What Were Global Voices’ Readers up to Last Week?

At Global Voices, our community researches, writes, edits, and translates stories with a mission to support human rights and build bridges of understanding across countries, cultures, and languages.

We don't publish just to grab clicks or follow a news trend. We do, however, like to keep track of the ways in which our hard work has impact around the world.

To that end, one useful metric is how readers respond to our stories and translations. So let's take a look at who our readers were and what caught their attention during the week of April 2-8, 2018.

Where in the world are Global Voices’ readers?

Last week, our stories and translations attracted readers from 209 countries! The top 20 countries represented across all of Global Voices’ sites were:

1. Japan

2. United States

3. Brazil

4. France

5. Peru

6. Mexico

7. Spain

8. Colombia

9. India

10. Argentina

11. Taiwan

12. United Kingdom

13. Bangladesh

14. Italy

15. Germany

16. Russia

17. Canada

18. Philippines

19. Indonesia

20. Chile

But that's only a small slice of the diversity of our readership. Let's use the True Random Number Generator from Random.org and take a look at a few other countries on the list:

128. Brunei

60. El Salvador

182. São Tomé & Príncipe

168. Mayotte

53. Thailand

Global Voices in English

The English-language site is where the majority of original content is first published at Global Voices. The top five most-read stories of last week were:

1. Look What Large-Scale Mining Did to These Four Beautiful Philippine Islands (originally published in 2015)

2. How English-Language Pronouns Are Taught Around the World

3. Bangladesh Is the World’s ‘Most Vegetarian Country’? Not Quite.

4. Marvia Malik, Pakistan’s First Transgender Newscaster, Wants to Change Societal Attitudes Toward Her Community

5. A Children’s Costume Contest in Macedonia Sparks Outrage With ‘Portable Adolf’ Hitler Entry

Global Voices Lingua

Lingua is a project that translates Global Voices stories into languages other than English. There are about 30 active Lingua sites. Below is last week's most-read story or translation on each active language site.

Arabic

من هو جلال الدين الرومي، وإلى من ينتمي؟ (“Who Was Jalaluddin Rumi, and Whose Rumi Is He?” originally published in 2016)

Aymara

Cuba: XVI Benedict Papa-x Cuba-n Jutïr Pachap (“Cuba: Pope Benedict XVI Takes a Glance at Cuba's Future” originally published in 2012)

Bangla

নেলসন ম্যান্ডেলার ১৭টি জ্ঞানগর্ভ উক্তি যা সকলের পাঠ করা উচিৎ (“17 Pieces of Wisdom from Nelson Mandela that Everyone Needs to Read,” originally published in 2013)

Bulgarian

Филмът “Мъгла над Сребреница” и оцелелите при едно от най-големите кланета в Европа (“Film ‘The Fog of Srebrenica’ Shows Us The People Who Survived One of Europe's Worst Massacres,” originally published in 2015)

Chinese (simplified)

中国：性、监控、与“人民色情”（People’s Porn）的崛起 (“China: Sex, Censorship and the Rise of ‘People's Porn,’” originally published in 2011)

Chinese (traditional)

「對抗帝國主義，好膽你就來！」 — 電影「黑豹」對千里達及多巴哥影響甚鉅 (“‘Ready to Reckon With the Colonizing World, Daring It to Try’ — What the ‘Black Panther’ Film Means to Trinidad & Tobago”)

Czech

Izrael, jedna z nejvyprahlejších zemí světa, má dnes vody nadbytek (“Israel, One of the World’s Driest Countries, Is Now Overflowing With Water,” originally published in 2016)

Dutch

Israël, een van de droogste landen ter wereld, wordt nu overspoeld door water(“Israel, One of the World’s Driest Countries, Is Now Overflowing With Water,” originally published in 2016)

Esperanto

Promocii lingvistike pli diversan interreton per la gepatralingva memeo-defio 2018 (“Promoting a More Linguistically Diverse Internet Through the Mother Language Meme Challenge 2018″)

