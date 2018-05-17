Greece's parliament passes bill allowing child fostering by same-sex couples

On Wednesday, May 9, 2018, Greece's Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity passed with a large parliamentary majority a bill allowing major changes to the country's adoption and fostering laws. The new legislation reduces the bureaucracy around the adoption process, and its Article 8 implements a historic change: same-sex couples in civil partnerships can now become foster parents.

Out of Greece's 300-seat parliament, a total of 264 deputies voted, with161 MPs in favor of the bill and 103 against. At the request of the far-right Golden Dawn a roll-call vote followed, which showed that two deputies from the leftist governing party SYRIZA had voted against the bill, while two from the right-wing ANEL (the second party of the governing coalition) and 4 from liberal-conservative New Democracy voted in favor.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke on the issue of child fostering, saying that:

Η αναδοχή προβλέπει ότι το παιδί έχει τη δυνατότητα να επιστρέψει στους φυσικούς του γονείς, οι οποίοι επιπροσθέτως κατά τη διάρκεια της αναδοχής θα πρέπει να έχουν επαφή μαζί του. Θα έλεγα χωρίς υπερβολή ότι η αναδοχή ως πράξη αποτελεί υπόδειγμα αλτρουισμού, αλληλεγγύης και προσφοράς για όσους το επιλέγουν.

Fostering provides for the child to be able to return to their natural parents who, in addition, should be in contact with them during this period. I would say without exaggeration that fostering as an act is a model of altruism, solidarity and offering for those who choose it.

Deputy Minister of Social Solidarity Theano Fotiou commented that the bill represents a lifeline for children in institutions:

Η Βουλή αγκάλιασε το νομοσχέδιο για την αναδοχή και την υιοθεσία, όπως όφειλε, καθώς πρόκειται για ένα νομοσχέδιο που είναι πραγματικά μία ανάσα για τα παιδιά στα Ιδρύματα, αλλά και για την κοινωνία, δηλαδή για όλους εκείνους που περιμένουν να ανοίξουν την αγκαλιά και το σπίτι τους για ένα παιδί.

The Parliament embraced the adoption and fostering bill as it should; it is really a “breath of life” for children in Institutions but also for the society, that is, for all those who are waiting to open their arms and their house for a child.

Some days prior to the vote, there was an intervention by 55 academics from Greece and abroad on the subject of fostering and adoption by homosexual couples:

H εμπειρική έρευνα δεν υποστηρίζει την αντίληψη ότι η ανατροφή από ομοφυλόφιλο γονέα επηρεάζει την ανάπτυξη της ταυτότητας φύλου του παιδιού, ενώ δεν υπάρχουν εμπειρικά δεδομένα ότι η παρουσία τόσο του αντρικού όσο και του γυναικείου προτύπου στο σπίτι προάγει την προσαρμογή και ευεξία παιδιών και εφήβων.

Empirical research does not support the perception that upbringing by a homosexual parent affects the development of gender identity of the child, and there is no empirical evidence that the presence of both male and female models at home promotes the adaptability and well-being of children and adolescents.

Three major conquests by the LGBTQI+ community

In recent years, Greece has introduced several laws aimed at ending discrimination based on gender and sexual orientation.

Civil partnerships between same-sex couples were legalized three years ago, and In October 2017, it became legal for Greeks 15 years and older to change their gender.

Reactions by public figures and public opinion

This newest legislation was condemned by the Orthodox Church. The Holy Synod, in a statement on the very next day, expressed its strong opposition to child fostering by gay couples and asserted its important role in Greek society:

Η Εκκλησία της Ελλάδος υπενθυμίζει προς πάσα κατεύθυνση ότι είναι ο πλέον μαζικός θεσμός του ελληνικού λαού και ως εκ τούτου έχει δικαίωμα δημόσιου λόγου, όπως και κάθε άλλος κοινωνικός φορέας, χωρίς να αξιώνει την επιβολή των απόψεών της στην Πολιτεία.

The Church of Greece reminds the public that it is the most crucial mass institution of the Greek people and therefore has the right of public speech, like any other social entity, without claiming to impose its views on the state.

On Twitter, Greek netizens reacted predictably, with most except the traditionally opposed expressing support for the new law.

Olympia Anastasopoulou, a member of Greece's Supreme Court and of the Potami party noted:

# αναδοχη απο ομοφυλα ζευγαρια: τη στηριζουμε & την ψηφιζουμε ως ευρωπαιοι πολιτες (αποτελει νομικη υποχρεωση της χωρας μας)αλλα και ως γονεις: τι θα προτιμουσατε αληθεια για τα δικα σας παιδια αν ο μη γενοιτο επρεπε να επιλεξουν μεταξυ ιδρυματος & οικογενειακης αγκαλιας;… — OlympiAnastasopoulou (@OlympiaAnast) 7 Μαΐου 2018

child fostering by same-sex couples. We are supporting and voting it as European citizens (it is a legal obligation of our country), but also as parents: what would you prefer to have for your own children if, perish the thought, they had to choose between an institution and a family nest?

