The Cat in the… Pot? Cuddly Felines Nap in Japanese Cookware

A blogger by the name of 写メんなよ (shamen-nayo) made a surprising discovery on November 7, the “Pot Day” (鍋の日, nabe no hi) in Japan.
“鍋の日”に見かけた「ねこ鍋」というパワーワード
Found the startling word “Cat-pot” on the “Pot Day”
Donabe (traditional Japanese earthenware pots) are such commonly used cookware in Japan that there is a special day for eating food in them. To celebrate this year's Day of Pots, many Japanese users had posted photos of hot pots and stew on Twitter. Among those photos, however, were also pictures of furry felines stuffed in pots of all shapes and sizes.
The blogger first came across cat-pots in a tweet by a college radio station:
らもち。が鍋にちなんで紹介するのは「ねこ鍋」について！
ねこ鍋って…にゃんこを食べるわけじゃないんですよ！😱🐈
ねこ鍋は、お鍋の中に猫がすっぽりと入っている状態で、とーっても癒されるんですよ💓
（なお） #昼放送 pic.twitter.com/i7lYvMj0S0
— 同志社学生放送局(京田辺キャンパス) (@DSBtnb) November 7, 2017
Speaking of pots, Ramochi is introducing “cat-pots”!
What are cat-pots… no, they’re not about eating cats!😱🐈
Cat-pots are where cats fit snugly into pots, and they’re VERY soothing to watch💓
It turns out that cat-pots aren't just for the Day of Pots. These furry felines have already been chilling in pots for a while.
ネコ鍋なう。笑
ほんとに置いといたら入るんだぁ…
土鍋を置いておいたら入ってすやすや…夢の中へ…#ブリティッシュショートヘア pic.twitter.com/qNhXMjlURh
— 六 (@AzBdfbjZECQazsr) October 23, 2017
Cat-pot now. Lol
(Cats) really go in if you leave (pots)…
(The cat) went into the clay pot and is sound asleep… into her dreams…
#BritishShorthair
It's not only big cats in big pots; little kittens are also joining in on the fun with their own tiny pots.
ねこ鍋してみたさかもと。#猫 #子猫 #スコティッシュフォールド #三毛 #猫好きさんと繋がりたい #ねこ鍋 #猫鍋 pic.twitter.com/9KGRtAS72S
— さかもとさん (@sakamotosan_cat) September 4, 2017
Sakamoto trying out the cat-pot
#Cats #Kittens #ScottishFold #Calico
#Want to connect with cat lovers #Catpot #Catpot
Apparently, cats in pots are so popular that stores nationwide have started selling pots made exclusively for cats:
『猫鍋』入荷しました！ひんやりアルミ素材のお鍋、猫ちゃんがクルッとくつろいでくれます😽4Fペットファーストにて3480円＋税 #猫鍋 #ねこなべ pic.twitter.com/l4l642WXeG
— 東急ハンズ心斎橋店 (@HandsSinsaibasi) June 14, 2017
We have “Nekonabe(cat-pot)” in stock! Cats can lounge around in this chilly pot made of aluminum😽 ¥3480+tax at the fourth floor Pet First #Catpot #Catpot
#ねこ鍋 #ツインズ #ねこ #子猫 #4ヵ月 #子猫部 #茶トラ #白トラ#レッドタビー #クリームタビー pic.twitter.com/qaxOdvpIlU
— けいこ (@fkdkco) July 11, 2017
Catpot #Twins #Cats #Kittens
#FourthMonth #KittenClub #BrownTabby #WhiteTabby
#RedTabby #CreamTabby
Not much of a cat person? These puppies also love to chill inside pots:
床置きだと、滅多に入らないくせに、ベットの上のともの横に置くと、大概入るw#ねこ鍋 #チワックス #猫用ひんやりグッズ #猫は飼っていない pic.twitter.com/kB0685Vd0Q
— tomoちん@36 (@tomo560620) July 12, 2017
(She) rarely goes in when it’s placed on the floor, but when I put it on the bed next to Tomo, (she) goes in most of the time lol
#Catpot #Chihuachshund #CatChillyGoods
#IDon’tOwnACat
鍋でも置いておけば、入ってくれるんじゃないかな？
#猫鍋
#猫じゃない
#犬鍋 pic.twitter.com/lqyNWTPxJJ
— みるきーまうす🚒チームREA (@milky19720409) February 27, 2017
Wouldn't they go in if you place the pots?
#Catpot
#NotACat
#DogPot
It seems that cat-pots have taken Japan by storm with their ability to “癒す”, or soothe and comfort the viewer. After all, who doesn't love cute cat photos?
