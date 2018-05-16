What were Global Voices’ readers up to last week?

At Global Voices, our community researches, writes, edits, and translates stories with a mission to support human rights and build bridges of understanding across countries, cultures, and languages.

We don't publish just to grab clicks or follow a news trend. We do, however, like to keep track of the ways in which our hard work has impact around the world.

To that end, one useful metric is how readers respond to our stories and translations. So let's take a look at who our readers were and what caught their attention during the week of May 7-13, 2018.

Where in the world are Global Voices’ readers?

Last week, our stories and translations attracted readers from 207 countries! The top 20 countries represented across all of Global Voices’ sites were:

1. United States

2. Brazil

3. Japan

4. Spain

5. France

6. Mexico

7. Argentina

8. Colombia

9. Peru

10. Taiwan

11. Italy

12. United Kingdom

13. Bangladesh

14. Germany

15. Ecuador

16. Russia

17. India

18. Canada

19. Indonesia

20. Chile

But that's only a small slice of the diversity of our readership. Let's use the True Random Number Generator from Random.org and take a look at a few other countries on the list:

177. Iceland

61. Kazakhstan

111. Bahrain

49. Costa Rica

68. Cameroon

Global Voices in English

The English-language site is where the majority of original content is first published at Global Voices. The top five most-read stories of last week were:

1. Allegations of election fraud as Malaysia’s ruling party wins again (originally published in 2013)

2. ‘Peppa Pig’ has gotten too naughty for China’s censors

3. Social media platforms are ablaze as Turks say “enough” to President Erdogan

4. Hijabs and mini-skirts: What not to wear in Tajikistan

5. In Spain, the “la manada” sexual assault case verdict triggers mass protests

Global Voices Lingua

Lingua is a project that translates Global Voices stories into languages other than English. There are about 30 active Lingua sites. Below is last week's most-read story or translation on each active language site.

Arabic

من هو جلال الدين الرومي، وإلى من ينتمي؟ (“Who was Jalaluddin Rumi, and whose Rumi is he?” originally published in 2016)

Bangla

নেলসন ম্যান্ডেলার ১৭টি জ্ঞানগর্ভ উক্তি যা সকলের পাঠ করা উচিৎ (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

Catalan

MeM, el Pavelló de Llengües, dóna el protagonisme a les llengües minoritàries (“MeM, the Livingroom of languages, puts small languages in the spotlight”)

Chinese (simplified)

一名身穿「『习』特勒」T恤的中国活动人士被捕失踪 (“Chinese activist who wore ‘Xitler’ T-shirt goes missing in detention,” originally published in 2016)

Chinese (traditional)

台灣：對成衣品牌Lativ失望 (“Taiwan: Failed ‘Made in Taiwan’ clothing promise disappoints,” originally published in 2012)

Czech

Izrael, jedna z nejvyprahlejších zemí světa, má dnes vody nadbytek (“Israel, one of the world’s driest countries, is now overflowing with water,” originally published in 2016)

Dutch

Sommige Japanners vinden de ‘gevaarlijke’ reuzenhoornaar schattig, inspirerend en zelfs heerlijk. (“Some Japanese find the ‘dangerous’ giant hornet cute, inspiring—even delicious.” originally published in 2016)

Farsi

فیلمی که تجارت سکس کودکان را در ماداگاسکار افشا کرده است. (“Film exposes Madagascar's child sex trade,” originally published in 2013)

French

Nelson Mandela : 17 citations à se remémorer pour apprécier sa sagesse (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

German

Israel, eines der trockensten Länder der Welt, hat nun Wasser im Überfluss (“Israel, one of the world’s driest countries, is now overflowing with water,” originally published in 2016)

Greek

17 σοφές φράσεις του Νέλσον Μαντέλα που όλοι πρέπει να διαβάσουν (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

Hindi

Indonesian

Apakah Taiwan Sebuah Negara, Pulau Merdeka, Wilayah yang Memisahkan Diri, atau Sebuah Provinsi di Tiongkok? (“Is Taiwan a country, a self-governing island, or a breakaway territory or province of China?” originally published in 2016)

Italian

America Latina: la piaga del lavoro minorile (“Latin America: The problem of child labor – part I,” originally published in 2009)

Japanese

シンガポールは、都市か、国か？(“Singapore: Is it a city or country?” originally published in 2009)

Kurdish

عێراقیەکان داوا لە حکومەت دەکەن یارمەتی ماڵی ھەتیوانی لەسەر ھونەر دامەزراو بدەن (“Iraqis call on government to assist humanitarian's art-based orphanage,” originally published in 2017)

Macedonian

Индонезија: Земјотрес, цунами и вулканска ерупција во 48 часа (“Indonesia: Earthquake, tsunami, volcanic eruption in 48 hours,” originally published in 2010)

Malagasy

Dôsie Tafaporitsaka Mampiseho Fa Sary Miboridana No Takalon'ny Vola Indramin'ny Tovovavy Ao Shina (“A major leak exposes how Chinese loan sharks make female debtors take nude selfies,” originally published in 2016)

Nepali

फोहरमैलामा लुकेका रसियाली कथाहरू (“Russians find the stories hidden in photos of decay,” originally published in 2016)

Polish

Nastoletnia raperka z Afganistanu uniknęła małżeństwa dzięki swoim piosenkom (“Afghan rapper escaped teen marriage by singing about it,” originally published in 2015)

Portuguese

Um ritual de proteção para “fechar o corpo” liga tradições religiosas diferentes no Brasil (“A protection ritual to ‘close the body’ links different religious traditions in Brazil,” originally published in 2016)

Punjabi

Romanian

14 filme interzise în Iran din 2007 (“14 films that have been banned in Iran since 2007,” originally published in 2015)

Russian

10 африканских блюд, которые каждый должен попробовать (“10 dishes from Sub-Saharan Africa everyone needs to try,” originally published in 2014)

Serbian

Malezija: Uputstva roditeljima o tome kako prepoznati homoseksualce i lezbejke (“Malaysia: Parenting guidelines on how to spot gays and lesbians,” originally published in 2012)

Spanish

“Peppa Pig” se ha vuelto demasiado desobediente para la censura china (“‘Peppa Pig’ has gotten too naughty for China's censors”)

Swahili

Hekima 17 za Nelson Mandela Zinazofaa Kusomwa na Kila Mmoja (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

Urdu