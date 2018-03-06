What Were Global Voices’ Readers up to Last Week?

At Global Voices, our community researches, writes, edits, and translates stories with a mission to support human rights and build bridges of understanding across countries, cultures, and languages.

We don't publish just to grab clicks or follow a news trend. We do, however, like to keep track of the ways in which our hard work has impact around the world.

To that end, one useful metric is how readers respond to our stories and translations. So let's take a look at who our readers were and what caught their attention during the week of February 26-March 4, 2018.

Where in the world are Global Voices’ readers?

Last week, our stories and translations attracted readers from 204 countries! The top 20 countries represented across all of Global Voices’ sites were:

1. United States

2. Brazil

3. France

4. Mexico

5. Japan

6. Spain

7. Colombia

8. Germany

9. United Kingdom

10. Philippines

11. Italy

12. India

13. Taiwan

14. Canada

15. Russia

16. Peru

17. Bangladesh

18. Argentina

19. Indonesia

20. Ecuador

But that's only a small slice of the diversity of our readership. Let's use the True Random Number Generator from Random.org and take a look at a few other countries on the list:

106. China

76. Ireland

129. Martinique

33. Poland

184. Central African Republic

Global Voices in English

The English-language site is where the majority of original content is first published at Global Voices. The top five most-read stories of last week were:

1. “Stop Bombing Syria!” Berlin Protest Demands Immediate Ceasefire in Ghouta and Afrin

2. “Do Others Know We Exist?”: A Nurse’s Testimony from Syria’s Besieged Eastern Ghouta

3. A Sudanese Village Arts Festival Looks Back to the Future

4. All of the Soviet Union’s Academy Award-Winning Films Are Legally and Freely Available Online

5. A Suicide Mentality, on the Precipice of War in Northeast Asia

Global Voices Lingua

Lingua is a project that translates Global Voices stories into languages other than English. There are about 30 active Lingua sites. Below is last week's most-read story or translation on each active language site.

Arabic

“ميتةً سريعة فلتكن!” شهادة أوس المبارك، طبيب أسنان من الغوطة الشرقية المحاصرة (“‘May It Be a Quick Death!’ The Testimony of East Ghouta Dentist Aous Al Mubarak”)

Aymara

Kirguistán markanx k'añaskunakan chijir puriw utjatapatax iwijanak qharirapxi ukhamat waxt'anchañataki (“In Kyrgyzstan, Sheep Sacrificed to Stem Car Crash Scourge,” originally published in 2017)

Bangla

নেলসন ম্যান্ডেলার ১৭টি জ্ঞানগর্ভ উক্তি যা সকলের পাঠ করা উচিৎ (“17 Pieces of Wisdom from Nelson Mandela that Everyone Needs to Read,” originally published in 2013)

Bulgarian

Филмът “Мъгла над Сребреница” и оцелелите при едно от най-големите кланета в Европа (“Film ‘The Fog of Srebrenica’ Shows Us The People Who Survived One of Europe's Worst Massacres,” originally published in 2015)

Chinese (simplified)

一名身穿「『习』特勒」T恤的中国活动人士被捕失踪 (“Chinese Activist Who Wore ‘Xitler’ T-Shirt Goes Missing in Detention,” originally published in 2016)

Chinese (traditional)

一名來自敘利亞東部圍城「烏塔」的護理師：「有人知道我們的存在、我們在這個地下室裡活著嗎？」(“‘Do Others Know We Exist?': A Nurse’s Testimony from Syria’s Besieged Eastern Ghouta”)

Czech

Proč se stal z palmového oleje takový problém — a co s tím můžeme dělat? (“How Did Palm Oil Become Such a Problem—and What Can We Do About It?” originally published in 2015)

Dutch

Gratis kinderboeken online in 61 talen (“Free Children's Books Online in 61 Languages,” originally published in 2012)

Esperanto

Renkontiĝo kun Ara Malikian, la kosmopolito kun violono (“Meet Ara Malikian, the Cosmopolitan With a Violin,” originally published in 2017)

