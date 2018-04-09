What Were Global Voices’ Readers up to Last Week?

At Global Voices, our community researches, writes, edits, and translates stories with a mission to support human rights and build bridges of understanding across countries, cultures, and languages.
We don't publish just to grab clicks or follow a news trend. We do, however, like to keep track of the ways in which our hard work has impact around the world.
To that end, one useful metric is how readers respond to our stories and translations. So let's take a look at who our readers were and what caught their attention during the week of April 2-8, 2018.
Where in the world are Global Voices’ readers?
Last week, our stories and translations attracted readers from 209 countries! The top 20 countries represented across all of Global Voices’ sites were:
1. Japan
2. United States
3. Brazil
4. France
5. Peru
6. Mexico
7. Spain
8. Colombia
9. India
10. Argentina
11. Taiwan
12. United Kingdom
13. Bangladesh
14. Italy
15. Germany
16. Russia
17. Canada
18. Philippines
19. Indonesia
20. Chile
But that's only a small slice of the diversity of our readership. Let's use the True Random Number Generator from Random.org and take a look at a few other countries on the list:
128. Brunei
60. El Salvador
182. São Tomé & Príncipe
168. Mayotte
53. Thailand
Global Voices in English
The English-language site is where the majority of original content is first published at Global Voices. The top five most-read stories of last week were:
1. Look What Large-Scale Mining Did to These Four Beautiful Philippine Islands (originally published in 2015)
2. How English-Language Pronouns Are Taught Around the World
3. Bangladesh Is the World’s ‘Most Vegetarian Country’? Not Quite.
4. Marvia Malik, Pakistan’s First Transgender Newscaster, Wants to Change Societal Attitudes Toward Her Community
5. A Children’s Costume Contest in Macedonia Sparks Outrage With ‘Portable Adolf’ Hitler Entry
Global Voices Lingua
Lingua is a project that translates Global Voices stories into languages other than English. There are about 30 active Lingua sites. Below is last week's most-read story or translation on each active language site.
Arabic
- من هو جلال الدين الرومي، وإلى من ينتمي؟ (“Who Was Jalaluddin Rumi, and Whose Rumi Is He?” originally published in 2016)
Aymara
- Cuba: XVI Benedict Papa-x Cuba-n Jutïr Pachap (“Cuba: Pope Benedict XVI Takes a Glance at Cuba's Future” originally published in 2012)
Bangla
- নেলসন ম্যান্ডেলার ১৭টি জ্ঞানগর্ভ উক্তি যা সকলের পাঠ করা উচিৎ (“17 Pieces of Wisdom from Nelson Mandela that Everyone Needs to Read,” originally published in 2013)
Bulgarian
- Филмът “Мъгла над Сребреница” и оцелелите при едно от най-големите кланета в Европа (“Film ‘The Fog of Srebrenica’ Shows Us The People Who Survived One of Europe's Worst Massacres,” originally published in 2015)
Chinese (simplified)
- 中国：性、监控、与“人民色情”（People’s Porn）的崛起 (“China: Sex, Censorship and the Rise of ‘People's Porn,’” originally published in 2011)
Chinese (traditional)
- 「對抗帝國主義，好膽你就來！」 — 電影「黑豹」對千里達及多巴哥影響甚鉅 (“‘Ready to Reckon With the Colonizing World, Daring It to Try’ — What the ‘Black Panther’ Film Means to Trinidad & Tobago”)
Czech
- Izrael, jedna z nejvyprahlejších zemí světa, má dnes vody nadbytek (“Israel, One of the World’s Driest Countries, Is Now Overflowing With Water,” originally published in 2016)
Dutch
- Israël, een van de droogste landen ter wereld, wordt nu overspoeld door water(“Israel, One of the World’s Driest Countries, Is Now Overflowing With Water,” originally published in 2016)
Esperanto
- Promocii lingvistike pli diversan interreton per la gepatralingva memeo-defio 2018 (“Promoting a More Linguistically Diverse Internet Through the Mother Language Meme Challenge 2018″)
Farsi
