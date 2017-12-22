At Global Voices, We’re All Over the Place—Help Us Keep it That Way

Close

Posted 22 December 2017 23:35 GMT

Global Voices community members take a selfie at the GV Summit 2017 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. PHOTO by Faaris Adam/Ieshan Wani.

Dear Friends,

At our recent Summit in Colombo, Sri Lanka, we asked members of our community what motivates them to participate in Global Voices. Among values like understanding, diversity, acceptance, fairness, respect, inclusiveness and curiosity, one that stood out for us was messiness.

The messiness of negotiating difference, of communicating across national borders and cultural and language barriers, the messiness of creativity, the messiness that comes with any situation or relationship worth fighting for.

At Global Voices, some 1,200 of us live and work in over 170 countries around the world.

Donations to our organisation help this worldwide community report stories that forge deep connections across cultures, languages and differences of opinion—work that's urgent as we seek to understand how to live harmoniously in a difficult global environment.

As 2017 draws to a close, please make a donation to help us continue our work.

Thank you for your support, and wishing you a 2018 filled with joy and peace!

Written byGeorgia Popplewell
Written byIvan Sigal

