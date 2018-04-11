Brazil's Black Population Dominates Popular Politics, But Remains Left Out From Government

By May 2018, it will be have been 130 years since Brazil formally abolished slavery; however, the legacy of three centuries of exploitation is still tangible to this day.

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, 74% of the bottom 10% of Brazilians (in terms of wealth) are black. Black Brazilians are also 23.5% more likely to be victims of homicide than Brazilians of other races, controlling for age, education, gender, marital status and place of residence.

The month of March commemorated both International Women's Day and the lesser-known International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, both calling for a reflection on the advances and challenges for gender and racial equality.

In Brazil, it's undeniable that discussions around privilege and representation gained more traction and brought more voices to the table. An example of this is a policy that has rolled out over the past decade which saw public university admission quotas for black and indigenous students — a subject of heated debate in Brazilian society.

Simultaneously, the recent brutal murder of politician Marielle Franco laid bare the risks those who publicly challenge power structures are exposed to.

Global Voices spoke with Flávia Rios, vice-coordinator of the Social Sciences program at Fluminense Federal University in Rio de Janeiro. She spoke with us before Marielle's murder. Responses are slightly abbreviated.

Global Voices (GV): Brazil is among the 10 most unequal countries in the world. Women and black people are most affected by this. What recent advances can we really celebrate in the month of March?

Apesar dos retrocessos nos últimos anos, alguns avanços tivemos, como o parecer favorável do Supremo Tribunal Federal, que garante o direito o uso do nome social para pessoas trans, a aplicação da lei do feminicídio, a expansão das políticas de ações afirmativas no Ensino Superior, especialmente nos cursos de pós-graduação e nos concursos para cargos públicos federais. Também é importante comemorar a redução do número de mulheres jovens e negras ocupando serviços domésticos, categoria profissional majoritariamente feminina e negra, mal remunerada, com forte presença de informalidade, assédios e abusos físicos e psicológicos – o que demonstra fortes laços estruturais com a herança escravocrata. Em contraste, percebe-se maior participação de mulheres negras encerrando ciclos educacionais, como o Ensino Médio e o Ensino Superior, em comparação com as décadas anteriores, quando não havia políticas de ações afirmativas. Políticas públicas e maior politização das relações raciais têm desafiado estereótipos fixos, arcaicos e empoeirados nas molduras talhadas pelas classes médias e elites conservadoras do país, através de meios de comunicação alternativa, difusão de pesquisas acadêmicas, engajamento de novas gerações de militantes, novas visualidades e formas de ser negro e ser mulher negra (difundidas pela apropriação das tecnologias audiovisuais). Na política, temos um paradoxo: homens negros e mulheres negras atuam na política popular, nas ruas, nas associações de bairro e de favela, nas organizações da sociedade civil, contudo são fortemente subrepresentadas/os nas esferas executivas, legislativas e judiciárias. Mesmo com as cotas nos partidos políticos, mulheres brasileiras não superaram as rígidas desigualdades de acesso às cadeiras legislativas. As mulheres não-brancas (como negras, indígenas e asiáticas) nem conseguem ser representadas estatisticamente. há muito que se avançar nas lutas antirracistas e feministas no que se refere à distribuição do poder no Brasil. O poder continua sendo patriarcal, majoritariamente dominado pelos homens brancos.

Despite the setbacks in recent years, there have been advances, such a favorable resolution by the Supreme Court on transgender people's right to a social name, the creation of the feminicide crime, the expansion of affirmative action policies in higher education, especially in postgraduate programs, and in recruitment for civil service. It is also important to celebrate the fact that there are less young black women doing domestic work, a professional category that is predominantly black and female, poorly paid, highly informal and with frequent presence of physical and psychological harassment and abuse — demonstrating strong structural ties with the slaveholding heritage. In contrast, there are more black women completing educational cycles, such as middle and high school, compared to previous decades when there were no affirmative action policies. Public policies and greater politicization of racial relations have challenged the fixed, archaic, and dusty stereotypes shaped by the conservative middle-class and elites of the country. This is happening through alternative means of communication, larger dissemination of academic research, engagement of new generations of activists, and new stories and images representing black men and women (diffused by the appropriation of audiovisual technologies). In politics, we have a paradox: Black men and women dominate popular politics, on the streets, in neighborhoods and favela associations, and in civil society organizations, but they are severely underrepresented in the Executive, Legislative and Judicial powers. Even with affirmative action within political parties, Brazilian women have not managed to overcome the rigid inequalities in access to legislative seats. Non-white women (such as Black, Indigenous, and Asian women) aren't even represented stastistically. There is a lot to be done in the anti-racist and feminist struggles when it comes to distribution of power in Brazil. The power is still patriarchal and dominated by white men.

GV: Do you think Brazil still lives and reproduces the myth of racial democracy?

