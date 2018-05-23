Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

What were Global Voices’ readers up to last week?

Posted 23 May 2018 9:29 GMT

Photo by Amador Loureiro on Unsplash

At Global Voices, our community researches, writes, edits, and translates stories with a mission to support human rights and build bridges of understanding across countries, cultures, and languages.

We don't publish just to grab clicks or follow a news trend. We do, however, like to keep track of the ways in which our hard work has impact around the world.

To that end, one useful metric is how readers respond to our stories and translations. So let's take a look at who our readers were and what caught their attention during the week of May 14-20, 2018.

Where in the world are Global Voices’ readers?

Last week, our stories and translations attracted readers from 211 countries! The top 20 countries represented across all of Global Voices’ sites were:

1. United States
2. Brazil
3. France
4. Japan
5. Mexico
6. Spain
7. Colombia
8. Argentina
9. Taiwan
10. Peru
11. Bangladesh
12. Italy
13. Germany
14. Ecuador
15. United Kingdom
16. Russia
17. Canada
18. India
19. Chile
20. Indonesia

But that's only a small slice of the diversity of our readership. Let's use the True Random Number Generator from Random.org and take a look at a few other countries on the list:

153. Somalia
109. Gabon
114. Bosnia & Herzegovina
148. Estonia
69. Tunisia

Global Voices in English

The English-language site is where the majority of original content is first published at Global Voices. The top five most-read stories of last week were:

1. Social media platforms are ablaze as Turks say “enough” to President Erdogan
2. Bangladesh blasts off with their first ever satellite launch into space
3. Interview with Rosaly Lopes, a Brazilian NASA astronomer and the first woman to edit the journal founded by Carl Sagan
4. Hungary’s regime is exporting instability and propaganda to the Balkans
5. Netizen Report: What do Iran, Pakistan and Russia have in common? They all ban Telegram. 

Global Voices Lingua

Lingua is a project that translates Global Voices stories into languages other than English. There are about 30 active Lingua sites. Below is last week's most-read story or translation on each active language site.

Arabic

Bangla

Catalan

Chinese (simplified)

Chinese (traditional)

Czech

Dutch

Farsi

French

German

Greek

Hindi

Indonesian

Italian

Japanese

Kurdish

Macedonian

Malagasy

Nepali

Polish

Portuguese

Punjabi

Romanian

Russian

Serbian

Spanish

Swahili

Urdu

Creative Commons License
A small portrait of L. Finch
Written byL. Finch

Recent North America Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices
* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site