Guinean Blogger Sally Bilaly Sow: “Accountability Must Be in the Minds of Every Citizen”

The history of Guinea is peppered with violence against journalists, media workers, and private radio closures by the government. However, there has been no recorded case of bloggers being harassed for their writing so far. This is probably due to a combination of unfamiliarity with blogging from authorities and a fairly new space for blogging in the public sphere. The Guinean blogosphere uses this room for maneuver to involve itself as much as possible in several areas. As such, they have come together in the “Guinean Bloggers’ Association” (#ablogui).

Some of their activities have been lauded and noted by national and international media, including El País, Jeune Afrique, BBC, Radio France internationale, France 24, Voice of America, RUClip, and others.

Sally Bilali Sow, who lives in Labé in the Fouta-Djallon region, more than 400km from the capital Conakry, is responsible for the association’s commission on technical and development issues. He was happy to discuss several questions with Global Voices.

Global Voices (GV): You are part of the Guinean Bloggers’ Association (#ablogui), of which you are one of the founding members. What are your roles and the activities implemented by you and #ablogui?

SBS: Je suis le responsable de la commission technique et développement de cette association qui a vachement contribué à mon ouverture d’esprit sur plusieurs sujets d’intérêts communs. Notamment sur l’observation citoyenne des élections, la bonne gouvernance et le contrôle citoyen de l’action publique. En 2015, lors des élections présidentielles, j’ai été l’assistant technique du projet #GuineeVote qui, à mes yeux, qui fut une des plus grandes initiatives de la société civile guinéenne en matière d’observation électorale, avec plus de 400 e-observateurs disséminés partout à travers le pays, ce fut une activité qui restera longtemps dans mes annales. Avec l’audace et l’engagement des membres de l’association, nous avons pu relever un grand défi. Pour les élections communales du 04 février 2018, nous avons lancé le hashtag #VlogCommunal, pour observer, analyser et scruter les projets de société, en clair faire autrement l’actualité électorale. Pour nous, c’est une autre manière de donner la parole aux citoyens et de questionner ceux-là qui aspirent à gérer nos mairies. Ablogui lance souvent des campagnes numériques pour alerter l'opinion et exiger de l'état des actions concrètes, par exemple #DroitAlidentite, #MontronsNosRoutes et pour se solidariser à une cause commune #1LivrePourZaly qui a pour objectif de collecter des livres et du mobilier pour la bibliothèque de N’zerekoré au sud du pays.

SBS: I am in charge of the association’s commission on technical and development issues which has really contributed to my interest in several common interests. Notably in the citizen observation of elections, good governance, and citizen control of public actions. In 2015, during the presidential elections, I was the technical assistant for the project #GuineeVote which, in my view, was one of the greatest initiatives of Guinean civil society regarding electoral observation, with more than 400 e-observers spread throughout the country, it was a project that will stay in my memory for a long time. With the audacity and commitment of the association’s members, we were able to take up a great challenge. For the communal elections of 04 February 2018, we launched the hashtag #VlogCommunal, to observe, analyze, and examine social projects, to put it simply, report election news in a different way. For us, it is another way of giving a voice to citizens and to question those who aspire to run our city councils. Ablogui often launches online campaigns to raise awareness and demand concrete action from the state, for example #DroitAlidentite, MontronsNosRoutes, and to show solidarity for a common cause, #1LivrePourZaly has the objective of collecting books and furniture for the library of N’zerekoré in the south of the country.

SBS: En #Guinée, le collectif @Ablogui croit dur comme fer que les réseaux sociaux peuvent aider à faire avancer la société… à travers les campagnes #MontronsNosRoutes et #1LivrePourZaly, ils vous expliquent comment ils influencent positivement le quotidien des Guinéens… pic.twitter.com/eZtMuCPOJ9 — Les Observateurs (@Observateurs) 24 janvier 2018

SBS: In Guinea, the collective @Ablogui believes as hard as iron that social media can help to advance society… through the campaigns #MontronsNosRoutes and #1LivrePourZaly, they explain to you how they positively influence the everyday life of Guineans…

SBS: Une autre campagne des blogueurs guinéens qui a attiré beaucoup d'attention tant au niveau national qu'international. Et les autorités ont pris des mesures pour un début de solution.

