What were Global Voices’ readers up to last week?

At Global Voices, our community researches, writes, edits, and translates stories with a mission to support human rights and build bridges of understanding across countries, cultures, and languages.

We don't publish just to grab clicks or follow a news trend. We do, however, like to keep track of the ways in which our hard work has impact around the world.

To that end, one useful metric is how readers respond to our stories and translations. So let's take a look at who our readers were and what caught their attention during the week of April 9-15, 2018.

Where in the world are Global Voices’ readers?

Last week, our stories and translations attracted readers from 211 countries! The top 20 countries represented across all of Global Voices’ sites were:

1. United States

2. Japan

3. Brazil

4. France

5. Mexico

6. Spain

7. Peru

8. Colombia

9. United Kingdom

10. Taiwan

11. Canada

12. Argentina

13. Italy

14. Russia

15. Germany

16. Jamaica

17. Trinidad & Tobago

18. Bangladesh

19. India

20. Indonesia

But that's only a small slice of the diversity of our readership. Let's use the True Random Number Generator from Random.org and take a look at a few other countries on the list:

95. Azerbaijan

44. Dominican Republic

92. Qatar

61. Belarus

154. Niger

Global Voices in English

The English-language site is where the majority of original content is first published at Global Voices. The top five most-read stories of last week were:

1. Jamaican Dancehall Star Buju Banton’s Impending Release from Prison Sparks Renewed Controversy

2. Forced Onto Live TV With Her Employer, a Migrant Domestic Worker in Lebanon Recants Claims of Abuse

3. Look What Large-Scale Mining Did to These Four Beautiful Philippine Islands (originally published in 2015)

4. Trinidad & Tobago’s LGBT Community Speaks Out as Court Decision on ‘Buggery’ Law Approaches

5. PHOTOS: Celebration as High Court Deems Trinidad & Tobago ‘Buggery’ Law ‘Unconstitutional’

Global Voices Lingua

Lingua is a project that translates Global Voices stories into languages other than English. There are about 30 active Lingua sites. Below is last week's most-read story or translation on each active language site.

Arabic

مهرجان للفن بقرية سودانية … يُعيد إلينا المستقبل (“A Sudanese Village Arts Festival Looks Back to the Future”)

Bangla

নেলসন ম্যান্ডেলার ১৭টি জ্ঞানগর্ভ উক্তি যা সকলের পাঠ করা উচিৎ (“17 Pieces of Wisdom from Nelson Mandela that Everyone Needs to Read,” originally published in 2013)

Catalan

‘En Mi Idioma’ permet que comunitats indígenes colombianes contribueixin amb lliçons de llengua en línia (“‘En Mi Idioma’ Allows Colombian Indigenous Communities to Contribute Online Language Lessons,” originally published in 2017)

Chinese (simplified)

中国：性、监控、与“人民色情”（People’s Porn）的崛起 (“China: Sex, Censorship and the Rise of ‘People's Porn,’” originally published in 2011)

Chinese (traditional)

影片：馬達加斯加的兒童性交易 (“Film Exposes Madagascar's Child Sex Trade,” originally published in 2013)

Dutch

Israël, een van de droogste landen ter wereld, wordt nu overspoeld door water (“Israel, One of the World’s Driest Countries, Is Now Overflowing With Water,” originally published in 2016)

Esperanto

Promocii lingvistike pli diversan interreton per la gepatralingva memeo-defio 2018 (“Promoting a More Linguistically Diverse Internet Through the Mother Language Meme Challenge 2018″)

French

Une vidéo de rap financée par l'Union européenne peut-elle dissuader les jeunes Guinéens de migrer ? (“A European Union-Supported Rap Video Tries to Persuade Young Guineans Against Migrating”)

German

Die alptraumartige Wirklichkeit ein „Zufälliger Amerikaner” zu sein (“The Dystopian Reality of Being an ‘Accidental American’”)

Greek

17 σοφές φράσεις του Νέλσον Μαντέλα που όλοι πρέπει να διαβάσουν (“17 Pieces of Wisdom from Nelson Mandela that Everyone Needs to Read,” originally published in 2013)

Hungarian

17 Nelson Mandela-idézet, melyet érdemes ismerni (“17 Pieces of Wisdom from Nelson Mandela that Everyone Needs to Read,” originally published in 2013)

Indonesian

Apakah Taiwan Sebuah Negara, Pulau Merdeka, Wilayah yang Memisahkan Diri, atau Sebuah Provinsi di Tiongkok? (“Is Taiwan a Country, a Self-Governing Island, or a Breakaway Territory or Province of China?” originally published in 2016)

Italian

Cosa bisogna sapere sui social network russi per fare una ricerca open-source (“What You Need to Know About Russian Social Networks to Conduct Open-Source Research,” originally published in 2015)

Japanese

日本での驚きの体験がツイッターで大きな話題に (“Twitter Thread of Observations and Surprising Moments in Japan Goes Viral”)

Macedonian

Иран: Студентите протестираат против поделба на половите (“Iran: Students protest against ‘gender apartheid,'” originally published in 2008)

Malagasy

Dôsie Tafaporitsaka Mampiseho Fa Sary Miboridana No Takalon'ny Vola Indramin'ny Tovovavy Ao Shina (“A Major Leak Exposes How Chinese Loan Sharks Make Female Debtors Take Nude Selfies,” originally published in 2016)

Nepali

Polish

Nastoletnia raperka z Afganistanu uniknęła małżeństwa dzięki swoim piosenkom (“Afghan Rapper Escaped Teen Marriage by Singing About It,” originally published in 2015)

Portuguese

Um ritual de proteção para “fechar o corpo” liga tradições religiosas diferentes no Brasil (“A Protection Ritual to ‘Close the Body’ Links Different Religious Traditions in Brazil,” originally published in 2016)

Punjabi

Russian

OpenDyslexic: специальный шрифт для дислексиков (“OpenDyslexic: the Font Designed to Make Reading Easier,” originally published in 2014)

Serbian

Ljudi iza skrivenih kamera u moskovskim javnim toaletima i žena koja uzvraća udarac (“The Men Behind Moscow's Hidden Bathroom Cameras and the Woman Who's Fighting Back,” originally published in 2016)

Spanish

10 palabras que usas a diario que no sabías que eran de origen quechua (“10 Common Words in Spanish and English That Come From Quechua,” originally published in 2015)

Turkish

Katarlıyım ve Evleneceğim Kişiye Karar Verebilmek İstiyorum (“I’m Qatari, and I Want to Be Able to Decide For Myself Who I Marry,” originally published in 2016)