Recentemente, a filósofa e ativista Sueli Carneiro disse que as novas gerações já não estariam mais protegidas pela etiqueta das relações raciais, tal como se via quando a democracia racial era discurso hegemônico e pregava a inexistência de um conflito racial aberto no Brasil. Acho que ela está correta. A sociedade brasileira mudou muito. Os discursos de ódio da extrema direita fabricaram um neoconservadorismo que é diferente do conservadorismo antigo, cujas práticas tornaram a nação conhecida pelo termo “racismo à brasileira”, usado para velar o grande abismo social e econômico entre brancos e negros no país. No entanto, hoje, vemos segmentos que abertamente defendem o ódio racial, sobretudo em ambientes que antes eram exclusivamente da elite branca, como universidades públicas e privadas. Esse novo discurso foi agora amplificado pela crise política e pelas reações às ações afirmativas e políticas de igualdade racial. Mas a verdade é que os negros e as mulheres já não estão mais nos lugares de invisibilidade antes imaginados pelas classes dirigentes e por aqueles que detinham o monopólio da representação de consumo de massa no Brasil.

Recently, philosopher and activist Sueli Carneiro said that the new generations are no longer protected by the old etiquette of racial relations when racial democracy was a hegemonic discourse, based on the premise that there was no open racial conflict in Brazil. I think she's correct. Brazilian society has changed a lot. The extreme right's hate speech has produced a neoconservatism that is different from the old conservatism, whose practices made the nation known by the term “racism a la Brazil”, which used to hide the great social and economic gap between white and black people in the country. Today, however, we see groups that openly advocate racial hatred, especially in environments that once belonged exclusively to the white elite such as public and private universities. This new discourse has been amplified by the political crisis, and by reactions to affirmative action and racial equality politics. But, the truth is, black individuals and women are no longer in the places of invisibility once imagined by the ruling classes and by those who held the monopoly of mass consumption representation in Brazil.

GV: What about institutional racism, how is it reflected in Brazil today?

O racismo institucional opera, na maioria das vezes, de forma codificada, quando há comportamentos e práticas orientados por valores excludentes, mas que por vezes se apresentam de forma velada, com expressões do tipo “esse trabalho não é para você”, “precisamos de outro perfil”. São práticas discriminatórias que se confundem com o próprio sistema, presentes na cultura empresarial ou nas burocracias públicas, que impedem o acesso ou o progresso nas carreiras de homens e mulheres negras. Também há racismo institucional quando o governo não prioriza saúde, lazer e educação em territórios com população majoritariamente negra ou indígena; ou quando uma política pública de segurança é claramente baseada em estereótipos raciais, como em abordagem policiais.

Institutional racism operates, in most cases, in a coded way, when there are behaviors and practices shaped by excluding values, but sometimes veiled, with expressions such as “this work is not for you” or “we're looking for someone with a different profile”. They are discriminatory practices that merge into and are part of the system itself, present in the corporate culture or public bureaucracies which prevent access or progress for black men and women's careers. There is also institutional racism when the government does not prioritize health, leisure and education in territories with a predominantly black or indigenous population or when laws and security policies are clearly based on racial profiling, as in law enforcement.

GV: Is Brazilian society more aware of the privileges of certain groups?

A discussão sobre privilégio ganhou força especialmente no contexto de luta pelas cotas [raciais, nas universidades públicas]. Foi no acirrado debate pelas ações afirmativas que esse tema do privilégio emergiu publicamente, porque foi o conceito mais forte utilizado pelos ativistas pró-igualdade racial contra a retórica da meritocracia, que no Brasil tomou feição conservadora. Conservadora porque não propunha nenhuma alternativa eficiente para a superação das desigualdades raciais, mas se agarrava à ideia de que o mérito era medida universal para o acesso à universidade. Na verdade, tratava-se de um discurso retórico para proteger os filhos das classes médias e das elites nos espaços universitários públicos (de alta qualidade no Brasil), que se apropriaram e reproduziram esse mesmo discurso. Os negros não eram e não são contra o mérito; eram e são contra o discurso meritocrático cego às vantagens estruturais dos brancos numa sociedade de formação colonial e escravista, cujo ponto de partida já gerava larga desvantagem para as pessoas não-brancas, especialmente as indígenas e as negras.

Discussions about privilege have gained traction, especially in the context of affirmative action in public universities. It was in that heated debate that the privilege issue emerged publicly, because it was the strongest demand of racial equality activists against the rhetoric of meritocracy, which in Brazil took a conservative tone. Conservative, because it offered no efficient alternative to overcoming racial inequalities. Instead, it clung to the idea that merit was a universal measure for university access. In fact, it was a rhetorical discourse to protect the children of the middle-class and the elite in public university spaces (known for higher quality of education in Brazil). These same classes appropriated and reproduced this same discourse. Black people were not and are not against merit. They were and are against a meritocratic discourse that is blind to the structural advantages of white people in a society shaped by colonialism and slavery whose starting point leads to a great disadvantage for non-white people, especially indigenous and black people.

