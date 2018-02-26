The Untimely Death of Sports Journalist Daniel Peredo Provokes Outpouring of Grief in Peru

On February 19, 2018, Peruvian football fans received unexpected news. Sports journalist Daniel Peredo, well-known for his excitement while narrating football games, passed away due to a heart failure. He was 48-years-old.

The surprise was even bigger because just the day before Peredo had narrated the match between two local football teams, Alianza Lima and Sporting Cristal, at the Alejandro Villanueva stadium — more popularly known as Matute. On his Twitter account, his last posting is about that match:

Diego Haro hizo un mal arbitraje. Se le comenzó a escapar la conducción desde la primera acción cuando no amonestó a Calcaterra. Después, nunca pudo controlar la dirección del juego. — Daniel Peredo M (@danielperedo17) 19 de febrero de 2018

Diego Haro did a bad job as referee. From the first action, the direction [of the match] started to drift away from him when he didn't reprimand Calcaterra. After that, he was never able to control the game.

Peredo was well-known for the excitement he displayed when narrating goals by the Peruvian national team. Here we can listen to him as Peru marks the goal that solidified its qualification for the World Cup after a 36-year absence from the games.

[0:25, after the first goal] Goal! Goal! […] We found the spot! We found the spot! [2:55, after the second goal] Goal! Goal! Peruvian goal! […] (Christian) Ramos came up to tell us all that there is no evil that lasts 36 years or Peruvian football to endure it!!! […] [5:05, when referee whistles the end of the match] We are back, back in the World Cup! Everybody has gone mad here. […] It was meant to happen today. Peru is back in the World Cup after 36 years […].

His phrases, which became his signature, were very well known and widely used. In the days after his passing, his most popular phrases were remembered online as an homage:

1. ¡Ahí, en el área, de goleador!

2. ¡Un gol más va a haber!

3. ¡A ese dámelo siempre!

4. ¡Era hoy Ramón!

5. ¡Cuando no se puede jugando, siempre, siempre la pelotita parada!

6. ¡Los palos son así, a veces juegan para los arqueros!

7. ¡No sé si es justo, solo sé que es cierto!

8. ¡Consejo de pata, anda al área!

9. ¡Si quisieras Sheput!

10. ¡Con los huevos de Vargas, con el empuje de Vargas, con el pundonor de Vargas, con el corazón de todos!

1. There, at the scorer zone!

2. There is going to be another goal!

3. That one, always give him to me!

4. It was today, Ramón!

5. When during the game is not possible, always, always, with a stopped ball!

6. Crossbars are like that, they sometimes favor goalkeepers!

7. I don't know if it's fair, I only know it's true!

8. Advice from a buddy, go to the goal zone!

9. If you'd like, Sheput!

10. With Vargas’ balls, with Vargas’ thrust, with Vargas’ nerve, with everybody's heart!

Condolence messages came from all over. Even popular football commenter Mister Chip dedicated a post to Daniel Peredo when he learned about his passing:

HEAVEN COULD WAIT!

⏱ COUNTDOWN TO Russia 2018 🏆 📆 1️⃣1️⃣4️⃣ DAYS LEFT 🔴 A STORY EVERY 💥 HEAVEN COULD WAIT 💥

(to 🇵🇪 Daniel Peredo 🇵🇪) To read the story… 📸 👉🏻 https://www.instagram.com/p/Bfa5X2IH_jL/

📬 👉🏻https://www.facebook.com/2010MisterChip/posts/1602563143154842

And on his Instagram account, Mister Chip wrote:

EL CIELO PODÍA ESPERAR: […] La historia de hoy va dedicada a todos esos aficionados que tuvieron que esperar hasta dos o tres generaciones para volver a ver a su país jugar una Copa del Mundo, con una mención muy especial para mi querida Perú 🇵🇪 que es la única selección en la historia del fútbol que ha tenido que esperar hasta en DOS OCASIONES un período de 30 (o más) años para volver a asistir al gran evento.

.🎤 Quiero dedicarle esta historia, con todo el cariño del mundo, a Daniel Peredo, la voz de la selección peruana, que falleció el 19 de febrero de 2018 a los 48 años, cuando sólo faltaban 4 meses para ver cumplido su sueño: narrar un partido de la Bicolor en la Copa del Mundo. No tuve ocasión de conocerle personalmente, pero me consta que me tenía gran aprecio y que a menudo usaba mis datos en sus retransmisiones, respetando siempre la fuente. Si él tuvo que esperar 36 años para volver a ver a Perú en un Mundial, bien podría el cielo haber esperado un poco más antes de llevárselo. Que descanse en paz.

