaria, Macedonia: Blog wars over history,” originally published in 2008)

Malagasy

Dôsie Tafaporitsaka Mampiseho Fa Sary Miboridana No Takalon'ny Vola Indramin'ny Tovovavy Ao Shina (“A major leak exposes how Chinese loan sharks make female debtors take nude selfies,” originally published in 2016)

Nepali

ब्राजिलियन नासा खगोलविद् तथा कार्ल सागनद्वारा संस्थापित जर्नलका पहिलो महिला सम्पादक रोजली लोपेससँगको साक्षात्कार (“Interview with Rosaly Lopes, a Brazilian NASA astronomer and the first woman to edit the journal founded by Carl Sagan”)

Polish

Indie: Szczególny dzień dla zięciów. (“India: A special day for the son-in-law,” originally published in 2010)

Portuguese

Um ritual de proteção para “fechar o corpo” liga tradições religiosas diferentes no Brasil (“A protection ritual to ‘close the body’ links different religious traditions in Brazil,” originally published in 2016)

Punjabi

Romanian

14 filme interzise în Iran din 2007 (“14 films that have been banned in Iran since 2007,” originally published in 2015)

Russian

10 африканских блюд, которые каждый должен попробовать (“10 dishes from Sub-Saharan Africa everyone needs to try,” originally published in 2014)

Serbian

Ljudi iza skrivenih kamera u moskovskim javnim toaletima i žena koja uzvraća udarac (“The men behind Moscow's hidden bathroom cameras and the woman who's fighting back,” originally published in 2016)

Spanish

10 palabras que usas a diario que no sabías que eran de origen quechua (“10 common words in Spanish and English that come from Quechua,” originally published in 2015)

Swahili

Hekima 17 za Nelson Mandela Zinazofaa Kusomwa na Kila Mmoja (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

Urdu