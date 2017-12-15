Found in Translation: Local Publisher Brings Alive the Story of a Somali Olympian and Refugee for Macedonian Readers

On 4 December in Skopje, independent publisher Comics Bookshop Bunker promoted an unusual graphic novel: a biography of Somali Olympic runner Samia Yusuf Omar, who perished while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea as a refugee in 2012.

Comic book publishing is a rarity in Macedonia, as is publishing of books promoting empathy for migrants.

Touched by Samia Yusuf Omar's story, German comics author and journalist Reinhard Kleist published the biographical graphic novel An Olympic Dream – The Story of Samia Yusuf Omar in 2015. Since then, the story has been translated into English, French, Arabic and Slovenian.

In my role as Global Voices’ Central and Eastern Europe Editor, I spoke with Jovan Bitoljanu, co-owner of Bunker Comics Bookshop, about his experience with publishing the translations in the Macedonian and Albanian languages.

Filip Stojanovski (FS): What inspired you to publish the graphic novel “An Olympic Dream”?

Јован Битољану (ЈБ): Во 2011 ја отворивме книжарницата која е посветена специјално на стрипот. По 6 години ни се наметна следниот логичен чекор, создавање на сопствена стрип-продукција. Кога се договаравме за првенчето (и воопшто, каква линија би сакале да пратиме како издавач) издвоивме неколку работи кои ни се многу важни: создавање на понуда на стрипови на наш јазик, таа во моментов воопшто не постои или постои во многу мал обем, потоа, разбивање на стереотипот за стрипот како средство за евтина разонода, и поттикнување на читателите на поактивен социјален ангажман, преку избор на социјално-општествени теми со силна хумана порака. Мислам дека Олимписки сон ги исполнува сите критериуми, и лесно влага во тоа што сакаме да го работиме како издавачка куќа.

Jovan Bitoljanu (JB): In 2011 we opened the bookshop dedicated to comics. After six years we took the next logical step of creating of our own production. When we discussed our firstborn (and our publishing policy in general) we outlined several things which are very important to us: creating a supply of comics in our language, which at the moment are nonexistent or minuscule; then, combating the stereotype that comics are just a means for cheap amusement; and inspiring our readers to become more actively engaged in society, by selecting themes with strong humane messages. I think “An Olympic Dream” fulfills all these criteria, and easily fits into our vision as a publishing house.

FS: Was it hard or easy to accomplish this?

ЈБ: Почетокот секогаш е тежок. За правата се договоривме многу брзо, иако мислевме дека работата може да запне. Но, луѓето беа многу љубезни и спремни за помош, се работи за една од водечките издавачки куќи во Германија со преку 60 годишно искуство, беа воодушевени од иновативноста на идејата. Самата техничка изведба ни одзема многу време, затоа што сакавме да се увериме дека нема да направиме некоја кардинална почетна грешка. Сигурно го прочитавме стрипот повеќе од сто пати и веројатно пак ни се протнала некоја грешка. Тоа се некои детски болести кои очигледно мораме да ги прележиме на почетокот. Од пресудно значење беше поддршката од Македонскиот Олимписки Комитет. Во таа насока би сакале да апелираме до сите кои можат да го поддржат стрипот и ширењето на стрип-културата кај нас. Ако постои добра волја, секогаш може да се најде решение. На крај, морам да кажам дека сме задоволни од тоа како искочи изданието. Имавме прилика да видиме некои други изданија од овој графички роман и без лажна скромност можеме да кажеме дека нашето е барем на исто ниво со нив.

JB: The beginning is always hard. We thought we'd have difficulties to settle the copyright, but that went surprisingly easy. Representatives of the copyright holder, a leading German publishing house with over 60 years of experience, were thrilled with the idea and proved very kind and eager to help. The technical preparation took a lot of time, because we wanted to make sure that we wouldn't make some cardinal beginners’ mistake. We must have read the comics over a hundred times, and it's still possible that we missed something. But these are growing pains we must endure at the beginning. The support from the Macedonian Olympic Committee was crucial. In this regard we'd like to appeal to all who can support the comics medium and the spread of comics culture in Macedonia. Where there is good will, solutions can be found. Finally I must say we are satisfied with the way the publication turned out at the end. We could compare it with some other editions of the same graphic novel and without false modesty we may say that ours is at least at the same level.

Over the last few years, right-wing populists have targeted the citizens of Macedonia through propaganda intended to demonize the refugees that pass through the country along the Balkan Route. In the months ahead of October 2017 elections, the intensity of this xenophobic and Islamophobic campaign increased, but failed to achieve high levels of political mobilization. However, these sustained efforts appear to have raised ethnic and religious tensions between the local populations. A book promoting empathy for the African refugees could be seen as directly challenging these narratives.

FS: How has the graphic novel been received so far? Did the anti-refugee campaign or other xenophobic factors affect it?

ЈБ: Живееме во немирни времиња во кои, за жал, дневно-политичките настани го диктираат расположението. А на нас воопшто не ни паѓа на памет да се занимаваме професионално со политика. Ние само сакаме да издаваме стрипови. Меѓутоа имаме стрип кој се занимава со судбината на бегалците, па уште го печатиме на македонски и на албански јазик, некој неминовно ќе сака да не вовлече во машината. Особено на овие простори со сите конфликти и поделби, лесно е да се разгоруваат нетрпеливости и да се пронаоѓаат мани. Наместо таквиот пристап кој очигледно не функционира, ние мислиме дека е време да се обидеме да пронаѓаме поврзувачки елементи меѓу нас, а љубовта кон стриповите би можела да биде токму таков, поврзувачки елемент меѓу луѓето.

JB: We live in turbulent times in which daily political events affect the mood of many. And we don't intend to enter professional engagement in politics. We just want to publish comics. However, here we have a comic dealing with the fate of the refugees, and on top of that, we printed it in both the Macedonian and Albanian languages. It's inevitable that some people might try to drag us into ‘the machine.’ In particular in this region, with all conflicts and divisions, it's easy to inflame tensions and find flaws. That approach is clearly not working, so instead of that, we think it's time to find the common elements that bind us, and love for comics can be such a connecting factor between people.

Some negative comments by nationalists, who think that Macedonian should be the only official language in Macedonia, included cliché accusations that publishing a book in Albanian contributes to what they call the “dismemberment” of the country.

ЈБ: За среќа, негативните реакции не преовладуваат, воглавно се работи за изолирани случаи и многу не радува што луѓето избраа да и посветат внимание на приказната на Самија, а не на некои други, тотално небитни, работи. Нејзината приказна (како и многу други) е премногу драгоцена за да се пребројуваме според крвните зрнца. Од друга страна, нашето искуство покажува дека ако се свртиме едни кон други и работиме заедно, можеме да постигнеме фантастични резултати. И повторно, придобивките од заедничката работа далеку ги надминуваат поделеностите. На пр. нас ни доаѓаат љубители на стрипот од Косово кои купуваат стрипови на српски или хрватски јазик, или доколку овој стрип не беше печатен и на албански, на пример, малопродажната цена на македонското издание ќе беше многу повисока, поради помалиот вкупен тираж итн. Упатени сме едни на други, да работиме кон синергија и ширење на некои поинакви вредности. Затоа ни е важно што приемот на стрипот до сега е навистина одличен, и се надеваме дека и продажбата ќе го прати тој тренд.