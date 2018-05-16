Close

All topics 

What were Global Voices’ readers up to last week?

Posted 16 May 2018 10:11 GMT

Photo by Flickr user Rob McDonald. CC BY 2.0

At Global Voices, our community researches, writes, edits, and translates stories with a mission to support human rights and build bridges of understanding across countries, cultures, and languages.

We don't publish just to grab clicks or follow a news trend. We do, however, like to keep track of the ways in which our hard work has impact around the world.

To that end, one useful metric is how readers respond to our stories and translations. So let's take a look at who our readers were and what caught their attention during the week of May 7-13, 2018.

Where in the world are Global Voices’ readers?

Last week, our stories and translations attracted readers from 207 countries! The top 20 countries represented across all of Global Voices’ sites were:

1. United States
2. Brazil
3. Japan
4. Spain
5. France
6. Mexico
7. Argentina
8. Colombia
9. Peru
10. Taiwan
11. Italy
12. United Kingdom
13. Bangladesh
14. Germany
15. Ecuador
16. Russia
17. India
18. Canada
19. Indonesia
20. Chile

But that's only a small slice of the diversity of our readership. Let's use the True Random Number Generator from Random.org and take a look at a few other countries on the list:

177. Iceland
61. Kazakhstan
111. Bahrain
49. Costa Rica
68. Cameroon

Global Voices in English

The English-language site is where the majority of original content is first published at Global Voices. The top five most-read stories of last week were:

1. Allegations of election fraud as Malaysia’s ruling party wins again (originally published in 2013)
2. ‘Peppa Pig’ has gotten too naughty for China’s censors
3. Social media platforms are ablaze as Turks say “enough” to President Erdogan
4. Hijabs and mini-skirts: What not to wear in Tajikistan
5. In Spain, the “la manada” sexual assault case verdict triggers mass protests

Global Voices Lingua

Lingua is a project that translates Global Voices stories into languages other than English. There are about 30 active Lingua sites. Below is last week's most-read story or translation on each active language site.

Arabic

Bangla

Catalan

Chinese (simplified)

Chinese (traditional)

Czech

Dutch

Farsi

French

German

Greek

Hindi

Indonesian

Italian

Japanese

Kurdish

Macedonian

Malagasy

Nepali

Polish

Portuguese

Punjabi

Romanian

Russian

Serbian

Spanish

Swahili

Urdu

