What Were Global Voices’ Readers up to Last Week?

At Global Voices, our community researches, writes, edits, and translates stories with a mission to support human rights and build bridges of understanding across countries, cultures, and languages.

We don't publish just to grab clicks or follow a news trend. We do, however, like to keep track of the ways in which our hard work has impact around the world.

To that end, one useful metric is how readers respond to our stories and translations. So let's take a look at who our readers were and what caught their attention during the week of March 5-11, 2018.

Where in the world are Global Voices’ readers?

Last week, our stories and translations attracted readers from 208 countries! The top 20 countries represented across all of Global Voices’ sites were:

1. United States

2. Brazil

3. Mexico

4. France

5. Japan

6. Spain

7. Colombia

8. United Kingdom

9. Philippines

10. Italy

11. Germany

12. Russia

13. Taiwan

14. Canada

15. Kazakhstan

16. India

17. Peru

18. Argentina

19. Indonesia

20. Bangladesh

But that's only a small slice of the diversity of our readership. Let's use the True Random Number Generator from Random.org and take a look at a few other countries on the list:

70. Czech Republic

152. Kosovo

159. Guyana

22. Madagascar

93. Palestine

Global Voices in English

The English-language site is where the majority of original content is first published at Global Voices. The top five most-read stories of last week were:

1. Detention of Businessman in Kazakhstan Prompts Fears Over Torture, Political Motivations

2. Lantern Festival Riddles Outwit and Enrage Chinese Censorship Authorities

3. Black In Tokyo: a Documentary About Life in Japan

4. Language Lessons: Kazakhstan Still Torn Between Tongues

5. How Greek Anti-Nationalist Satire Was Misunderstood as Hate Speech in Macedonian Media

Global Voices Lingua

Lingua is a project that translates Global Voices stories into languages other than English. There are about 30 active Lingua sites. Below is last week's most-read story or translation on each active language site.

Arabic

يوم المرأة العالمي: “حين تكون كل النسـاء ملكات” (“International Women's Day: ‘All women are queens,'” originally published in 2009)

Aymara

Sudán: Africa Tuqinxa Sudán del Sur Markaxa mä Machaq Markaruw Tukuwayi (“Sudan: Southern Sudan becomes Africa's newest nation,” originally published in 2011)

Bangla

নেলসন ম্যান্ডেলার ১৭টি জ্ঞানগর্ভ উক্তি যা সকলের পাঠ করা উচিৎ (“17 Pieces of Wisdom from Nelson Mandela that Everyone Needs to Read,” originally published in 2013)

Bulgarian

Филмът “Мъгла над Сребреница” и оцелелите при едно от най-големите кланета в Европа (“Film ‘The Fog of Srebrenica’ Shows Us The People Who Survived One of Europe's Worst Massacres,” originally published in 2015)

Chinese (simplified)

一名身穿「『习』特勒」T恤的中国活动人士被捕失踪 (“Chinese Activist Who Wore ‘Xitler’ T-Shirt Goes Missing in Detention,” originally published in 2016)

Chinese (traditional)

馬達加斯加小農表示中國投資客逼迫他們以分毫之價轉賣土地 (“Small Farmers in Madagascar Say Chinese Investors Forced Them to Sell Their Land for Dirt Cheap,” originally published in 2017)

Czech

Proč se stal z palmového oleje takový problém — a co s tím můžeme dělat? (“How Did Palm Oil Become Such a Problem—and What Can We Do About It?” originally published in 2015)

Dutch

Gefotoshopt beeld van Christus legt de grenzen bloot van het recht op vrije meningsuiting in Spanje (“Photoshopped Image of Christ Reveals Limits of Spain's Right to Free Expression”)

Esperanto

Reludversioj de popkantoj por akceli la lingvon inuktitutan. (“Pop Song Covers in the Inuktitut Language,” originally published in 2013)

Farsi

فیلمی که تجارت سکس کودکان را در ماداگاسکار افشا کرده است. (“Film Exposes Madagascar's Child Sex Trade,” originally published in 2013)

French

Nelson Mandela : 17 citations à se remémorer pour apprécier sa sagesse (“17 Pieces of Wisdom from Nelson Mandela that Everyone Needs to Read,” originally published in 2013)

German

Iran hebt Tausende Todesurteile im Zusammenhang mit Drogen auf (“Iran Suspends Thousands of Drug-Related Death Sentences After Years of Human Rights Advocacy”)

Greek

17 σοφές φράσεις του Νέλσον Μαντέλα που όλοι πρέπει να διαβάσουν (“17 Pieces of Wisdom from Nelson Mandela that Everyone Needs to Read,” originally published in 2013)

Hindi

Hungarian

17 Nelson Mandela-idézet, melyet érdemes ismerni (“17 Pieces of Wisdom from Nelson Mandela that Everyone Needs to Read,” originally published in 2013)

Italian

Cosa bisogna sapere sui social network russi per fare una ricerca open-source (“What You Need to Know About Russian Social Networks to Conduct Open-Source Research,” originally published in 2015)

Japanese

誰もが知るべきネルソン・マンデラの17の知恵 (“17 Pieces of Wisdom from Nelson Mandela that Everyone Needs to Read,” originally published in 2013)

Korean

일본에서의 #MeToo 운동 도입 (“An Introduction to #MeToo in Japan”)

Kurdish

‘ئافرەتی ئاسک : کۆکراوەی بەرھەمی ھونەری ‘ تیشک دەخاتە سەر توندوتیژی دژی ئافرەتە رەسەنەکانی ئەمریکای باکور (“‘Deer Woman: An Anthology’ Sheds Light on Violence Against Native Women in North America,” originally published in 2017)

Macedonian

„Дали останатите знаат дека постоиме?“ – Сведоштво на една медицинска сестра од опсадената источна Гута во Сирија (“‘Do Others Know We Exist?': A Nurse’s Testimony from Syria’s Besieged Eastern Ghouta”)

Malagasy

Ny Anganom-pitiavana Sy Ny Vetaveta Avy Ao Angola (“Tales of Love and Sex from Angola,” originally published in 2013)

Nepali

Polish

Indie: Szczególny dzień dla zięciów. (“India: A Special Day for the Son-In-Law,” originally published in 2010)

Portuguese

Singapura: cidade ou país? (“Singapore: Is It a City or Country?” originally published in 2009)

Punjabi

Romanian

14 filme interzise în Iran din 2007 (“14 Films That Have Been Banned in Iran Since 2007,” originally published in 2015)

Russian

10 африканских блюд, которые каждый должен попробовать (“10 Dishes From Sub-Saharan Africa Everyone Needs to Try,” originally published in 2014)

Serbian

Ljudi iza skrivenih kamera u moskovskim javnim toaletima i žena koja uzvraća udarac (“The Men Behind Moscow's Hidden Bathroom Cameras and the Woman Who's Fighting Back,” originally published in 2016)

Spanish

10 palabras que usas a diario que no sabías que eran de origen quechua (“10 Common Words in Spanish and English That Come From Quechua,” originally published in 2015)

Turkish

Katarlıyım ve Evleneceğim Kişiye Karar Verebilmek İstiyorum (“I’m Qatari, and I Want to Be Able to Decide For Myself Who I Marry,” originally published in 2016)

Urdu