What were Global Voices’ readers up to last week?

At Global Voices, our community researches, writes, edits, and translates stories with a mission to support human rights and build bridges of understanding across countries, cultures, and languages.

We don't publish just to grab clicks or follow a news trend. We do, however, like to keep track of the ways in which our hard work has impact around the world.

To that end, one useful metric is how readers respond to our stories and translations. So let's take a look at who our readers were and what caught their attention during the week of April 23-29, 2018.

Where in the world are Global Voices’ readers?

Last week, our stories and translations attracted readers from 202 countries! The top 20 countries represented across all of Global Voices’ sites were:

1. United States

2. Brazil

3. Japan

4. France

5. Mexico

6. Spain

7. Peru

8. Colombia

9. Taiwan

10. Argentina

11. Italy

12. United Kingdom

13 Bangladesh

14. Germany

15. India

16. Ecuador

17. Russia

18. Canada

19. Tanzania

20. Indonesia

But that's only a small slice of the diversity of our readership. Let's use the True Random Number Generator from Random.org and take a look at a few other countries on the list:

100. Ghana

25. Philippines

174. Chad

114. Benin

201. Swaziland

Global Voices in English

The English-language site is where the majority of original content is first published at Global Voices. The top five most-read stories of last week were:

1. Why did China take its own propaganda film offline? Netizens point to US tech sanctions

2. How an Indian professor is turning plastic trash into highways

3. China Central Television backs Russian version of the Syrian crisis, saying chemical attacks were staged

4. Puerto Rico’s flag is black and in ‘mourning’ over US-imposed oversight board (originally published in 2016)

5. 8-year-old Asifa’s heinous rape and murder in India fans the flames of nationalism

Global Voices Lingua

Lingua is a project that translates Global Voices stories into languages other than English. There are about 30 active Lingua sites. Below is last week's most-read story or translation on each active language site.

Arabic

إحدى عادات الزواج في الصين، تسمح بالأعتداء الجنسي على وصيفات العروس (“The disturbing wedding trend in China of groomsmen sexually assaulting bridesmaids,” originally published in 2017)

Bangla

নেলসন ম্যান্ডেলার ১৭টি জ্ঞানগর্ভ উক্তি যা সকলের পাঠ করা উচিৎ (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

Catalan

Aquestes dones sami miren de mantenir viva la seva llengua nativa, el sami skolt (“These Sámi women are trying to keep their native Skolt language alive”)

Chinese (simplified)

中国：性、监控、与“人民色情”（People’s Porn）的崛起 (“China: Sex, censorship and the rise of ‘people's porn,’” originally published in 2011)

Chinese (traditional)

台灣：對成衣品牌Lativ失望 (“Taiwan: Failed ‘Made in Taiwan’ clothing promise disappoints,” originally published in 2012)

Dutch

Graffiti-oorlog op Syrische muren (“Graffiti war on Syrian walls,” originally published in 2013)

Esperanto

Reludversioj de popkantoj por akceli la lingvon inuktitutan. (“Pop song covers in the Inuktitut language,” originally published in 2013)

French

Nelson Mandela : 17 citations à se remémorer pour apprécier sa sagesse (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

German

Israel, eines der trockensten Länder der Welt, hat nun Wasser im Überfluss (“Israel, one of the world’s driest countries, is now overflowing with water,” originally published in 2016)

Greek

17 σοφές φράσεις του Νέλσον Μαντέλα που όλοι πρέπει να διαβάσουν (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

Hungarian

17 Nelson Mandela-idézet, melyet érdemes ismerni (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

Indonesian

Apakah Taiwan Sebuah Negara, Pulau Merdeka, Wilayah yang Memisahkan Diri, atau Sebuah Provinsi di Tiongkok? (“Is Taiwan a country, a self-governing island, or a breakaway territory or province of China?” originally published in 2016)

Italian

Azerbaijan: usi, costumi e differenze di vita raccontati da visitatori attenti (“Azerbaijan: Looking in from the outside,” originally published in 2010)

Japanese

誰もが知るべきネルソン・マンデラの17の知恵 (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

Macedonian

„Марвел“ и Ориша: Бразилски уметник ги претвора африканските богови во суперхерои (“Marvel meets orishas: A Brazilian artist is turning African gods into superheroes,” originally published in 2017)

Malagasy

Dôsie Tafaporitsaka Mampiseho Fa Sary Miboridana No Takalon'ny Vola Indramin'ny Tovovavy Ao Shina (“A major leak exposes how Chinese loan sharks make female debtors take nude selfies,” originally published in 2016)

Nepali

बंगलादेशी विवाहमा पस्किइने खानाको मेनुमा आएको परिवर्तन (“Shifts in Bangladeshi wedding culture bring a change to the menu”

Polish

Co można kupić za najniższą stawkę krajową w Meksyku? (“Mexico’s minimum wage is criminally low. Is it unconstitutional?” originally published in 2014)

Portuguese

Um ritual de proteção para “fechar o corpo” liga tradições religiosas diferentes no Brasil (“A protection ritual to ‘close the body’ links different religious traditions in Brazil,” originally published in 2016)

Punjabi

Russian

10 африканских блюд, которые каждый должен попробовать (“10 dishes from Sub-Saharan Africa everyone needs to try,” originally published in 2014)

Serbian

Ljudi iza skrivenih kamera u moskovskim javnim toaletima i žena koja uzvraća udarac (“The men behind Moscow's hidden bathroom cameras and the woman who's fighting back,” originally published in 2016)

Spanish

10 palabras que usas a diario que no sabías que eran de origen quechua (“10 common words in Spanish and English that come from Quechua,” originally published in 2015)

Turkish

Katarlıyım ve Evleneceğim Kişiye Karar Verebilmek İstiyorum (“I’m Qatari, and I want to be able to decide for myself who I marry,” originally published in 2016)

Urdu