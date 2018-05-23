What were Global Voices’ readers up to last week?

At Global Voices, our community researches, writes, edits, and translates stories with a mission to support human rights and build bridges of understanding across countries, cultures, and languages.

We don't publish just to grab clicks or follow a news trend. We do, however, like to keep track of the ways in which our hard work has impact around the world.

To that end, one useful metric is how readers respond to our stories and translations. So let's take a look at who our readers were and what caught their attention during the week of May 14-20, 2018.

Where in the world are Global Voices’ readers?

Last week, our stories and translations attracted readers from 211 countries! The top 20 countries represented across all of Global Voices’ sites were:

1. United States

2. Brazil

3. France

4. Japan

5. Mexico

6. Spain

7. Colombia

8. Argentina

9. Taiwan

10. Peru

11. Bangladesh

12. Italy

13. Germany

14. Ecuador

15. United Kingdom

16. Russia

17. Canada

18. India

19. Chile

20. Indonesia

But that's only a small slice of the diversity of our readership. Let's use the True Random Number Generator from Random.org and take a look at a few other countries on the list:

153. Somalia

109. Gabon

114. Bosnia & Herzegovina

148. Estonia

69. Tunisia

Global Voices in English

The English-language site is where the majority of original content is first published at Global Voices. The top five most-read stories of last week were:

1. Social media platforms are ablaze as Turks say “enough” to President Erdogan

2. Bangladesh blasts off with their first ever satellite launch into space

3. Interview with Rosaly Lopes, a Brazilian NASA astronomer and the first woman to edit the journal founded by Carl Sagan

4. Hungary’s regime is exporting instability and propaganda to the Balkans

5. Netizen Report: What do Iran, Pakistan and Russia have in common? They all ban Telegram.

Global Voices Lingua

Lingua is a project that translates Global Voices stories into languages other than English. There are about 30 active Lingua sites. Below is last week's most-read story or translation on each active language site.

Arabic

منتجو أفلام وثائقية يُظِهرون الانتهاكات في الصحراء الغربية على الرغم من التضييقات الرقابية (“Despite threats of censorship, documentary filmmakers show human rights violations in Western Sahara”)

Bangla

Catalan

MeM, el Pavelló de Llengües, dóna el protagonisme a les llengües minoritàries(“MeM, the Livingroom of languages, puts small languages in the spotlight”)

Chinese (simplified)

叙利亚及傻瓜们的”反帝国主义” (“Syria and the anti-imperialism of idiots”)

Chinese (traditional)

台灣：對成衣品牌Lativ失望 (“Taiwan: Failed ‘Made in Taiwan’ clothing promise disappoints,” originally published in 2012)

Czech

Izrael, jedna z nejvyprahlejších zemí světa, má dnes vody nadbytek (“Israel, one of the world’s driest countries, is now overflowing with water,” originally published in 2016)

Dutch

Wereldwijd: Ramadanwensen (“Global: Ramadan Memes,” originally published in 2010)

Farsi

فیلمی که تجارت سکس کودکان را در ماداگاسکار افشا کرده است. (“Film exposes Madagascar's child sex trade,” originally published in 2013)

French

Monde : Ramadan moubarak, bon Ramadan ! (“Global: Ramadan Mubarak,” originally published in 2009)

German

Israel, eines der trockensten Länder der Welt, hat nun Wasser im Überfluss (“Israel, one of the world’s driest countries, is now overflowing with water,” originally published in 2016)

Greek

Συνταγές Ραμαζανιού: Νηστεία και Ιφτάρ (“Ramadan recipes: Feasting after fasting,” originally published in 2011)

Hindi

Indonesian

Apakah Taiwan Sebuah Negara, Pulau Merdeka, Wilayah yang Memisahkan Diri, atau Sebuah Provinsi di Tiongkok? (“Is Taiwan a country, a self-governing island, or a breakaway territory or province of China?” originally published in 2016)

Italian

Le ricette del Ramadan: Iftar, la festa del digiuno (“Ramadan recipes: Feasting after fasting,” originally published in 2011)

Japanese

誰もが知るべきネルソン・マンデラの17の知恵 (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

Kurdish

عێراقیەکان داوا لە حکومەت دەکەن یارمەتی ماڵی ھەتیوانی لەسەر ھونەر دامەزراو بدەن (“Iraqis call on government to assist humanitarian's art-based orphanage,” originally published in 2017)

Macedonian

Бугарија, Македонија: Војна за историјата преку блогови (“Bulgaria, Macedonia: Blog wars over history,” originally published in 2008)

Malagasy

Dôsie Tafaporitsaka Mampiseho Fa Sary Miboridana No Takalon'ny Vola Indramin'ny Tovovavy Ao Shina (“A major leak exposes how Chinese loan sharks make female debtors take nude selfies,” originally published in 2016)

Nepali

नेपालका कामीरिता शेर्पाद्वारा २२ औं पटक सगरमाथा आरोहणको कीर्तिमान (“Nepal’s Kami Rita climbs Mount Everest for a record 22nd time”)

Polish

Prawa Kobiet w Pakistanie (“Women's rights in Pakistan,” originally published in 2010)

Portuguese

Um ritual de proteção para “fechar o corpo” liga tradições religiosas diferentes no Brasil (“A protection ritual to ‘close the body’ links different religious traditions in Brazil,” originally published in 2016)

Punjabi

Romanian

14 filme interzise în Iran din 2007 (“14 films that have been banned in Iran since 2007,” originally published in 2015)

Russian

10 африканских блюд, которые каждый должен попробовать (“10 dishes from Sub-Saharan Africa everyone needs to try,” originally published in 2014)

Serbian

Ljudi iza skrivenih kamera u moskovskim javnim toaletima i žena koja uzvraća udarac (“The men behind Moscow's hidden bathroom cameras and the woman who's fighting back,” originally published in 2016)

Spanish

10 palabras que usas a diario que no sabías que eran de origen quechua (“10 common words in Spanish and English that come from Quechua,” originally published in 2015)

Swahili

Hekima 17 za Nelson Mandela Zinazofaa Kusomwa na Kila Mmoja (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

Urdu