GV: In connecting racial movements and gender equality fights, the term “intersectionality” has been very much present. Can you tell us a little bit about it?

A interseccionalidade pode ser entendida por três registros: 1) como conceito das ciências sociais e jurídicas; 2) como ferramenta de intervenção política; e 3) como identidade coletiva. Do ponto de vista teórico e conceitual, originalmente cunhado pela professora Kimberle Crenshaw, a abordagem interseccional nasce do feminismo negro norte-americano, que se recusa a analisar a desigualdade no singular. As múltiplas formas de opressão sociais e produção de desigualdade são levadas em conta numa abordagem multidimensional, como raça, gênero, classe, religião, sexualidade, nacionalidade, geração. Antes que eu me esqueça, é preciso desfazer o engano de que a interseccionalidade dá conta do somatório das desvantagens sociais, culturais ou econômicas. Ou seja, não se trata de mensurar o sofrimento social, trata-se de analisar as causas múltiplas das desigualdades, seja qual for a sua natureza, sem pretender hierarquizá-las. Já a interseccionalidade como ferramenta de intervenção política abarca as variáveis que, em conjunto, seriam capazes de revelar os pontos em que as desvantagens se tornam mais cruciais para um dado grupo social. A partir dessa identificação, são tomadas decisões relacionadas às concepções de políticas públicas, entendidas como instrumentos de intervenção social com vistas a promover a equidade. No que se refere à construção da identidade coletiva, a interseccionalidade apresenta-se como uma rejeição ao feminismo do tipo branco e liberal, que ignora a situação da mulher negra, e também é uma forma de criticar a insuficiência do componente de gênero e da sexualidade no feminismo negro mais tradicional. É obvio que no feminismo latino-americano e no feminismo negro das Américas há uma perspectiva interseccional na gênese de seu pensamento, mas é fato que nem sempre foi assim. A visibilidade e as urgências das pessoas LGBT (Lésbicas, Gays, Bissexuais e Trans) são temas e identidades que se impõem abertamente no feminismo interseccional.

Intersectionality can be understood in three ways: 1) as a concept of the social and legal sciences; 2) as a tool for political intervention; and 3) as a collective identity. From a theoretical and conceptual point of view, originally coined by Professor Kimberle Crenshaw, the intersectional approach comes from North American black feminism which refuses to analyze inequality in a singular way. The multiple forms of social oppression and production of inequality are taken into account in a multidimensional approach, such as race, gender, class, religion, sexuality, nationality, generation. Before I forget, we must undo the misconception that intersectionality refers to the sum of social, cultural, or economic disadvantages. That is, it is not a matter of measuring social suffering; it is a matter of analyzing the multiple causes of inequalities, whatever their nature, with no intention to rank them. On the other hand, intersectionality as a tool for political intervention refers to the variables that, together, could reveal the situations in which disadvantages become urgent to a given social group. After identifying this, public policies are designed, understood as instrument of social intervention with the goal of promoting equity. And with the construction of collective identity, intersectionality presents itself as a rejection of white, liberal feminism, which ignores the situation of black women and is also a way of criticizing the lack of acknolwedgement of gender and sexuality in the more traditional black feminism. It is obvious that, when it comes Latin American feminism and the black feminism of the Americas, there is an intersectional perspective in the origins of its thinking. But it is a fact that this has not always been so. The visibility and urgency of LGBT people (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Trans) are themes and identities that are openly acknowledged in intersectional feminism.

GV: You are a black, intellectual woman with robust research background on racial issues. How does academia understand its role in fighting racist practices?

Via de regra, a academia sempre foi privilégio dos brancos. Ao longo do século XX, tivemos pesquisadores e professores negros nas grandes universidades brasileiras somente em caráter excepcional! A regra dominante era o monopólio da branquitude e do pensamento eurocêntrico. Em contraste, a grande maioria dos pesquisadores e intelectuais negros produziu conhecimento fora das instituições universitárias, seja porque foram desencorajados no ensino médio, ou porque ingressavam tardiamente nos cursos de graduação, ou porque não conseguiam persistir na carreira universitária por falta de recursos, de redes de apoio e de relacionamentos dentro e fora do mundo científico, ou porque seus temas e objetos de estudos eram considerados menores ou entendidos como escolhas militantes. A academia via os negros como objetos de investigação, nunca como investigadores e produtores de saber legítimo nessa esfera de produção de conhecimento. Somente na virada do século XXI que passamos a ter uma maior presença de estudantes negros, na graduação, na pós-graduação e na carreira docente, graças à eficácia das ações afirmativas no ingresso e nos concursos públicos e à demanda discente por mais conteúdos e pesquisas que tratam da temática racial e de gênero. Essa mudança, embora ainda lenta, já se torna visível na produção científica e na redução das desigualdades.