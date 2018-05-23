What were Global Voices’ readers up to last week?

At Global Voices, our community researches, writes, edits, and translates stories with a mission to support human rights and build bridges of understanding across countries, cultures, and languages.
We don't publish just to grab clicks or follow a news trend. We do, however, like to keep track of the ways in which our hard work has impact around the world.
To that end, one useful metric is how readers respond to our stories and translations. So let's take a look at who our readers were and what caught their attention during the week of May 14-20, 2018.
Where in the world are Global Voices’ readers?
Last week, our stories and translations attracted readers from 211 countries! The top 20 countries represented across all of Global Voices’ sites were:
1. United States
2. Brazil
3. France
4. Japan
5. Mexico
6. Spain
7. Colombia
8. Argentina
9. Taiwan
10. Peru
11. Bangladesh
12. Italy
13. Germany
14. Ecuador
15. United Kingdom
16. Russia
17. Canada
18. India
19. Chile
20. Indonesia
But that's only a small slice of the diversity of our readership. Let's use the True Random Number Generator from Random.org and take a look at a few other countries on the list:
153. Somalia
109. Gabon
114. Bosnia & Herzegovina
148. Estonia
69. Tunisia
Global Voices in English
The English-language site is where the majority of original content is first published at Global Voices. The top five most-read stories of last week were:
1. Social media platforms are ablaze as Turks say “enough” to President Erdogan
2. Bangladesh blasts off with their first ever satellite launch into space
3. Interview with Rosaly Lopes, a Brazilian NASA astronomer and the first woman to edit the journal founded by Carl Sagan
4. Hungary’s regime is exporting instability and propaganda to the Balkans
5. Netizen Report: What do Iran, Pakistan and Russia have in common? They all ban Telegram.
Global Voices Lingua
Lingua is a project that translates Global Voices stories into languages other than English. There are about 30 active Lingua sites. Below is last week's most-read story or translation on each active language site.
Arabic
- منتجو أفلام وثائقية يُظِهرون الانتهاكات في الصحراء الغربية على الرغم من التضييقات الرقابية (“Despite threats of censorship, documentary filmmakers show human rights violations in Western Sahara”)
Bangla
- বিশ্ব: রমজানে ভিন্নভাবে শুভেচ্ছা প্রদান (“Global: Ramadan memes,” originally published in 2010)
Catalan
- MeM, el Pavelló de Llengües, dóna el protagonisme a les llengües minoritàries(“MeM, the Livingroom of languages, puts small languages in the spotlight”)
Chinese (simplified)
- 叙利亚及傻瓜们的”反帝国主义” (“Syria and the anti-imperialism of idiots”)
Chinese (traditional)
- 台灣：對成衣品牌Lativ失望 (“Taiwan: Failed ‘Made in Taiwan’ clothing promise disappoints,” originally published in 2012)
Czech
- Izrael, jedna z nejvyprahlejších zemí světa, má dnes vody nadbytek (“Israel, one of the world’s driest countries, is now overflowing with water,” originally published in 2016)
Dutch
- Wereldwijd: Ramadanwensen (“Global: Ramadan Memes,” originally published in 2010)
Farsi
- فیلمی که تجارت سکس کودکان را در ماداگاسکار افشا کرده است. (“Film exposes Madagascar's child sex trade,” originally published in 2013)
French
- Monde : Ramadan moubarak, bon Ramadan ! (“Global: Ramadan Mubarak,” originally published in 2009)
German
- Israel, eines der trockensten Länder der Welt, hat nun Wasser im Überfluss (“Israel, one of the world’s driest countries, is now overflowing with water,” originally published in 2016)
Greek
- Συνταγές Ραμαζανιού: Νηστεία και Ιφτάρ (“Ramadan recipes: Feasting after fasting,” originally published in 2011)
Hindi
- जापान: समुच्चय आंधी जानकारी पर ओपन स्ट्रीट मैप (मुक्त सड़क नक्शे) (“Japan: OpenStreetMap Aggregates Typhoon Info,” originally published in 2013)
Indonesian
- Apakah Taiwan Sebuah Negara, Pulau Merdeka, Wilayah yang Memisahkan Diri, atau Sebuah Provinsi di Tiongkok? (“Is Taiwan a country, a self-governing island, or a breakaway territory or province of China?” originally published in 2016)
Italian
- Le ricette del Ramadan: Iftar, la festa del digiuno (“Ramadan recipes: Feasting after fasting,” originally published in 2011)
Japanese
- 誰もが知るべきネルソン・マンデラの17の知恵 (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)
Kurdish
- عێراقیەکان داوا لە حکومەت دەکەن یارمەتی ماڵی ھەتیوانی لەسەر ھونەر دامەزراو بدەن (“Iraqis call on government to assist humanitarian's art-based orphanage,” originally published in 2017)
Macedonian
- Бугарија, Македонија: Војна за историјата преку блогови (“Bulgaria, Macedonia: Blog wars over history,” originally published in 2008)
Malagasy
- Dôsie Tafaporitsaka Mampiseho Fa Sary Miboridana No Takalon'ny Vola Indramin'ny Tovovavy Ao Shina (“A major leak exposes how Chinese loan sharks make female debtors take nude selfies,” originally published in 2016)
Nepali
- नेपालका कामीरिता शेर्पाद्वारा २२ औं पटक सगरमाथा आरोहणको कीर्तिमान (“Nepal’s Kami Rita climbs Mount Everest for a record 22nd time”)
Polish
- Prawa Kobiet w Pakistanie (“Women's rights in Pakistan,” originally published in 2010)
Portuguese
- Um ritual de proteção para “fechar o corpo” liga tradições religiosas diferentes no Brasil (“A protection ritual to ‘close the body’ links different religious traditions in Brazil,” originally published in 2016)
Punjabi
- ਗੈਰਕਾਨੂੰਨੀ ਗ੍ਰਿਫਰਤਾਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਜ਼ਬਤ ਕਿਤਾਬਾਂ ਦੀ ਵਾਪਸੀ ਲਈ ਮਲੇਸ਼ੀਆਈ ਰਾਜਨੀਤਕ ਕਾਰਟੂਨਿਸਟ ਜ਼ੁਨਾਰ ਨੇ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਉੱਪਰ ਮੁਕੱਦਮਾ ਠੋਕਿਆ (“Malaysian political cartoonist Zunar sues police for unlawful arrest, seizure of books,” originally published in 2017)
Romanian
- 14 filme interzise în Iran din 2007 (“14 films that have been banned in Iran since 2007,” originally published in 2015)
Russian
- 10 африканских блюд, которые каждый должен попробовать (“10 dishes from Sub-Saharan Africa everyone needs to try,” originally published in 2014)
Serbian
- Ljudi iza skrivenih kamera u moskovskim javnim toaletima i žena koja uzvraća udarac (“The men behind Moscow's hidden bathroom cameras and the woman who's fighting back,” originally published in 2016)
Spanish
- 10 palabras que usas a diario que no sabías que eran de origen quechua (“10 common words in Spanish and English that come from Quechua,” originally published in 2015)
Swahili
- Hekima 17 za Nelson Mandela Zinazofaa Kusomwa na Kila Mmoja (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)
Urdu
- افغانستان کی ان دیکھی تصاویر (“Sharing photos of the Afghanistan you never see,” originally published in 2012)