Sri Lanka Declares a State of Emergency Following Anti-Muslim Violence

On Wednesday, March 7, 2018, the Sri Lankan government declared a nationwide state of emergency for 10 days to stop the communal violence between Buddhists and Muslims in central Sri Lanka and bring the perpetrators to justice:

BBC reporter and producer Sinhala Azzam Ameen tweets:

Sri Lanka declares its first state of emergency in 7 years, Under the state of emergency, the authorities are able to arrest and detain suspects for long periods, and deploy forces where needed https://t.co/k2h6hJqzsY — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) March 6, 2018

The violence began on the night of Sunday, March 4 in sevaral villages of the Kandy district in the Central Province of Sri Lanka, as Buddhist mobs attacked dozens of Muslim businesses, a few mosques, and houses.

The root of the violence lies in an altercation between three or four of allegedly drunkard youths in a three-wheeler and Heepitiyegedara Kumarasinghe, a 41-year-old Sinhalese lorry driver, that took place on February 22 in the village of Teldeniya near Kandy city.

Reportedly, the altercation was due to a traffic incident and was not related to racial or ethnic motives. Kumarasinghe and his assistant were beaten up by the group of youths and they were admitted to hospital. Police have so far arrested three suspects in connection to the crime who are all Muslim youth from Digana, Kandy.

What ignited the riots?

On the night of Friday, March 2, Kumarasinghe succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Kandy General Hospital, which prompted local protests. Reportedly the family of the victim was compensated and the matter was amicably settled between the local Muslim and Buddhist communities to relieve any tension between these groups.

However, violence erupted on Sunday night into Monday on March 5 in places like Teldeniya and the village of Digana in the Kandy district as many Muslim shops and houses were burned to the ground by radical Sinhalese Buddhist mobs.

Local schools remained closed in the wake of the violence. Local leaders say that mobs came in from other parts of the country to instigate the riot and police did not do enough. In Teldeniya village, social media pages rallied Sinhalese mobs to assemble:

Journalist Dharisha tweets:

Government condemns hate and misinformation campaigns carried out especially via social media, targeting the Muslim community in particular in another statement issued tonight #Digana — dharisha (@tingilye) March 5, 2018

At least one death has been reported due to the riots. The body of 24-year-old Muslim youth Abdul Basith was pulled out of the rubbles as his home was destroyed by arson. Police arrested dozens of people connected to that incident. The police had to fire tear gas to disperse crowds Teldeniya police station who gathered to free those arrested. When they could not control the situation, the army had to be called in and a local curfew was imposed.

By March 7, a total of four mosques, 37 houses, 46 shops and dozens of vehicles were damaged or destroyed as a result of the riots in both Digana and other locations in the Kandy District. A group of Sinhalese Buddhist citizens and Buddhist clergy held a protest demanding the release of all Buddhist suspects arrested for their involvement in the riots.

“Four mosques, 37 houses, 46 shops and 35 vehicles damaged in Digana and Teldeniya area due to attacks,” Central Provincial Councillor Hidaayath Satthar #Digana pic.twitter.com/oQBZGjDlYp — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) March 6, 2018

This video shows some of the damage as a result of the violence in Teldeniya:

Tensions continue to rise

Muslims make up roughly 10 percent of Sri Lanka's population of about 21 million, while 70 percent adhere to Buddhism (predominantly from the Theravada school) while the rest of population adheres to Hindu traditions. Ethnically, 75 percent are Sinhalese, about 10 percent are Sri Lankan Moors (Muslim, Tamil-speaking) and almost 15 percent are Tamils (Sri Lankan and Indian).

Muslims and Buddhists have been living peacefully side-by-side in Sri Lanka for decades. But tensions have risen between the two communities in recent years. In 2014, at least three Muslims were killed and more than 74 injured in sectarian violence in Aluthgama, a coastal town in the Kalutara District in the Western Province of Sri Lanka. The Buddhist hardliner group Bodhu Bala Sena (BBS), played a leading and violent role in the anti-Muslim riots

Last year a number of attacks on Muslims, including arson at Muslim-owned businesses and petrol-bomb attacks on mosques have been recorded in the country. In some cases, Buddhist hardliners targeted the Muslim community with accusations of forcing people to convert to Islam and vandalizing Buddhist archaeological sites. In November 2017, clashes between the two communities happened in the coastal town of Gintota in Galle State.

In early March, ethnically motivated violence was reported in Ampara in the Eastern Province. Many hardline Buddhist organizations related to these recent instances of violence are supporters of former president Mahinda Rajapakse, whose political front Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (Sri Lanka Peoples’ Front) did well in the recent local government elections.

Creative director and consultant Aman Ashraff warns:

For 30 years #SriLanka you witnessed your streets run red with the blood of your children. Have you forgotten the loss? The fear? The pain? The suffering? Have you learned nothing? When will you see reason? When will you act? #StandAgainstRacism #OneNationOnePeople #lka pic.twitter.com/hJefq0d14G — Aman Ashraff (@amanashraff) March 5, 2018

However, there is a heartening update on the situation in Dingana:

Despite many incidents during curfew a Muruthalawa resident say a Buddhist monk and young Sinhala boys spending the night at mosque to ensure its safety #SriLanka — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) March 6, 2018

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has asked for an impartial and independent investigation into the incident. The Sri Lankan leader of the opposition R. Sampanthan mentioned that the anti-Muslim attacks were indicative of a sense of impunity among the perpetrators that they can get away with this.

It remains to be seen whether those instigating the riots are brought to justice.