What Were Global Voices’ Readers up to Last Week?

To that end, one useful metric is how readers respond to our stories and translations. So let's take a look at who our readers were and what caught their attention during the week of February 19-25, 2018.

Where in the world are Global Voices’ readers?

Last week, our stories and translations attracted readers from 209 countries! The top 20 countries represented across all of Global Voices’ sites were:

1. United States

2. France

3. Brazil

4. Mexico

5. Japan

6. Spain

7. Italy

8. Colombia

9. Philippines

10. United Kingdom

11. Germany

12. India

13. Taiwan

14. Canada

15. Russia

16. Ecuador

17. Argentina

18. Indonesia

19. Bangladesh

20. Peru

But that's only a small slice of the diversity of our readership. Let's use the True Random Number Generator from Random.org and take a look at a few other countries on the list:

129. Lithuania

94. Ghana

31. Macedonia

191. Comoros

75. Jordan

Global Voices in English

The English-language site is where the majority of original content is first published at Global Voices. The top five most-read stories of last week were:

1. “Do Others Know We Exist?”: A Nurse’s Testimony from Syria’s Besieged Eastern Ghouta

2. Hannah Mouncey Becomes First Transgender Player in Australian Women’s State League Football

3. Trinidad & Tobago Finally Gets Its ‘Steups’ Emoji

4. All of the Soviet Union’s Academy Award-Winning Films Are Legally and Freely Available Online

5. Censorship in Serbia Hits a New Low After Newspaper ‘Edits’ an Obituary

Global Voices Lingua

Lingua is a project that translates Global Voices stories into languages other than English. There are about 30 active Lingua sites. Below is last week's most-read story or translation on each active language site.

Arabic

هل يعرف الآخرون بوجودنا؟ شهادة لممرضة من الغوطة الشرقية المحاصرة في سوريا (“‘Do Others Know We Exist?': A Nurse’s Testimony from Syria’s Besieged Eastern Ghouta”)

Aymara

May may aru sarawtuqit sarantayañäni Tayka arun urup aka 2018 maran amtkasin tayka arunak qillqapxañäni (“Promoting a More Linguistically Diverse Internet Through the Mother Language Meme Challenge 2018″)

Bangla

নেলসন ম্যান্ডেলার ১৭টি জ্ঞানগর্ভ উক্তি যা সকলের পাঠ করা উচিৎ (“17 Pieces of Wisdom from Nelson Mandela that Everyone Needs to Read,” originally published in 2013)

Chinese (simplified)

中国：性、监控、与“人民色情”（People’s Porn）的崛起 (“China: Sex, Censorship and the Rise of ‘People's Porn,’” originally published in 2011)

Chinese (traditional)

一名來自敘利亞東部圍城「烏塔」的護理師：「有人知道我們的存在、我們在這個地下室裡活著嗎？」(“‘Do Others Know We Exist?': A Nurse’s Testimony from Syria’s Besieged Eastern Ghouta”)

Czech

Proč se stal z palmového oleje takový problém — a co s tím můžeme dělat? (“How Did Palm Oil Become Such a Problem—and What Can We Do About It?” originally published in 2015)

Dutch

Twee Nepalese kunstenaars hopen dat hun schilderijen van mannelijk naakt mannen zal aanmoedigen om kwetsbaarheid te omarmen (“An Artist Duo in Nepal Hopes Their Nude Paintings Will Encourage Men to Embrace Vulnerability”)

Esperanto

Renkontiĝo kun Ara Malikian, la kosmopolito kun violono (“Meet Ara Malikian, the Cosmopolitan With a Violin,” originally published in 2017)

Farsi

فانتری شما کابوس او است: زنان لوند پاکستانی در یوتیوب (“Your Fantasy Is Her Nightmare: ‘Sexy’ Pakistani Women on YouTube,” originally published in 2013)