Twitter user Yponavarchos criticized the voting stance of Liana Kanelli, a deputy representing the Greek Communist Party, who has an adopted son and has been the subject of rumors about her sexual orientation:

να είσαι λεσβία με παιδί και να ψηφίζεις

παρών στο νομοσχέδιο για την αναδοχή

από ομόφυλα ζευγάρια αυτό πάει να πει σκοταδιστικό ΚΚΕ ΓΕΛΟΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΠΑΛΙ Η ΛΙΑΝΑ — ΥποΝαύαρχος (@ftoovaskano) 8 Μαΐου 2018

Imagine being a lesbian with a child and, despite that, you declare “abstention” during the bill voting for child fostering by homosexual couples. That's what it means to be an obscurantist Communist Party of Greece LIANA, RIDICULOUS ONCE AGAIN .

User NoMoreLies opposed the bill and saw the traditional conspiracy theories:

Τώρα που πέρασαν οι Συριζαίοι την

αναδοχή παιδιών από ομόφυλα ζευγάρια,

μπορούν να πάνε σε εκλογές. Εκτελέσαν τις διαταγές του Soros.

– Ισλαμοποίηση ✅

– Ανοιχτά σύνορα ✅

– Καταστροφή παραδοσιακής οικογένειας ✅

– Φτωχοποίηση του λαού ✅ Έλα να έρθει ο επόμενος…. — Όχι Άλλα Ψέματα!🇬🇷 ‏(@nomorelies_gr) 9 Μαΐου 2018

Now that the Syriza people passed the bill for child fostering by homosexual couples, they can proceed to elections. They executed the orders of [George] Soros.

– Islamization✅

– Open borders✅

– Destruction of the traditional family✅

– People impoverishment✅

Giorgos Koumoutsakos, a deputy representing the conservative New Democracy and member of the European Parliament, explained his voting stance:

Είμαι μεταξύ εκείνων που ψήφισαν υπέρ του συμφώνου συμβίωσης, καθώς η Πολιτεία όφειλε να ρυθμίσει μια ήδη υπάρχουσα κοινωνική κατάσταση. Δεν θα ψηφίσω όμως την αναδοχή από ομόφυλα ζευγάρια. Μόνο και καταλυτικό κριτήριό μου ο σεβασμός των δικαιωμάτων των παιδιών. — Giorgos Koumoutsakos (@GKoumoutsakos) 8 Μαΐου 2018

I am among those who voted in favor of the civil partnership agreement, as the state had to regulate an already existing social situation. However, I will not vote for child fostering by homosexual couples. My only and catalytic criterion is the respect for children's rights.

Reactions within the LGBTQI community

Prominent author and radio producer Auguste Corteau expressed horror at the stance of a number of Greek MPs during the hearing:

Οι πολιτικοί που σήμερα αντιτίθενται – πολλοί εξ αυτών με φρικαλέες ασχημονίες – στην αναδοχή και την τεκνοθεσία από… Geplaatst door Auguste Corteau op woensdag 9 mei 2018

Politicians who today oppose – many of them with horrible impertinence – in child fostering and adoption by homosexual couples have already rightfully won a place in the darkened dusty depths of the history limbo.

Marina Galanou, a trans rights activist, highlighted the absence of the Minister of Justice, Stavros Kontonis:

Διαβάζω ότι ο Υπουργός Δικαιοσύνης, κ. Κοντονής, δεν ήταν παρών στη ψήφιση του νόμου για την επέκταση της αναδοχής…. Geplaatst door Marina Galanou op vrijdag 11 mei 2018

I read that the Minister of Justice, Mr Kontonis, was not present during the voting for the fostering extension. Any justification for obligations in his ministry has no value: the Minister for Justice and HUMAN RIGHTS can not be absent to vote for a law that (although he did not compose it) concerns human rights.

Rainbow Families, an LBGT parents advocacy group also criticized the Justice Minister and the general stance of political parties:

Όλες και όλοι εμείς στις Οικογένειες Ουράνιο Τόξο βγαίνουμε από αυτή τη διαδικασία με μια πικρή γεύση στο στόμα. Στον δρόμο για την ισότητα, πάλι μας άφησαν «πίσω» και επομένως δεν μπορούμε να «πανηγυρίσουμε» αλλά να συνεχίσουμε με περισσότερες δυνάμεις και σθένος τον αγώνα μας μέχρι να δικαιωθούμε.

All of us in the Rainbow Families come out of this process with a bitter taste in the mouth. On the road to equality, they again left us “back” and therefore we can not “celebrate” but continue with more strength and vigor our struggle until we find justice.

Journalist and LGBT activist Grigoris Vallianatos expressed his dissatisfaction in a personal account on Facebook, saying that the state still had much more work to do:

Εχουμε και λέμε. Είμαστε νόμιμοι αλλά όχι κι ισότιμοι. Μπορούμε να κάνουμε σύμφωνο κι όχι γάμο. Μπορούμε να κάνουμε σύμφωνο με πολίτες χωρών της ΕΕ μόνο. Μπορούμε να κάνουμε αναδοχή κι όχι υιοθεσία. Μπορούμε να χαρούμε το φύλο μας μόνο αν πετυχαίνουμε τα αντρικά και γυναικεία στερεότυπα. Είναι σαν να μας “σέβεστε”, απ τη μέση και πάνω. Η μήπως απ τη μέση και κάτω.