Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

In India, 13 people are killed after police open fire on copper plant protesters

Posted 26 May 2018 4:23 GMT

Sterlite Copper (a unit of Vedanta Limited). Screenshot from a Sterlite Copper video on YouTube.

Police in Tuticorin (Thoothukudi) city in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu fired on a demonstration against the expansion of a copper plant that locals say is polluting the air and water in their district and affecting their heath. As a result, thirteen people have died and more than a hundred were injured.

Protests have been ongoing since March 2018, and have seen families and people of various political backgrounds coming together peacefully. May 22 marked the 100th day of mobilization against the Sterlite plant.

Thousands of men, women, and children had gathered to with the intent of filing a petition with the district collector's office, which is the seniormost executive magistrate in the district. Since there was no pre-approval for the rally, the police forces set up barricades and tried to stop the public.

The situation heated up and violence erupted. People tried to overthrow the barricades, a few set public transport vehicles ablaze, and police responded with a baton charge and tear gas. Then, officers fired on the crowd, killing several people including a 17-year-old gir

Since then, more than 100 people have been arrested in the port city for rioting and damaging public property. The government has ordered the suspension of internet services in Tuticorin and adjoining two districts for five days, saying it's to prevent the spread of false information on social media.

However, some have pushed back against that explanation, alleging that it's really to stop the spread of police brutality footage.

The troubled history of the factory

The Sterlite copper smelting factory, which is a part of Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Group listed in London stock exchange, started operations in 1997 and has a history of accidents, complaints and controversies.

In 2010, the Madras High Court ordered the plant to be shut down because of pollution it was causing. The Supreme Court stayed the order and ruled that the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute should inspect the problem; in that body's report, it mentioned threatening levels of copper, cadmium and fluoride in the groundwater in the areas surrounding the plant.

The factory caused further disruption in 2013 when there was a toxic gas leak. After a brief closure and a fine of 1 billion Indian rupees, ordered by the Supreme Court, the factory opened again.

Sterlite has applied for permission to expand, which the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board rejected. The Madras High Court issued directives to Vedanta to cease the construction of the second plant.

‘Thoothukkudi exposes the barbaric assault on these rights’

Videos have been circulating in the social media of police acting violently or cruelly with protesters, which has added fuel to the furious fire that is raging.

Journalist Anna Isaac from the Newsminute.com tweeted:

The police stated that they acted according to the situation. However, people were quick to question the police action:

Lawyer Malavika Rao tweeted:

Protests against police brutality

Various political leaders and prominent figures have criticised the police violence and the ministry of home affairs has asked for a clarification about this incident from the state government.

People from various places in India have also condemned the police brutality and joined in protests. Journalist Revathi Rajeevan tweeted about a protest in Bengaluru:

And Aruna Chandrasekhar mentioned demonstrations in Ranchi, Jharkhand:

Meanwhile, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu has defended the police, saying they were forced to take action because “protesters resorted to repeated violence.” He has also announced compensation for victims of the shooting.

Creative Commons License
Written byJaes Jay

Recent South Asia Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site