HEAVEN COULD WAIT: […] Today's story is dedicated to those fans who had to wait for two and even three generations to see their countries be part of a Football World Cup, with a very special mention to my dear Peru, 🇵🇪 the only national team in football History that had to wait even TWICE a 30 year-period (or more) to be part again of the great event.

.🎤 I want to dedicate this story, with all my heart, to Daniel Peredo, Peruvian national team's voice, who passed away on February 19, 2018 at 48 years old — only four months away from his dream: to narrate a match of his national team at the World Cup. I didn't have the chance to meet him personally, but I'm aware he appreciated me and that he used my facts for his retransmissions, always mentioning the source. If he had to wait 36 years to see Peru in a World Cup, heaven could wait a liitle before taking him. May he rest in peace.

Peruvian national team coach Ricardo Gareca also sent his sympathies via his Twitter account:

El profesor Ricardo Gareca y su Comando Técnico envían sus más sentidas condolencias por la partida de Daniel Peredo. pic.twitter.com/m9ERM6lhZu — Selección Peruana (@SeleccionPeru) 20 de febrero de 2018

Mr Ricard Gareca and his technical command send their deepest sympathies for the passing of Daniel Peredo.

Team captain Paolo Guerrero briefly tweeted:

Rest in peace, Daniel Peredo.

Two days after his passing, Daniel Peredo's coffin was taken to the Peruvian National Stadium where he was honored by thousands of fans:

Increíble. Nunca antes visto. Hasta siempre, Daniel Peredo pic.twitter.com/ZeGRzlwYi0 — Nicolás Villafana (@nico_villafana) 21 de febrero de 2018

Unbelievable. Never seen before. Goodbye forever, Daniel Peredo

De acuerdo con que poner cualquier imagen del velorio/familia es una mala idea…pero me llegó este video de la tremenda cantidad de arreglos florales afuera del velorio de Daniel Peredo y me parece que sí vale la pena compartir. <3 pic.twitter.com/AodFYRpVNO — francisco josé (@surquiyork) 21 de febrero de 2018

I agree that sharing any image of the funeral service or family is a bad idea… but I got this video with the amazing number of flower arrangements outside Daniel Peredo's funeral, and I think this is worth sharing.

No recuerdo en la historia que la muerte de un periodista haya sido tan sentida y que se le haya dado el último adiós tan apoteósicamente como hoy sucede con Daniel Peredo en el Estadio Nacional, ojalá todos los profesionales de prensa fueran tan dignos de una despedida como él. https://t.co/2hWN30NGsV — Mary Gutierrez (@marygut33145724) 21 de febrero de 2018

I can't remember any passing of a journalist, or a farewell so moving or incredible as the one happening today with Daniel Peredo at the National Stadium. I wish all media professionals were as worthy of such honors.

Daniel Peredo: los hinchas le dieron el último adiós en el Estadio Nacional https://t.co/PSRdk1uxch pic.twitter.com/cnqbrCq8hq — Periodismo 2.0🎯 (@PrensaPeru) 21 de febrero de 2018

Daniel Peredo: football fans gave him a final goodbye.

Unfortunately, some took the opportunity to misuse the sad moment, as this tweet reports:

Esta circulando una foto de Daniel Peredo en el ataúd. No puedo creer que haya un ser humano tan, pero tan bajo, tan rastrero, tan sádico, tan morboso. Qué indignación sacar provecho del dolor de sus familiares y de las personas que lo conocimos. Eso no tiene nombre — Alexandra Salgado O. (@alesalgado) 20 de febrero de 2018

A picture of Daniel Peredo in his coffin is being shared. I can't believe there is a human being that vile, that despicable, that sadist, that unhealthy. It's outrageous to take advantage of his family's grief and for those of us who met him. This is unspeakable.

And a final tribute:

Los amigos de Daniel, queremos despedirlo con un minuto de aplausos en todos los estadios, porque cuando el telón baja, el verdadero protagonista es el aplauso, no el silencio. #AplausosparaPeredo pic.twitter.com/9FzzJcQ6UP — Diego Rebagliati (@diegoreba) 21 de febrero de 2018

Today, we don't want a minute of silence, we want a minute of applause for Daniel Peredo.

Applause for Peredo!

We, Daniel's friends, want to bid him farewell with a minute of applause at each stadium, because when the curtain falls, the real star is the applause, not the silence.

Peruvian football fans will miss Daniel Peredo's voice and excitement at the Russia 2018 Football World Cup.