Amid continuing crackdown on anti-government protests, Nicaraguans pay homage to those killed

Nicaragua's political crisis that started in late April 2018 has taken the life of at least 76 people in violent demonstrations and protests. On May 24, negotiations between the government and the opposition in the form of a “National Dialogue” were suspended, triggering a second wave of demonstrations.

What began as a backlash against plans to reduce social security payments has turned into an outcry by citizens for Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo to step down after numerous human rights violations took place during the crackdowns.

Throughout April's protests, the Inter-American Commission of Human Rights (CIDH in Spanish) reported illegal arrests, tortures, and humiliations as well as possible extrajudicial killings.

(Image by Pictoline from the protests in April). “What's going on in Nicaragua?” [In the image] Thousand have taken to the streets to protest the changes in social security and retirement payments. The government has censored independent TV channels, taken over universities and crackdown on protests with police and armed groups.

The CIDH condemned the killing of young students, with youth making up the largest number of protestors in April. The killing of a journalist was reported in addition to Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks and media bans.

The government broke down the dialogue alleging that the opposition's intention was to “open the way” for a coup d'état. Since May 24, Nicaraguans have braced for a new wave of crackdowns and returned to the streets, and so did the police and armed forces.

Since the start of this new series of protests at least eight more people have been killed and alleged aggressions from armed groups have been reported online, as it was done by Amnesty International Americas Director Erika Guevara:

Hemos documentado en vivo el ataque armado de turbas Sandinistas en contra de jóvenes estudiantes de la Universidad Nacional de Ingeniería en Managua, Nicaragua 🇳🇮 #SOSNicaraga Difundan video https://t.co/nc734NbWyk — Erika Guevara-Rosas (@ErikaGuevaraR) May 28, 2018

We've documented live the armed attack made by Sandinista crowds (possibly government supporters) against young students from the National University of Engineering in Managua. Please spread.

#SOSNicaragua, memorials, testimonies

Led by the hashtag #SOSNicaragua on Twitter, discussions for a national strike are underway, with activists sharing special recipes online to keep strong for a long day of protests. Netizens are widely sharing recommendations for secure communications, even without an internet connection.

The government has demanded protestors to end demonstrations and lift blockades placed to limit people's and vehicles circulation through different roads around the country. Protestors counter-demand the end to repression, the dismantling of para-police groups and early elections to choose new authorities.

Given the outcomes in April, protesters and human right workers fear that violence will intensify because many believe the only way out of the crisis is a change of government. Videos circulate online of Nicaraguans taking down First Lady and Vice President Rosario Murillo's “Trees of Life” monuments placed in 2013. Critics see Murillo's metallic trees as a display of absolute power, and pro-change activists have replaced her trees with real ones in a symbolic gesture:

26/mayo, 5:40 pm. Cayó el chayopalo frente al colegio Teresiano, en carretera Masaya. YO lo filmé. #SOSNicaragua pic.twitter.com/g6kmkfcfAT — Bayardo Aguilar (@bayardoaguilar) May 26, 2018

26 of May, 5:40pm. The chayopalo [Referring to the ‘Tree of Life’] in front of the school Teresiano, in the Masaya way. I recorded it.

Youtube memorials along with Facebook testimonies provided space for grieving, including accounts from the mothers of four of the students killed in April. Others discuss the role of women during the protests and the National Dialogue and reflections on what the protests meant for many:

La gente apenada mira la calle, sabiendo que hace una semana a los estudiantes que luchaban cerca, los rociaban con gases lacrimógenos y en el peor de los casos, los asesinaban o apresaban (y torturaban). Hay vergüenza por no haber hecho nada […] Una anciana no para de contar lo que pasó. Trata de informar a las personas y compara esto con lo que ella vivió con Somoza. “Este es peor, este ya sabe cómo es la dictadura” […] Si algo deberíamos tener claro, es que los jóvenes no volveremos a ser los mismos. No volveremos a ver a los lugares donde ocurrió la masacre como antes.

People look at the street with sorrow, knowing that a week ago the students that were fighting close to that place were sprayed with tear gas, and in the worst cases, were killed or jailed (and tortured). There's shame for not having done anything […] An elderly lady can't stop talking about what happened. She tries to tell people [about what happened] and compares it with Somoza [the family that held dictatorial power over Nicaragua from 1936 to 1979]. “This one is worse. This one knows how a dictatorship works” […] If something should be clear, it is that the youth won't ever be the same. We won't see the places where the massacre occurred in the same way.

Government supporters have accused protestors of being “terrorists” and “criminals” online. Memorial posters on the streets were taken down, but activists promised to continue to place them back on the streets:

Si mil veces lo dañan, mil veces se vuelve a poner 💪🏼 #SOSNicaragua pic.twitter.com/nMD6nj8qoj — Indira👑 (@Vrtreee) May 27, 2018

If they take them down a thousand times, a thousand times we'll put them back.

On Twitter and Facebook, artistic expressions and creative happenings help communicate the complexity of grief, hope, and fear gripped by Nicaraguans: