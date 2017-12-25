Close

Photos: Days Before Christmas, Tropical Storm Tembin Batters Southern Philippine Island of Mindanao

Posted 25 December 2017 19:29 GMT

Screenshot of footage from an aerial drone assessment of flood damage after tropical storm Tembin (local name Vinta) in Cagayan de Oro City by Project LUPAD.

Days before Christmas Day last December 22, tropical storm Tembin (local name Vinta) rampaged through the southern Philippine Island of Mindanao. The powerful winds and heavy rains caused landslides and severe floods that left at least 200 people dead, 144 missing, and over 70,000 displaced.

Tembin exited the country on Christmas Eve, December 24, leaving behind a trail of devastation across Mindanao, especially in the provinces of Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur and on the Zamboanga Peninsula. A mudslide caused by the storm wiped out the remote village of Dalama in Tubod, Lanao del Norte.

Netizens used the Twitter hashtag #VintaPH to monitor and give updates on the situation in the provinces battered by the tropical storm. Here are some photos showing the damage left by Tembin, as curated by social media users:

Various groups are using social media to coordinate disaster response and relief efforts too. Some netizens have also expressed sentiments online attributing the severe impact of tropical storm Tembin to logging and large-scale mining by big corporations in Mindanao:

my two cents after #vintaph

Deforestation by means of illegal logging in the Bukidnon area is the only reason I see why the city is quickly flooded and especially for the quick rising water from Cagayan de Oro river.

I CANT IMAGINE HOW THEY CELEBRATED CHRISTMAS IN MINDANAO AFTER TYPHOON #VintaPH DEVASTATED FAMILIES AND KILLED THEIR LOVED ONES, WHILE THE ILLEGAL LOGGERS AND MILLIONAIRE MINERS ARE ENJOYING HAM ON THEIR TABLES!

What @HouseofRepsPH and @senatePH, are you happy?

What happened to our fellow Filipinos in Mindanao because of the sever tropical storm #VintaPH is saddening.

Guys, these are the effects of climate change and illegal logging. We must do something against them.

Written byKarlo Mongaya