- فیلمی که تجارت سکس کودکان را در ماداگاسکار افشا کرده است. (“Film Exposes Madagascar's Child Sex Trade,” originally published in 2013)
French
- Nelson Mandela : 17 citations à se remémorer pour apprécier sa sagesse (“17 Pieces of Wisdom from Nelson Mandela that Everyone Needs to Read,” originally published in 2013)
German
- Israel, eines der trockensten Länder der Welt, hat nun Wasser im Überfluss (“Israel, One of the World’s Driest Countries, Is Now Overflowing With Water,” originally published in 2016)
Greek
- Η δική σου φαντασίωση είναι ο δικός της εφιάλτης: “Σέξι” Πακιστανές γυναίκες στο YouTube (“Your Fantasy is Her Nightmare: ‘Sexy’ Pakistani Women on YouTube,” originally published in 2013)
Hindi
- जापान : यौन दासियों की लंबित मांगों पर ध्यान खींचते वीडियो (“Japan: Comfort Women Video Calls Attention to a Still Unresolved Issue,” originally published in 2008)
Hungarian
- 17 Nelson Mandela-idézet, melyet érdemes ismerni (“17 Pieces of Wisdom from Nelson Mandela that Everyone Needs to Read,” originally published in 2013)
Italian
- La più grande minierà d'oro a cielo aperto del Brasile colpisce il cuore dell'Amazzonia (“A Canadian Company Is Set to Construct Brazil's Largest Open-Pit Gold Mine—in the Heart of the Amazon,” originally published in 2017)
Japanese
- 日本での驚きの体験がツイッターで大きな話題に (“Twitter Thread of Observations and Surprising Moments in Japan Goes Viral”)
Korean
- 러시아 남성에 대한 우크라이나 여성의 섹스보이콧 (“Ukrainian Women's Sex Boycott Against Russian Men,” originally published in 2014)
Kurdish
- ‘ئافرەتی ئاسک : کۆکراوەی بەرھەمی ھونەری ‘ تیشک دەخاتە سەر توندوتیژی دژی ئافرەتە رەسەنەکانی ئەمریکای باکور (“‘Deer Woman: An Anthology’ Sheds Light on Violence Against Native Women in North America,” originally published in 2017)
Macedonian
- Штетата направена врз четири прекрасни филипински острови од масовното ископување руда (“Look What Large-Scale Mining Did to These Four Beautiful Philippine Islands,” originally published in 2015)
Malagasy
- Dôsie Tafaporitsaka Mampiseho Fa Sary Miboridana No Takalon'ny Vola Indramin'ny Tovovavy Ao Shina (“A Major Leak Exposes How Chinese Loan Sharks Make Female Debtors Take Nude Selfies,” originally published in 2016)
Nepali
- ल्याटिन अमेरिकाको मिडिया शो मा स्टेफन हकिङ प्रति श्रद्धांजलि, वैज्ञानिक निधनको कारण शोकले कसरी सीमा पार गर्दछ (“Homages to Stephen Hawking in Latin America's Media Show How Mourning for the Scientist Transcends Borders”)
Polish
- Co można kupić za najniższą stawkę krajową w Meksyku? (“Mexico’s Minimum Wage is Criminally Low. Is It Unconstitutional?” originally published in 2014)
Portuguese
- Um ritual de proteção para “fechar o corpo” liga tradições religiosas diferentes no Brasil (“A Protection Ritual to ‘Close the Body’ Links Different Religious Traditions in Brazil,” originally published in 2016)
Punjabi
- ਸਿਰੀ ਲੰਕਾ ਦੇ ਮੁਸਲਮਾਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਹਿੰਸਾ ਦੇ ਬਾਅਦ ਐਮਰਜੈਂਸੀ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ (“Sri Lanka Declares a State of Emergency Following Anti-Muslim Violence”)
Romanian
- România încearcă să traseze linii în jurul noțiunii de familie (“Romania Seeks to Draw Lines Around Notions of Family,” originally published in 2017)
Russian
- 10 африканских блюд, которые каждый должен попробовать (“10 Dishes From Sub-Saharan Africa Everyone Needs to Try,” originally published in 2014)
Serbian
- Ljudi iza skrivenih kamera u moskovskim javnim toaletima i žena koja uzvraća udarac (“The Men Behind Moscow's Hidden Bathroom Cameras and the Woman Who's Fighting Back,” originally published in 2016)
Spanish
- Costumbres y tradiciones de Semana Santa en el Perú (“Holy Week Customs and Traditions in Peru,” originally published in 2014)
Turkish
- Katarlıyım ve Evleneceğim Kişiye Karar Verebilmek İstiyorum (“I’m Qatari, and I Want to Be Able to Decide For Myself Who I Marry,” originally published in 2016)
Urdu
- افغانستان کی ان دیکھی تصاویر (“Sharing Photos of the Afghanistan You Never See,” originally published in 2012)