SBS: Another campaign by Guinean bloggers which attracted a lot of attention at both national and international levels is explained in the following video show below. The video shows that many Guineans do not possess an ID card and the authorities took measures as a beginning of a solution:

GV: What is #LAHIDI?

SBS: Lahidi est une plateforme qui suit et évalue les promesses du président de la République. Cette initiative citoyenne découle du projet #GuineeVote. Précédemment, la société civile s’arrêtait juste à l’observation électorale et probablement elle se disait tant pis pour les promesses électorales. Au sein de l’Ablogui, nous avions estimé qu’un président est élu sur la base de ses promesses et qu'il doive, donc, rendre des comptes aux citoyens. C’est la fondation Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) qui nous finance dans le cadre du mouvement pour le suivi des services publics (Mossep). Je pense que c’est judicieux de veiller aux promesses. Cela permettra aux politiques de comprendre que la politique à l'aveuglette a atteint son apogée. La reddition de compte doit être dans l’esprit de chaque citoyen.

SBS: Lahidi is a platform which follows and evaluates the promises made by the president of the Republic. This citizen initiative comes from the project #GuineeVote. Before, civil society did not go beyond electoral observation and probably it was telling itself “too bad” for electoral promises. At Ablogui, we took the view that the president is elected on the basis of their promises and they must, therefore, be accountable to the people. It is the foundation Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) which finances us as part of the movement to monitor public services (Mossep). I think that it is wise to watch over the promises. That will let politicians understand that doing “blind” politics has reached its limit. Accountability must be in the minds of every citizen.

GV: Do you think that Guinean bloggers can contribute to better governance?

SBS: Les blogueurs guinéens, à mes yeux, contribuent à la promotion de la bonne gouvernance. Aujourd’hui, les blogueurs guinéens sont des acteurs incontournables dans l’édification d’une Guinée nouvelle et démocratique. Les membres sont des personnes qui se distinguent au travers des actions qu’ils mènent sur le terrain. Ils ne se limitent pas qu’à la dénonciation, ils font aussi des propositions concrètes allant dans le sens de l’amélioration des choses.

SBS: Guinean bloggers, in my view, contribute to the promotion of good governance. Today, Guinean bloggers are indispensable actors in the construction of a new and democratic Guinea. The members are people who distinguish themselves through projects that they lead on the ground. They do not limit themselves only to critiques, they also make concrete proposals in view of improving things.

GV: What are your other activities?

SBS: Avec l’association Villageois 2.0, mes amis et moi, nous visitons les différentes écoles pour former gratuitement les élèves sur les avantages et risque des technologies de l’information et de la communication, au blogging et au Vlogging. Nous voulons démontrer aux guinéens que le numérique est une arme contre le sous-emploi. Il y a plusieurs opportunités sur Internet qu'il faut connaître pour les exploiter au mieux et cela passe absolument par la formation. La liberté d’expression aussi est un combat qui nous tient à cœur ou que nous chérissons. C’est pourquoi sur notre site www.lesvillageois.org ce sont des élèves et étudiants qui s’expriment. Vu ‘l’engouement que cela suscite, nous avons compris qu’il fallait renforcer leurs capacités c’est pourquoi nous organisons chaque week-end des sessions de formation. C’est le lieu pour moi d’ailleurs de féliciter tous ceux-là qui s’impliquent pour la poursuite des objectifs

SBS: With the association Villageois 2.0 [“Villager”], my friends and I, we visit different schools to train students for free on the advantages and risks of information and communication technologies, in blogging and Vlogging. We want to demonstrate to Guineans that digital technology is a weapon against underemployment. There are numerous opportunities on the Internet that one must know to exploit them as best as possible and that absolutely happens through training. Freedom of expression is also a struggle which we hold close to our hearts, or that we cherish. It is why on our website www.lesvillageois.org it is students who are expressing themselves. Given the enthusiasm that it sparks, we have understood that we had to strengthen their capacity and it is why every weekend we organize training sessions. It is the place for me to congratulate all those who involve themselves in achieving the objectives.

GV: You have just completed a tour in Europe related to your activities as a blogger and human rights activist. What was the aim of this trip exactly?

