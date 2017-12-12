Indonesian President Jokowi Leads Citizens in Condemning Donald Trump's Jerusalem Declaration

United States (US) president Donald Trump's recent statement recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel surprised many across the world. While it was praised by Israeli President Netanyahu, some leaders from the Middle East region and other countries with Muslim-majority populations criticized Trump's decision for “violating the rights” of Palestinians.

Israel and Palestine both claim Jerusalem as their capital.

Indonesia, which has the world's largest Muslim population in a country, counted itself among dissenters deploring Trump's announcement, with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) leading his people in expressing support for Palestine and condemning Trump's announcement.

Indonesia mengecam keras pengakuan sepihak Amerika Serikat terhadap Jerusalem sebagai ibu kota Israel. Pengakuan itu melanggar resolusi DK dan Majelis Umum PBB. Saya dan rakyat Indonesia tetap konsisten bersama rakyat Palestina dalam memperjuangkan kemerdekaan dan hak-haknya. A post shared by Joko Widodo (@jokowi) on Dec 6, 2017 at 10:13pm PST

Indonesia strongly condemns the United States’ unilateral acknowledgement of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Such move violates the Security Council resolution and UN General Assembly. I and the people of Indonesia are consistently supporting the people of Palestine in defending their freedom and rights.

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia's capital, clarified that Trump's statement affirmed support for both Israel and Palestine:

Ketika Presiden Donald Trump kemarin mengumumkan bahwa Amerika Serikat mengakui Yerusalem sebagai ibu kota Israel dan kota pemerintahannya, Presiden Trump juga menegaskan kembali secara publik bahwa Amerika Serikat mendukung status quo tempat suci Bukit Kuil atau Haram al-Sharif. Seperti yang diungkapkan oleh Presiden Trump dalam pengumumannya, “Yerusalem kini, dan harus terus menjadi, tempat dimana warga Yahudi berdoa di Tembok Barat, umat Kristiani melintasi Jalan Salib, dan umat Muslim beribadah di Masjid Al-Aqsa.” Presiden menekankan bahwa Amerika Serikat tetap berkomitmen untuk mencapai kesepakatan damai yang langgeng antara rakyat Palestina dan Israel. Termasuk mendukung solusi dua negara, bila disetujui oleh kedua belah pihak.

When President Donald Trump announced yesterday that the United States acknowledges Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and its center of government, President Trump also publicly affirmed that the United States supports the status quo at the Temple Mount or Haram al-Sharif. As stated by President Trump in his announcement, “Jerusalem is today and must remain a place where Jews pray at the Western Wall, where Christians walk the stations of the cross, and where Muslims worship at Al Aqsa Mosque.” The President emphasized that the United States remains committed to reaching a lasting peace agreement between the Palestinian people and the Israelis; including support for a two-state solution, if agreed by both parties.

Indonesians protest Trump's Jerusalem declaration

Protests erupted in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta and nearby provinces in the aftermath of Trump's declaration to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Protesters burned US flags and an effigy of Trump in front of the US Embassy in Jakarta. A McDonald's branch was targeted by protesters in South Tangerang, a municipality adjacent to Jakarta, infamously known as the hometown of Islamic State Indonesian cell leader Bahrun Naim.

Nadhlatul Ulama, the largest Islamic organization in Indonesia accused Trump of exacerbating global conflict.

Political analyst and author Dr. Dina Sulaeman called Trump's move ‘sloppy’ and an act of desperation to gain validation from his Republican financiers.

Mereka ini (Evangelis) lebih peduli pada rezim Zionis dan mengabaikan nasib kaum Kristiani di Palestina. Sekedar info, Patriark dan Kepala Gereja-Gereja Lokal di Yerusalem sudah mengirimkan surat terbuka menolak keputusan Trump itu.

The evangelists care more about the Zionist regime and ignore the fate of the Palestinian Christians. For your information, the Patriarch and local church leaders in Jerusalem have written an open letter formally calling Trump to rescind his decision.

Sulaeman emphasized that defending the Palestinian people is in accordance with the Indonesian constitution (Undang-Undang Dasar 1945 or UUD '45).

UUD 45 memberi mandat agar bangsa Indonesia berperan serta dalam mewujudkan perdamaian dunia dan menghapuskan penjajahan di muka bumi. Tanggapan yang cepat dan tegas dari Presiden Jokowi yang menyatakan penolakan dan kecamannya atas tindakan Trump adalah langkah tepat yang perlu didukung.

UUD '45 mandated the Indonesian nation to actively take part in establishing world peace and eradicate colonialism. The swift and firm reaction from President Jokowi to reject and condemn Trump's move should be supported.

The Indonesian Twittersphere erupted with reactions:

Busy day for US ambassadors around the world. Indonesia has summoned ambassador to hear its condemnation of @realDonaldTrump Jerusalem statement. — Adam Harvey (@adharves) December 7, 2017

Wearing a Palestinian scarf, foreign min Retno Marsudi tells #BDF10 that #Indonesia gov ‘condemns’ US recognition of #Jerusalem as capital of Israel pic.twitter.com/xCY6j0mHL1 — Simon Roughneen (@simonroughneen) December 7, 2017

Trump membuat kesalahan yang dengan keras dihindari oleh setiap Presiden Amerika Serikat pada 70 tahun terakhir: menyatakan Yerusalem sebagai ibu kota Israel. Trump sedang menyeret Amerika dan dunia ke front terdepan ekstremisme beragama. — Rachland Nashidik (@RachlanNashidik) December 7, 2017

Trump made an error sternly avoided by all US presidents for the past 70 years: declaring Jerusalem as capital of Israel. Trump is dragging USA and the world to the frontline of religious extremism.

Saya selalu percaya, bahwa sumber masalah di Timur-Tengah adalah Amerika Serikat. Hari ini Trump membuat kebijakan Jerusalem sebagai Ibu Kota Israel. Kebijakan ini membuat Timur-Tengah dan dunia Islam makin membara. — zuhairi misrawi (@zuhairimisrawi) December 6, 2017

I always believe that the source of Middle East problem is the USA. Today, Trump made Jerusalem the capital of Israel. This policy will torch Middle East and the Islamic world (issue) even further.

Indonesia has consistently called for the recognition of the state of Palestine. Despite having business and tourism ties, Indonesia and Israel have no formal diplomatic relations.