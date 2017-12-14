‘We Are One': Same Sex Marriage Becomes Legal Down Under

Same sex marriage has become legal in Australia. Foreign marriages are recognised down under immediately. The first ceremonies will commence on 9 January 2018.

Celebrations took place across the country, with the most prominent being in the House of Representatives with parliamentarians embracing one another in a unique display of non-partisan unity. The visitors’ gallery rejoiced by singing The Seekers’ iconic ‘I Am Australian’:

We are one, but we are many. And from all the lands on earth we come. We share a dream and sing with one voice: I am, you are, we are Australian.

The legislation followed a 62% vote in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage in a voluntary and non-binding postal survey conducted by the Federal government. The voter turnout was 80%.

Veteran journalist David Marr watched the final vote at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) TV program The Drum. Their video captured both his reaction and the scenes in parliament. It was retweeted and liked many thousands of times:

“I've managed to live long enough to see this unimaginable thing!” David Marr in tears on #TheDrum as #marriageequality passes the House of Representatives pic.twitter.com/HS6xuFr0Oz — ABC The Drum (@ABCthedrum) December 7, 2017

In Marr's words:

When I was a young man people like me were sent to jail for having sex. And I've lived long enough to see the community welcome this unimaginable thing of saying we can now marry. That's a journey!

People shared the joy, especially on Twitter using the hashtag #marriageequality:

I proposed to my beautiful gorgeous partner of 11 years 2 nights ago, minutes after the Marriage Act passed in parliament. 45 & the fight is finally over. My heart is at peace. 🌈❤️ #marriageequality #samesexmarriage #ssm @SenatorWong @MagdaSzubanski @equallovemelb pic.twitter.com/8w8oVVIa34 — Agent Morphe (@AgentMorphe) December 9, 2017

Well it’s been just over 12 hours since our marriage was made legal in this country. 27&1/2 years in the making, 8 married, and the world just goes on. #LoveIsLove Mind you, my husband didn’t like my expectations of being served breakfast in bed to celebrate. #marriageequality — MrCraigBD (@MrCraigBD) December 9, 2017

I've been asked why I'm thrilled for #MarriageEquality as a #StraightMan and #Christian. There's at least 6 LGBT weddings to attend! Howzat? — Winston Khong (@WinstonTheHRGuy) December 8, 2017

In a rare non-partisan moment, the political parties gave their members a free vote on the bill. Many government and opposition parliamentarians shared the love:

Liberal MP Warren Entsch lifts up Labor MP Linda Burney after the passing of the Marriage Amendment Bill #auspol #SSM2017 #marriageequality #LGBTIQ pic.twitter.com/66CzPtVQnz — Lukas Coch (@cochl) December 7, 2017

Only four members of the House of Representatives voted against the final bill:

A further nine Members of House of Representatives, including former prime minister Tony Abbott, abstained in his absence from the chamber during the division. Many tweeters expressed their contempt:

I have more respect for the misguided minority who voted against #MarriageEquality than the low lifes who abstained. — GingerThistlethwaite (@GingerThistle1) December 8, 2017

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull gushed about the victory but many disputed his attempt to claim it as his own citing the divisive and contentious postal survey:

This made me laugh so hard #marriageequality pic.twitter.com/9drAT3EQCk — Danielle Warby (@DanielleWarby) December 7, 2017

Just about extinguishes the last of any respect I had for this PM. Your path to this moment cast shadows of hate, division & general nastiness across our country. To claim credit for #MarriageEquality now is @realDonaldTrump level politics. Hmm … sad indeed. #auspolِ https://t.co/uroxogOpdA — Adam Voigt 🐯🏆 (@adam_voigt) December 8, 2017

Joyous diplomatic responses also flooded Twitter feeds. The United Kingdom High Commissioner tweeted congratulations:

Today we have raised the rainbow flag over the British High Commission in Canberra to celebrate with Australia in this historic moment 🌈 The Australian Parliament has voted to change the Marriage Act to allow same-sex couples to marry #marriageequality🌈 #loveislove #LoveisGREAT pic.twitter.com/Cg1Ny9u5A8 — UK in Australia 🇬🇧🇦🇺 (@ukinaustralia) December 7, 2017

Brendan Berne, Australia's ambassador to France, proposed to Thomas Marti, his partner of eleven years:

Today was a great day for Australia and for me. HE SAID YES! #MarriageEquality pic.twitter.com/liaXiw0FYh — Brendan Berne (@AusAmbFR) December 7, 2017

Another Brit, 94-year-old Harry Leslie Smith, gave us the long view:

There is so much darkness and fear in the world now but Australia legalising same sex marriage today should remind us that humanity can only survive when it learns to love one and other. #marriageequality — Harry Leslie Smith (@Harryslaststand) December 7, 2017

Anyway, let's leave the last words to some ‘dinkum’ [genuine] Aussie revelers:

we will play free at any gay wedding gig in gippsland 12 piece big band #marriageequality — Ewart Dave 🎺 (@davidbewart) December 7, 2017