What were Global Voices’ readers up to last week?

At Global Voices, our community researches, writes, edits, and translates stories with a mission to support human rights and build bridges of understanding across countries, cultures, and languages.
We don't publish just to grab clicks or follow a news trend. We do, however, like to keep track of the ways in which our hard work has impact around the world.
To that end, one useful metric is how readers respond to our stories and translations. So let's take a look at who our readers were and what caught their attention during the week of April 23-29, 2018.
Where in the world are Global Voices’ readers?
Last week, our stories and translations attracted readers from 202 countries! The top 20 countries represented across all of Global Voices’ sites were:
1. United States
2. Brazil
3. Japan
4. France
5. Mexico
6. Spain
7. Peru
8. Colombia
9. Taiwan
10. Argentina
11. Italy
12. United Kingdom
13 Bangladesh
14. Germany
15. India
16. Ecuador
17. Russia
18. Canada
19. Tanzania
20. Indonesia
But that's only a small slice of the diversity of our readership. Let's use the True Random Number Generator from Random.org and take a look at a few other countries on the list:
100. Ghana
25. Philippines
174. Chad
114. Benin
201. Swaziland
Global Voices in English
The English-language site is where the majority of original content is first published at Global Voices. The top five most-read stories of last week were:
1. Why did China take its own propaganda film offline? Netizens point to US tech sanctions
2. How an Indian professor is turning plastic trash into highways
3. China Central Television backs Russian version of the Syrian crisis, saying chemical attacks were staged
4. Puerto Rico’s flag is black and in ‘mourning’ over US-imposed oversight board (originally published in 2016)
5. 8-year-old Asifa’s heinous rape and murder in India fans the flames of nationalism
Global Voices Lingua
Lingua is a project that translates Global Voices stories into languages other than English. There are about 30 active Lingua sites. Below is last week's most-read story or translation on each active language site.
Arabic
- إحدى عادات الزواج في الصين، تسمح بالأعتداء الجنسي على وصيفات العروس (“The disturbing wedding trend in China of groomsmen sexually assaulting bridesmaids,” originally published in 2017)
Bangla
- নেলসন ম্যান্ডেলার ১৭টি জ্ঞানগর্ভ উক্তি যা সকলের পাঠ করা উচিৎ (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)
Catalan
- Aquestes dones sami miren de mantenir viva la seva llengua nativa, el sami skolt (“These Sámi women are trying to keep their native Skolt language alive”)
Chinese (simplified)
- 中国：性、监控、与“人民色情”（People’s Porn）的崛起 (“China: Sex, censorship and the rise of ‘people's porn,’” originally published in 2011)
Chinese (traditional)
- 台灣：對成衣品牌Lativ失望 (“Taiwan: Failed ‘Made in Taiwan’ clothing promise disappoints,” originally published in 2012)
Dutch
- Graffiti-oorlog op Syrische muren (“Graffiti war on Syrian walls,” originally published in 2013)
Esperanto
- Reludversioj de popkantoj por akceli la lingvon inuktitutan. (“Pop song covers in the Inuktitut language,” originally published in 2013)
French
- Nelson Mandela : 17 citations à se remémorer pour apprécier sa sagesse (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)
German
- Israel, eines der trockensten Länder der Welt, hat nun Wasser im Überfluss (“Israel, one of the world’s driest countries, is now overflowing with water,” originally published in 2016)
Greek
- 17 σοφές φράσεις του Νέλσον Μαντέλα που όλοι πρέπει να διαβάσουν (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)
Hungarian
- 17 Nelson Mandela-idézet, melyet érdemes ismerni (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)
Indonesian
- Apakah Taiwan Sebuah Negara, Pulau Merdeka, Wilayah yang Memisahkan Diri, atau Sebuah Provinsi di Tiongkok? (“Is Taiwan a country, a self-governing island, or a breakaway territory or province of China?” originally published in 2016)
Italian
- Azerbaijan: usi, costumi e differenze di vita raccontati da visitatori attenti (“Azerbaijan: Looking in from the outside,” originally published in 2010)
Japanese
- 誰もが知るべきネルソン・マンデラの17の知恵 (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)
Macedonian
- „Марвел“ и Ориша: Бразилски уметник ги претвора африканските богови во суперхерои (“Marvel meets orishas: A Brazilian artist is turning African gods into superheroes,” originally published in 2017)
Malagasy
- Dôsie Tafaporitsaka Mampiseho Fa Sary Miboridana No Takalon'ny Vola Indramin'ny Tovovavy Ao Shina (“A major leak exposes how Chinese loan sharks make female debtors take nude selfies,” originally published in 2016)
Nepali
- बंगलादेशी विवाहमा पस्किइने खानाको मेनुमा आएको परिवर्तन (“Shifts in Bangladeshi wedding culture bring a change to the menu”
Polish
- Co można kupić za najniższą stawkę krajową w Meksyku? (“Mexico’s minimum wage is criminally low. Is it unconstitutional?” originally published in 2014)
Portuguese
- Um ritual de proteção para “fechar o corpo” liga tradições religiosas diferentes no Brasil (“A protection ritual to ‘close the body’ links different religious traditions in Brazil,” originally published in 2016)
Punjabi
- ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿਚ 8 ਸਾਲਾ ਆਸਿਫ਼ਾ ਦਾ ਘਿਨਾਉਣਾ ਬਲਾਤਕਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਕਤਲ ਅਤੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਵਾਦ ਦੀ ਅੱਗ ਨੂੰ ਹਵਾ (“8-year-old Asifa's heinous rape and murder in India fans the flames of nationalism”)
Russian
- 10 африканских блюд, которые каждый должен попробовать (“10 dishes from Sub-Saharan Africa everyone needs to try,” originally published in 2014)
Serbian
- Ljudi iza skrivenih kamera u moskovskim javnim toaletima i žena koja uzvraća udarac (“The men behind Moscow's hidden bathroom cameras and the woman who's fighting back,” originally published in 2016)
Spanish
- 10 palabras que usas a diario que no sabías que eran de origen quechua (“10 common words in Spanish and English that come from Quechua,” originally published in 2015)
Turkish
- Katarlıyım ve Evleneceğim Kişiye Karar Verebilmek İstiyorum (“I’m Qatari, and I want to be able to decide for myself who I marry,” originally published in 2016)
Urdu
- افغانستان کی ان دیکھی تصاویر (“Sharing photos of the Afghanistan you never see,” originally published in 2012)