What were Global Voices’ readers up to last week?

At Global Voices, our community researches, writes, edits, and translates stories with a mission to support human rights and build bridges of understanding across countries, cultures, and languages.

We don't publish just to grab clicks or follow a news trend. We do, however, like to keep track of the ways in which our hard work has impact around the world.

To that end, one useful metric is how readers respond to our stories and translations. So let's take a look at who our readers were and what caught their attention during the week of April 16-22, 2018.

Where in the world are Global Voices’ readers?

Last week, our stories and translations attracted readers from 207 countries! The top 20 countries represented across all of Global Voices’ sites were:

1. United States

2. Brazil

3. Japan

4. Mexico

5. France

6. Spain

7. Peru

8. Colombia

9. Taiwan

10. Argentina

11. United Kingdom

12. Italy

13. Russia

14. Germany

15. Canada

16. Bangladesh

17. India

18. Indonesia

19. Ecuador

20. Chile

But that's only a small slice of the diversity of our readership. Let's use the True Random Number Generator from Random.org and take a look at a few other countries on the list:

69. Cameroon

115. Macau

42. Egypt

83. Vietnam

201. Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)

Global Voices in English

The English-language site is where the majority of original content is first published at Global Voices. The top five most-read stories of last week were:

1. Jamaican dancehall star Buju Banton’s impending release from prison sparks renewed controversy

2. School history assignment stirs up a storm in Jamaica over how slavery should be taught

3. Syria and the anti-imperialism of idiots

4. China Central Television backs Russian version of the Syrian crisis, saying chemical attacks were staged

5. Empty Nets Syndrome: How young fishing families on Cambodia’s Mekong are struggling to survive

Global Voices Lingua

Lingua is a project that translates Global Voices stories into languages other than English. There are about 30 active Lingua sites. Below is last week's most-read story or translation on each active language site.

Arabic

من هو جلال الدين الرومي، وإلى من ينتمي؟ (“Who was Jalaluddin Rumi, and whose Rumi is he?” originally published in 2016)

Bangla

নেলসন ম্যান্ডেলার ১৭টি জ্ঞানগর্ভ উক্তি যা সকলের পাঠ করা উচিৎ (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

Catalan

Aquestes dones sami miren de mantenir viva la seva llengua nativa, el sami skolt (“These Sámi women are trying to keep their native Skolt language alive”)

Chinese (simplified)

中国：性、监控、与“人民色情”（People’s Porn）的崛起 (“China: Sex, censorship and the rise of ‘people's porn,’” originally published in 2011)

Chinese (traditional)

台灣：對成衣品牌Lativ失望 (“Taiwan: Failed ‘Made in Taiwan’ clothing promise disappoints,” originally published in 2012)

Dutch

8 manieren waarop klimaatverandering reeds een invloed heeft op Afrika (“8 ways climate change is already affecting Africa,” originally published in 2015)

Esperanto

Kiom valoras la homaj rajtoj? — 20 usonajn dolarojn laŭ la Ĉambro de Reprezentantoj de Filipinoj (“What's the value of human rights? According to the Philippines House of Representatives, $20.,” originally published in 2017)

French

Nelson Mandela : 17 citations à se remémorer pour apprécier sa sagesse (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

German

Israel, eines der trockensten Länder der Welt, hat nun Wasser im Überfluss (“Israel, one of the world’s driest countries, is now overflowing with water,” originally published in 2016)

Greek

17 σοφές φράσεις του Νέλσον Μαντέλα που όλοι πρέπει να διαβάσουν (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

Hungarian

17 Nelson Mandela-idézet, melyet érdemes ismerni (“17 pieces of wisdom from Nelson Mandela that everyone needs to read,” originally published in 2013)

Indonesian

Apakah Taiwan Sebuah Negara, Pulau Merdeka, Wilayah yang Memisahkan Diri, atau Sebuah Provinsi di Tiongkok? (“Is Taiwan a country, a self-governing island, or a breakaway territory or province of China?” originally published in 2016)

Italian

Le ‘molestie di potere’ e il fenomeno ‘karoshi’ continuano a causare seri problemi ai lavoratori giapponesi (“How ‘power harassment’ and ‘karoshi’ continue to cause serious problems for Japanese workers”)

Japanese

日本での驚きの体験がツイッターで大きな話題に (“Twitter thread of observations and surprising moments in Japan goes viral”)

Macedonian

Кина: Пишување рецензии за имагинарни книги (“China: Writing imaginary book reviews,” originally published in 2011)

Malagasy

Dôsie Tafaporitsaka Mampiseho Fa Sary Miboridana No Takalon'ny Vola Indramin'ny Tovovavy Ao Shina (“A major leak exposes how Chinese loan sharks make female debtors take nude selfies,” originally published in 2016)

Nepali

बिटकोइन, ट्यूलिप र नाइजेरियन सेयर बजारमा के समानता छ (“What Bitcoin, tulip mania and the Nigerian stock market have in common”)

Polish

Co można kupić za najniższą stawkę krajową w Meksyku? (“Mexico’s minimum wage is criminally low. Is it unconstitutional?” originally published in 2014)

Portuguese

Um ritual de proteção para “fechar o corpo” liga tradições religiosas diferentes no Brasil (“A protection ritual to ‘close the body’ links different religious traditions in Brazil,” originally published in 2016)

Russian

#СправедливостьДляАзифы: убийство девочки шокировало штат Джамму и Кашмир, но не затронуло общенациональные СМИ (“#JusticeForAsifa: A young girl's murder shocks Jammu and Kashmir residents — but not the national media”)

Serbian

Ljudi iza skrivenih kamera u moskovskim javnim toaletima i žena koja uzvraća udarac (“The men behind Moscow's hidden bathroom cameras and the woman who's fighting back,” originally published in 2016)

Spanish

10 palabras que usas a diario que no sabías que eran de origen quechua (“10 common words in Spanish and English that come from Quechua,” originally published in 2015)

Turkish

Katarlıyım ve Evleneceğim Kişiye Karar Verebilmek İstiyorum (“I’m Qatari, and I want to be able to decide for myself who I marry,” originally published in 2016)