Farsi

فیلمی که تجارت سکس کودکان را در ماداگاسکار افشا کرده است. (“Film Exposes Madagascar's Child Sex Trade,” originally published in 2013)

French

Nelson Mandela : 17 citations à se remémorer pour apprécier sa sagesse (“17 Pieces of Wisdom from Nelson Mandela that Everyone Needs to Read,” originally published in 2013)

German

Iran hebt Tausende Todesurteile im Zusammenhang mit Drogen auf (“Iran Suspends Thousands of Drug-Related Death Sentences After Years of Human Rights Advocacy”)

Greek

Τα παιδιά θύματα της κρίσης στη Συρία: Πώς μπορείτε να βοηθήσετε (“Children Crisis in Syria: How You Can Help,” originally published in 2013)

Hindi

पुरानी जापानी पुस्तकों में मिले रहस्यमयी बुकमार्क्स आपको चौंका देंगे (“The Unusual, Sometimes Mysterious Bookmarks Found in Used Books in Japan,” originally published in 2017)

Hungarian

17 Nelson Mandela-idézet, melyet érdemes ismerni (“17 Pieces of Wisdom from Nelson Mandela that Everyone Needs to Read,” originally published in 2013)

Italian

#ThemToo: le ex detenute siriane raccontano gli stupri subiti nelle carceri del regime (“#ThemToo: Syrian Women Tell Stories of Rape in Regime Prisons”)

Japanese

マダガスカル：ちょっと聞きにくい8つの質問にお答えします (“8 Things You Wanted to Know About Madagascar but Were Afraid to Ask,” originally published in 2014)

Korean

일본에서의 #MeToo 운동 도입 (“An Introduction to #MeToo in Japan”)

Kurdish

‘ئافرەتی ئاسک : کۆکراوەی بەرھەمی ھونەری ‘ تیشک دەخاتە سەر توندوتیژی دژی ئافرەتە رەسەنەکانی ئەمریکای باکور (“‘Deer Woman: An Anthology’ Sheds Light on Violence Against Native Women in North America,” originally published in 2017)

Macedonian

„Дали останатите знаат дека постоиме?“ – Сведоштво на една медицинска сестра од опсадената источна Гута во Сирија (“‘Do Others Know We Exist?': A Nurse’s Testimony from Syria’s Besieged Eastern Ghouta”)

Malagasy

Dôsie Tafaporitsaka Mampiseho Fa Sary Miboridana No Takalon'ny Vola Indramin'ny Tovovavy Ao Shina (“A Major Leak Exposes How Chinese Loan Sharks Make Female Debtors Take Nude Selfies,” originally published in 2016)

Nepali

Polish

8 pytań o Madagaskar, których nie ośmielisz się zadać (“8 Things You Wanted to Know About Madagascar but Were Afraid to Ask,” originally published in 2014)

Portuguese

Brasil: Escravidão Contemporânea e Propostas de Combate (“Brazil: Contemporary Slavery and Proposals to Fight the Practice,” originally published in 2012)

Punjabi

Romanian

14 filme interzise în Iran din 2007 (“14 Films That Have Been Banned in Iran Since 2007,” originally published in 2015)

Russian

10 африканских блюд, которые каждый должен попробовать (“10 Dishes From Sub-Saharan Africa Everyone Needs to Try,” originally published in 2014)

Serbian

Ljudi iza skrivenih kamera u moskovskim javnim toaletima i žena koja uzvraća udarac (“The Men Behind Moscow's Hidden Bathroom Cameras and the Woman Who's Fighting Back,” originally published in 2016)

Spanish

10 palabras que usas a diario que no sabías que eran de origen quechua (“10 Common Words in Spanish and English That Come From Quechua,” originally published in 2015)

Turkish

Katarlıyım ve Evleneceğim Kişiye Karar Verebilmek İstiyorum (“I’m Qatari, and I Want to Be Able to Decide For Myself Who I Marry,” originally published in 2016)