Farsi

فیلمی که تجارت سکس کودکان را در ماداگاسکار افشا کرده است. (“Film Exposes Madagascar's Child Sex Trade,” originally published in 2013)

French

Nelson Mandela : 17 citations à se remémorer pour apprécier sa sagesse (“17 Pieces of Wisdom from Nelson Mandela that Everyone Needs to Read,” originally published in 2013)

German

Israel, eines der trockensten Länder der Welt, hat nun Wasser im Überfluss (“Israel, One of the World’s Driest Countries, Is Now Overflowing With Water,” originally published in 2016)

Greek

Η δική σου φαντασίωση είναι ο δικός της εφιάλτης: “Σέξι” Πακιστανές γυναίκες στο YouTube (“Your Fantasy is Her Nightmare: ‘Sexy’ Pakistani Women on YouTube,” originally published in 2013)

Hindi

जापान : यौन दासियों की लंबित मांगों पर ध्यान खींचते वीडियो (“Japan: Comfort Women Video Calls Attention to a Still Unresolved Issue,” originally published in 2008)

Hungarian

17 Nelson Mandela-idézet, melyet érdemes ismerni (“17 Pieces of Wisdom from Nelson Mandela that Everyone Needs to Read,” originally published in 2013)

Italian

La più grande minierà d'oro a cielo aperto del Brasile colpisce il cuore dell'Amazzonia (“A Canadian Company Is Set to Construct Brazil's Largest Open-Pit Gold Mine—in the Heart of the Amazon,” originally published in 2017)

Japanese

日本での驚きの体験がツイッターで大きな話題に (“Twitter Thread of Observations and Surprising Moments in Japan Goes Viral”)

Korean

러시아 남성에 대한 우크라이나 여성의 섹스보이콧 (“Ukrainian Women's Sex Boycott Against Russian Men,” originally published in 2014)

Kurdish

‘ئافرەتی ئاسک : کۆکراوەی بەرھەمی ھونەری ‘ تیشک دەخاتە سەر توندوتیژی دژی ئافرەتە رەسەنەکانی ئەمریکای باکور (“‘Deer Woman: An Anthology’ Sheds Light on Violence Against Native Women in North America,” originally published in 2017)

Macedonian

Штетата направена врз четири прекрасни филипински острови од масовното ископување руда (“Look What Large-Scale Mining Did to These Four Beautiful Philippine Islands,” originally published in 2015)

Malagasy

Dôsie Tafaporitsaka Mampiseho Fa Sary Miboridana No Takalon'ny Vola Indramin'ny Tovovavy Ao Shina (“A Major Leak Exposes How Chinese Loan Sharks Make Female Debtors Take Nude Selfies,” originally published in 2016)

Nepali

Polish

Co można kupić za najniższą stawkę krajową w Meksyku? (“Mexico’s Minimum Wage is Criminally Low. Is It Unconstitutional?” originally published in 2014)

Portuguese

Um ritual de proteção para “fechar o corpo” liga tradições religiosas diferentes no Brasil (“A Protection Ritual to ‘Close the Body’ Links Different Religious Traditions in Brazil,” originally published in 2016)

Punjabi

Romanian

România încearcă să traseze linii în jurul noțiunii de familie (“Romania Seeks to Draw Lines Around Notions of Family,” originally published in 2017)

Russian

10 африканских блюд, которые каждый должен попробовать (“10 Dishes From Sub-Saharan Africa Everyone Needs to Try,” originally published in 2014)

Serbian

Ljudi iza skrivenih kamera u moskovskim javnim toaletima i žena koja uzvraća udarac (“The Men Behind Moscow's Hidden Bathroom Cameras and the Woman Who's Fighting Back,” originally published in 2016)

Spanish

Costumbres y tradiciones de Semana Santa en el Perú (“Holy Week Customs and Traditions in Peru,” originally published in 2014)

Turkish

Katarlıyım ve Evleneceğim Kişiye Karar Verebilmek İstiyorum (“I’m Qatari, and I Want to Be Able to Decide For Myself Who I Marry,” originally published in 2016)

Urdu