French

Ibrahim Maalouf, le trompettiste franco-libanais, réinvente « Alice au pays des merveilles » en opéra hip-hop (“Lebanese-French Trumpeter Reimagines ‘Alice in Wonderland’ as a Hip-Hop Opera,” originally published in 2015)

German

Israel, eines der trockensten Länder der Welt, hat nun Wasser im Überfluss (“Israel, One of the World’s Driest Countries, Is Now Overflowing With Water,” originally published in 2016)

Greek

“Γνωρίζει ο κόσμος ότι υπάρχουμε;”: Μαρτυρία νοσοκόμας από την πολιορκούμενη Ανατολική Γκούτα της Συρίας (“‘Do Others Know We Exist?': A Nurse’s Testimony from Syria’s Besieged Eastern Ghouta”)

Hindi

Hungarian

17 Nelson Mandela-idézet, melyet érdemes ismerni (“17 Pieces of Wisdom from Nelson Mandela that Everyone Needs to Read,” originally published in 2013)

Indonesian

Apakah Taiwan Sebuah Negara, Pulau Merdeka, Wilayah yang Memisahkan Diri, atau Sebuah Provinsi di Tiongkok? (“Is Taiwan a Country, a Self-Governing Island, or a Breakaway Territory or Province of China?” originally published in 2016)

Italian

“Gli altri sanno che esistiamo?”: la testimonianza di un’infermiera da Ghouta orientale, distretto siriano sotto assedio (“‘Do Others Know We Exist?': A Nurse’s Testimony from Syria’s Besieged Eastern Ghouta”)

Japanese

誰もが知るべきネルソン・マンデラの17の知恵 (“17 Pieces of Wisdom from Nelson Mandela that Everyone Needs to Read,” originally published in 2013)

Korean

러시아 남성에 대한 우크라이나 여성의 섹스보이콧 (“Ukrainian Women's Sex Boycott Against Russian Men,” originally published in 2014)

Kurdish

‘ئافرەتی ئاسک : کۆکراوەی بەرھەمی ھونەری ‘ تیشک دەخاتە سەر توندوتیژی دژی ئافرەتە رەسەنەکانی ئەمریکای باکور (“‘Deer Woman: An Anthology’ Sheds Light on Violence Against Native Women in North America,” originally published in 2017)

Macedonian

„Дали останатите знаат дека постоиме?“ – Сведоштво на една медицинска сестра од опсадената источна Гута во Сирија (“‘Do Others Know We Exist?': A Nurse’s Testimony from Syria’s Besieged Eastern Ghouta”)

Malagasy

Ny Anganom-pitiavana Sy Ny Vetaveta Avy Ao Angola (“Tales of Love and Sex from Angola,” originally published in 2013)

Nepali

Polish

8 pytań o Madagaskar, których nie ośmielisz się zadać (“8 Things You Wanted to Know About Madagascar but Were Afraid to Ask,” originally published in 2014)

Portuguese

Um ritual de proteção para “fechar o corpo” liga tradições religiosas diferentes no Brasil (“A Protection Ritual to ‘Close the Body’ Links Different Religious Traditions in Brazil,” originally published in 2016)

Romanian

14 filme interzise în Iran din 2007 (“14 Films That Have Been Banned in Iran Since 2007,” originally published in 2015)

Russian

Россия: «Война и мир» Толстого – наследие современности (“Russia: Tolstoy's ‘War and Peace’ Legacy Today,” originally published in 2012)

Spanish

10 palabras que usas a diario que no sabías que eran de origen quechua (“10 Common Words in Spanish and English That Come From Quechua,” originally published in 2015)

Swahili

Hekima 17 za Nelson Mandela Zinazofaa Kusomwa na Kila Mmoja (“17 Pieces of Wisdom from Nelson Mandela that Everyone Needs to Read,” originally published in 2013)

Turkish

Katarlıyım ve Evleneceğim Kişiye Karar Verebilmek İstiyorum (“I’m Qatari, and I Want to Be Able to Decide For Myself Who I Marry,” originally published in 2016)

Urdu