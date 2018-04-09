Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

What Were Global Voices’ Readers up to Last Week?

Posted 9 April 2018 20:57 GMT

Photo by Flickr user Eric Rice. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

At Global Voices, our community researches, writes, edits, and translates stories with a mission to support human rights and build bridges of understanding across countries, cultures, and languages.

We don't publish just to grab clicks or follow a news trend. We do, however, like to keep track of the ways in which our hard work has impact around the world.

To that end, one useful metric is how readers respond to our stories and translations. So let's take a look at who our readers were and what caught their attention during the week of April 2-8, 2018.

Where in the world are Global Voices’ readers?

Last week, our stories and translations attracted readers from 209 countries! The top 20 countries represented across all of Global Voices’ sites were:

1. Japan
2. United States
3. Brazil
4. France
5. Peru
6. Mexico
7. Spain
8. Colombia
9. India
10. Argentina
11. Taiwan
12. United Kingdom
13. Bangladesh
14. Italy
15. Germany
16. Russia
17. Canada
18. Philippines
19. Indonesia
20. Chile

But that's only a small slice of the diversity of our readership. Let's use the True Random Number Generator from Random.org and take a look at a few other countries on the list:

128. Brunei
60. El Salvador
182. São Tomé & Príncipe
168. Mayotte
53. Thailand

Global Voices in English

The English-language site is where the majority of original content is first published at Global Voices. The top five most-read stories of last week were:

1. Look What Large-Scale Mining Did to These Four Beautiful Philippine Islands (originally published in 2015)
2. How English-Language Pronouns Are Taught Around the World
3. Bangladesh Is the World’s ‘Most Vegetarian Country’? Not Quite.
4. Marvia Malik, Pakistan’s First Transgender Newscaster, Wants to Change Societal Attitudes Toward Her Community
5. A Children’s Costume Contest in Macedonia Sparks Outrage With ‘Portable Adolf’ Hitler Entry

Global Voices Lingua

Lingua is a project that translates Global Voices stories into languages other than English. There are about 30 active Lingua sites. Below is last week's most-read story or translation on each active language site.

Arabic

Aymara

Bangla

Bulgarian

Chinese (simplified)

Chinese (traditional)

Czech

Dutch

Esperanto

Farsi

French

German

Greek

Hindi

Hungarian

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Kurdish

Macedonian

Malagasy

Nepali

Polish

Portuguese

Punjabi

Romanian

Russian

Serbian

Spanish

Turkish

Urdu

Creative Commons License
A small portrait of L. Finch
Written byL. Finch

Recent Middle East & North Africa Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices
* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site