SBS: L’objectif de ce séjour était de participer à la cérémonie de clôture du projet #Connections citoyennes de l’agence française de coopération de médias (CFI medias). Le projet Les Villageois 2.0 devenu Association Villageois 2.0 était parmi les quinze lauréats. Je représentais le côté guinéen à cette randonnée africaine des projets numériques et citoyens. Malgré le fait que notre projet n'ait pu remporter de prix, cette rencontre a néanmoins permis d’élargir mes réseaux relationnels et solidifier certains qui, je l'espère seront bénéfiques à l’association. Lors de ce séjour également, j’ai été invité par les jeunes Guinéens vivant à Montpellier où j’avais animé une conférence à l’occasion du 59e anniversaire de l'accession de la Guinée à la souveraineté nationale. J'ai pu y rencontrer d’autres activistes et leaders d'opinion.

SBS: The objective of this trip was to participate in the closing ceremony of the Citizen Connections project run by the French agency for media cooperation (CFI medias). The project Les Villageois 2.0, which has become Association Villageois 2.0, was among the fifteen candidates. I represented the Guinean side at this tour of African online and citizen projects. Despite the fact that our project was unable to win the prize, this meeting has nevertheless allowed me to expand my personal networks and consolidate others which, I hope, will be beneficial to the association. During this trip I was also invited by young Guineans living in Montpellier where I led a conference on the occasion of the 59th anniversary of Guinea’s accession to national sovereignty. Here I was able to meet other activists and opinion-leaders.

GV: A while ago you published a commentary in which you revealed that the internet connection was so slow in Labé that even opening your messages took several minutes. Has the situation improved?

SBS: Certes, il y a eu des améliorations qui s’opèrent avec le déploiement de la 3G dans certaines localités mais le mal persiste toujours. Un simple exemple, pour uploader une vidéo de plus de 700 MO, il me faut parfois 24 heures, imaginez. C’est très pénible! Je sais que les opérateurs de téléphonie font plus de profit dans la capitale, mais l’intérieur du pays ne devrait pas être lésé. Il y a du potentiel à la base et l’autorité des régulations de postes et télécommunications (ARPT) doit veiller minutieusement sur les activités de ces multinationales. C’est extrêmement important. Du 25 au 26 novembre 2017, ablogui a organisé un blog camp à Nzérékoré en Guinée forestière avec la participation de 25 jeunes venus de toute la région, sous le thème “Bloguer pour une citoyenneté active”. Malheureusement, la connexion Internet de tous les opérateurs était presque inutilisable, je vous assure. Certaines de nos activités n’ont pas pu se tenir comme nous aurions souhaité. Les citoyens doivent jouer un rôle d'avant-garde sur la surveillance de la qualité des services des FAI.

SBS: Certainly, there were some improvements which have happened with the installation of 3G in certain places but the problem still persists. As a simple example, to upload a video of more than 700 MB, I sometimes need 24 hours, imagine it. It’s such a nuisance! I know that the network operators make more profit in the capital, but the interior of the country should not be ignored. There is some fundamental potential and the Authority for Regulating Post and Telecommunications (ARPT) must pay close attention to the activities of these multinationals. It is extremely important. From 25 to 26 November 2017, ablogui organised a blog camp in Nzérékoré in Guinea’s forested region with the participation of 25 youths from across the region, under the theme “Blogging for an active citizenship”. Unfortunately, the internet connection of all the operators was almost unusable, I assure you. Some of our activities were not able to take place as we would have liked. Citizens must play a leading role in monitoring the quality of internet service providers’ services

GV: And what problems are there with some telephone and internet service providers? What are they? Have they been resolved?

SBS: (Rires), il y en a toujours mais nous faisons avec. Les problèmes se trouvent parfois au niveau des forfaits auxquels nous souscrivons. Les utilisateurs se plaignent souvent. La taille du forfait peut ne pas être exacte. Nous essayons de jouer aux lanceurs d’alerte quand la situation s'empire.

SBS: (Laughs) there are still some but we make do. The problems are found sometimes with the packages to which we subscribe. The users complain often. The size of the package can be imprecise. We try to act as whistle-blowers when the situation worsens.

The Ablogui association still has many projects in store. More importantly, they have demonstrated that it only takes a motivated, passionate few to get the ball rolling towards online activism in Guinea.