What Were Global Voices’ Readers up to Last Week?

Posted 6 March 2018 21:19 GMT

“Reader!” Photo by Flickr user David Holmes. CC BY-ND 2.0

At Global Voices, our community researches, writes, edits, and translates stories with a mission to support human rights and build bridges of understanding across countries, cultures, and languages.

We don't publish just to grab clicks or follow a news trend. We do, however, like to keep track of the ways in which our hard work has impact around the world.

To that end, one useful metric is how readers respond to our stories and translations. So let's take a look at who our readers were and what caught their attention during the week of February 26-March 4, 2018.

Where in the world are Global Voices’ readers?

Last week, our stories and translations attracted readers from 204 countries! The top 20 countries represented across all of Global Voices’ sites were:

1. United States
2. Brazil
3. France
4. Mexico
5. Japan
6. Spain
7. Colombia
8. Germany
9. United Kingdom
10. Philippines
11. Italy
12. India
13. Taiwan
14. Canada
15. Russia
16. Peru
17. Bangladesh
18. Argentina
19. Indonesia
20. Ecuador

But that's only a small slice of the diversity of our readership. Let's use the True Random Number Generator from Random.org and take a look at a few other countries on the list:

106. China
76. Ireland
129. Martinique
33. Poland
184. Central African Republic

Global Voices in English

The English-language site is where the majority of original content is first published at Global Voices. The top five most-read stories of last week were:

1. “Stop Bombing Syria!” Berlin Protest Demands Immediate Ceasefire in Ghouta and Afrin 
2. “Do Others Know We Exist?”: A Nurse’s Testimony from Syria’s Besieged Eastern Ghouta 
3. A Sudanese Village Arts Festival Looks Back to the Future
4. All of the Soviet Union’s Academy Award-Winning Films Are Legally and Freely Available Online
5. A Suicide Mentality, on the Precipice of War in Northeast Asia

Global Voices Lingua

Lingua is a project that translates Global Voices stories into languages other than English. There are about 30 active Lingua sites. Below is last week's most-read story or translation on each active language site.

Arabic

Aymara

Bangla

Bulgarian

Chinese (simplified)

Chinese (traditional)

Czech

Dutch

Esperanto

Farsi

French

German

Greek

Hindi

Hungarian

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Kurdish

Macedonian

Malagasy

Nepali

Polish

Portuguese

Punjabi

Romanian

Russian

Serbian

Spanish

Turkish

Urdu

