What Were Global Voices’ Readers up to Last Week?

To that end, one useful metric is how readers respond to our stories and translations. So let's take a look at who our readers were and what caught their attention during the week of March 26-April 1, 2018.

Where in the world are Global Voices’ readers?

Last week, our stories and translations attracted readers from 215 countries! The top 20 countries represented across all of Global Voices’ sites were:

1. United States

2. Brazil

3. Peru

4. France

5. Japan

6. United Kingdom

7. Spain

8. Mexico

9. Canada

10. Italy

11. Germany

12. Colombia

13. Taiwan

14. India

15. Russia

16. Bangladesh

17. Argentina

18. Indonesia

19. Madagascar

20. Tanzania

But that's only a small slice of the diversity of our readership. Let's use the True Random Number Generator from Random.org and take a look at a few other countries on the list:

162. French Guiana

44. South Korea

68. El Salvador

114. Georgia

36. Hong Kong

Global Voices in English

The English-language site is where the majority of original content is first published at Global Voices. The top five most-read stories of last week were:

1. A Romanian in the UK: On the Thin Line Between ‘Undesirable Migrant’ and ‘Welcomed Contributor’

2. Netizen Report: Ethiopia Arrests Leading Journalists and Activists in ‘State of Emergency’

3. A Muslim Scholar Seeks to Link Israel and Indonesia Through the Hebrew Language

4. ‘They Beat Me Everyday With an Electric Cable…They Smashed My Head Into the Walls’

5. Highly Trained and Educated, Some Foreign-Born Doctors Still Can’t Practice Medicine in the US

Global Voices Lingua

Lingua is a project that translates Global Voices stories into languages other than English. There are about 30 active Lingua sites. Below is last week's most-read story or translation on each active language site.

Arabic

من هو جلال الدين الرومي، وإلى من ينتمي؟ (“Who Was Jalaluddin Rumi, and Whose Rumi Is He?” originally published in 2016)

Aymara

Cuba: XVI Benedict Papa-x Cuba-n Jutïr Pachap (“Cuba: Pope Benedict XVI Takes a Glance at Cuba's Future” originally published in 2012)

Bangla

নেলসন ম্যান্ডেলার ১৭টি জ্ঞানগর্ভ উক্তি যা সকলের পাঠ করা উচিৎ (“17 Pieces of Wisdom from Nelson Mandela that Everyone Needs to Read,” originally published in 2013)

Bulgarian

Филмът “Мъгла над Сребреница” и оцелелите при едно от най-големите кланета в Европа (“Film ‘The Fog of Srebrenica’ Shows Us The People Who Survived One of Europe's Worst Massacres,” originally published in 2015)

Chinese (simplified)

一名身穿「『习』特勒」T恤的中国活动人士被捕失踪 (“Chinese Activist Who Wore ‘Xitler’ T-Shirt Goes Missing in Detention,” originally published in 2016)

Chinese (traditional)

影片：馬達加斯加的兒童性交易 (“Film Exposes Madagascar's Child Sex Trade,” originally published in 2013)

Czech

Izrael, jedna z nejvyprahlejších zemí světa, má dnes vody nadbytek (“Israel, One of the World’s Driest Countries, Is Now Overflowing With Water,” originally published in 2016)

Dutch

Israël, een van de droogste landen ter wereld, wordt nu overspoeld door water (“Israel, One of the World’s Driest Countries, Is Now Overflowing With Water,” originally published in 2016)

Esperanto

Renkontiĝo kun Ara Malikian, la kosmopolito kun violono (“Meet Ara Malikian, the Cosmopolitan With a Violin,” originally published in 2017)

Farsi

فیلمی که تجارت سکس کودکان را در ماداگاسکار افشا کرده است. (“Film Exposes Madagascar's Child Sex Trade,” originally published in 2013)

