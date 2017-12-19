Jamaicans Mourn the Passing of a Media Icon Who Celebrated Achievement in the Face of Adversity

December 18, 2017 was a bright Monday morning, but the mood in Jamaica — among media practitioners in particular — was somber, after news broke that veteran journalist Ian Boyne had passed away at the University of the West Indies Hospital having suffered a heart attack.

At the time of his death, Boyne was deputy chief executive officer at the government-owned Jamaica Information Service (JIS) and a columnist at Jamaica's top-selling Sunday Gleaner. He was best known for his Sunday afternoon interview programme on Television Jamaica, “Profile”. He also hosted a show called “Religious Hard Talk”, in which “men of the cloth” fired verbal slingshots at each other across the table, with Boyne the eager referee in many heated debates.

Boyne never shied away from a war of words. One journalist recalled his battles with a fellow columnist:

Gordon Robinson (@TheTerribleTout) v Ian Boyne. Reason to grab the #SundayGleaner. #BooklistBoyne. Don't think Boyne never used to respond in the subtlest of ways. And a suh Robinson fire back. #RIPIanBoyne — Jovan Johnson (@jovanthony) December 18, 2017

Gordon Robinson (@TheTerribleTout) versus Ian Boyne. Reason to grab the #SundayGleaner. #BooklistBoyne. Don't think Boyne never used to respond in the subtlest of ways. And it's just so that Robinson would fire back. #RIPIanBoyne

The general manager of Television Jamaica remembered the first airing of “Profile” and its first interviewee, a prominent businessman. The show gradually evolved to focus on Jamaicans who had excelled in their field despite obstacles.

Boyne himself came from a fairly humble background, going to school in the Pembroke Hall area of Kingston. Like another influential journalist, Wilmot “Mutty” Perkins, he was not college-educated — but unlike the acerbic, anti-establishment “Mutty”, Boyne soon became a member of that establishment at JIS. In 2009, Boyne was recognised for his contribution to journalism with the award of the nation’s fifth highest honour, the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander.

Upon his passing, there was an outpouring of shock and sadness on social media, especially from his colleagues. Notably, many younger journalists described how much Boyne had influenced them. Two television journalists compared notes:

And lets not even get into the five hours (it seems that way I'm exaggerating) that he takes with his guests before taping…what a man meticulous…we joked about it being the interview before THE INTERVIEW…I swear guys I wasn't ready for this 😭😭😭 — Janella Precius (@jahnellabella) December 18, 2017

They shared memories and video clips of weekly, pre-programme conversations in the makeup room:

Many don't know but many wonderful ideas are borne out of the TVJ makeup room. Mr. Boyne despite his seniority was always open to new ideas and he was never too big to say Thanks. Friday afternoons won't be the same #behindthescenes #SIP #IanBoyne @MsDadrian 😭 pic.twitter.com/5mTdNlyZKt — Janella Precius (@jahnellabella) December 18, 2017

A young broadcast journalist tweeted:

A giant has departed. In addition to all the richly deserved encomiums – above all, a good and decent man who was always supportive of his colleagues & friends. Forever grateful.#IanBoyne. RIP Sir. pic.twitter.com/LyMmoq3YCo — Abka Fitz-Henley (@AbkaFitzHenley) December 18, 2017

Commentator Clyde Williams also paid tribute:

R.I.P Ian Boyne. You came, you saw, you contributed and have left an indelible mark. The Sunday Gleaner will never be the same! Yours was a life filled with achievements, love and hearty laughter! — Clyde Williams (@ClydeWilliams46) December 18, 2017

Champion sprinter Usain Bolt expressed sadness, posting a photograph of himself being interviewed by Boyne:

Another Olympic champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, pointed to her upcoming autobiography — a collaboration with Boyne — as she expressed her condolences on Facebook.

One past interviewee shared a series of heartfelt tweets:

Waking up to such disheartening news about Mr. Boyne. He fed families with inspiration through the profiles of Jamaican and Black Excellence. Immeasurable impact on the psyche and aspirations of many, including my own. A life well spent and well lived, Ian. #RIPIanBoyne — Krystal Tomlinson (@kryticalmind) December 18, 2017

Political leaders past and present weighed in almost immediately. Many knew Boyne well from his work at the government information service. Prime Minister Andrew Holness described Boyne as “the consummate communicator” whose work ” represents the power of good journalism”.

The Governor General added, in a rare tweet:

Ian Boyne’s passing has saddened Lady Allen and I and the staff at King’s House. A giant in journalism who inspired, uplifted and mentored others to greatness. He is forever etched in our memory. Condolence to his family, staff at JIS and colleagues in the media fraternity. pic.twitter.com/xjGst3oWMg — King's House (@GGSirPAllen) December 18, 2017

Young politician Floyd Green summed up the feelings of Jamaicans of his generation:

Personally, because of Profile, I grew up hoping that I would meet Ian Boyne. Watched every Sunday. The stories gave me so much hope and belief. Fortunately I got the chance to tell him a few weeks ago the impact he had on my life. #RIPIanBoyne — Floyd Green (@floydgreenja) December 18, 2017

Naturally, Boyne also had his critics, but the criticism came mostly in the form of humorous digs — in particular at his interviewing techniques:

I’ve made lots of quips about Ian Boyne & his interview style. He even became a meme on here. But he made very watchable tv & he was an institution. Respect….Walk good sir, & go interview all the ‘gets’ you never got. — The Honey Badger (@The_Badger_jm) December 18, 2017

Another parodied Boyne's style, imagining a Christmas interview with Jesus:

Ian: So you were born in a Manger? Beside sheep and goat? Jesus: Yes. There was no room for my mother. Ian: A remarkable Christmas story. From Stable to Star-boy. #ProfileInHeaven https://t.co/92gw3kA223 — Strictly 2k December 30th (@twittatimes) December 18, 2017

Boyne himself never lost his sense of humour. Journalist Rodney Campbell, who had posted a hilarious spoof of the “Profile” show a few months earlier, tweeted:

I did an interview with Georgia Crawford today on @Nationwideradio about how I remember Ian Boyne…I can't even recall what I said, but I'm going to fulfill the promise to him to spoof Religious Hard Talk…he deserves to keep giving that raucous laughter in heaven — Rodney Campbell (@rodneytwit) December 19, 2017

One regular tweeter summed up the essence of ‘Profile’ very well:

Profile, though it also evolved into a parody of itself, served the public good.

It sold the most valuable commodity that a country such as ours needed.

Hope in the face of adversity. — BigBlackBarry (@BigBlackBarry) December 19, 2017

Another well-known media personality and chair of the RJR/Gleaner group, J. Lester Spaulding, died on November 17, 2017 — Rodney Campbell humourously imagined Boyne interviewing Spaulding up in heaven:

J Lester Spaulding will now have to subject himself to an in-depth two part interview from Ian Boyne about his experience in the after life…”sooo tell us Lester…” — Rodney Campbell (@rodneytwit) December 19, 2017

One thing is clear: Ian Boyne will be missed, not only as a one-of-a-kind journalist, but also as a warm-hearted and empowering Jamaican.