French

Une entreprise canadienne veut construire la plus grande mine d’or du Brésil — au cœur de l’Amazonie (“A Canadian Company Is Set to Construct Brazil's Largest Open-Pit Gold Mine—in the Heart of the Amazon,” originally published in 2017)

German

Israel, eines der trockensten Länder der Welt, hat nun Wasser im Überfluss(“Israel, One of the World’s Driest Countries, Is Now Overflowing With Water,” originally published in 2016)

Greek

17 σοφές φράσεις του Νέλσον Μαντέλα που όλοι πρέπει να διαβάσουν (“17 Pieces of Wisdom from Nelson Mandela that Everyone Needs to Read,” originally published in 2013)

Hindi

जापान : यौन दासियों की लंबित मांगों पर ध्यान खींचते वीडियो (“Japan: Comfort Women Video Calls Attention to a Still Unresolved Issue,” originally published in 2008)

Hungarian

16 film, amit látnod kell, ha meg akarod ismerni a világot (“Expand Your Movie-Watching Horizons With These 16 Films From Around the World,” originally published in 2016)

Italian

La più grande minierà d'oro a cielo aperto del Brasile colpisce il cuore dell'Amazzonia (“A Canadian Company Is Set to Construct Brazil's Largest Open-Pit Gold Mine—in the Heart of the Amazon,” originally published in 2017)

Japanese

誰もが知るべきネルソン・マンデラの17の知恵 (“17 Pieces of Wisdom from Nelson Mandela that Everyone Needs to Read,” originally published in 2013)

Korean

러시아 남성에 대한 우크라이나 여성의 섹스보이콧 (“Ukrainian Women's Sex Boycott Against Russian Men,” originally published in 2014)

Kurdish

‘ئافرەتی ئاسک : کۆکراوەی بەرھەمی ھونەری ‘ تیشک دەخاتە سەر توندوتیژی دژی ئافرەتە رەسەنەکانی ئەمریکای باکور (“‘Deer Woman: An Anthology’ Sheds Light on Violence Against Native Women in North America,” originally published in 2017)

Macedonian

„Дали останатите знаат дека постоиме?“ – Сведоштво на една медицинска сестра од опсадената источна Гута во Сирија (“‘Do Others Know We Exist?': A Nurse's Testimony from Syria's Besieged Eastern Ghouta)

Malagasy

Dôsie Tafaporitsaka Mampiseho Fa Sary Miboridana No Takalon'ny Vola Indramin'ny Tovovavy Ao Shina (“A Major Leak Exposes How Chinese Loan Sharks Make Female Debtors Take Nude Selfies,” originally published in 2016)

Nepali

Polish

Rosja: Obowiązkowa służba wojskowa pod atakiem (“Russia: Practice of Compulsory Military Service Comes Under Attack,” originally published in 2012)

Portuguese

Um ritual de proteção para “fechar o corpo” liga tradições religiosas diferentes no Brasil (“A Protection Ritual to ‘Close the Body’ Links Different Religious Traditions in Brazil,” originally published in 2016)

Punjabi

Romanian

14 filme interzise în Iran din 2007 (“14 Films That Have Been Banned in Iran Since 2007,” originally published in 2015)

Russian

10 африканских блюд, которые каждый должен попробовать (“10 Dishes From Sub-Saharan Africa Everyone Needs to Try,” originally published in 2014)

Serbian

Ljudi iza skrivenih kamera u moskovskim javnim toaletima i žena koja uzvraća udarac (“The Men Behind Moscow's Hidden Bathroom Cameras and the Woman Who's Fighting Back,” originally published in 2016)

Spanish

Costumbres y tradiciones de Semana Santa en el Perú (“Holy Week Customs and Traditions in Peru,” originally published in 2014)

Turkish

Katarlıyım ve Evleneceğim Kişiye Karar Verebilmek İstiyorum (“I’m Qatari, and I Want to Be Able to Decide For Myself Who I Marry,” originally published in 2016)

Urdu