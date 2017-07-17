See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Understanding Puerto Rico's Struggles With Washington Through Satire

Posted 17 July 2017 8:03 GMT
Screenshot taken from video.

Screenshot taken from video.

At a time when almost all the news about Puerto Rico in mainstream media is firmly focussed on the island's fiscal and economic woes, the deluge of negative headlines making the rounds on social media can feel overwhelming.

It is precisely in times like these then, that satire can step in and play a vital role in helping to make sense of the news, or rather, the ways in which the news are often framed.

The Juice Media, a Facebook page which specializes in satire, created a video about what it believes to be the root cause of many of Puerto Rico's troubles and disadvantages: US colonialism.

Widely shared on Facebook, its creators were encouraged to produce the clip after the success of a similar video about Hawai'i in their “Honest Government Advert” series.

The video summarizes some of the ways the US government has historically exploited Puerto Rico, from using it as a bombing practice site for decades, to sterilizing over a third of Puerto Rican women without their knowledge or consent in the mid-twentieth century.

The cheery presenter in the clip begins:

Fortunately, however, few know about the real Puerto Rico, a Territory of the United States since 1898 when we seized it from the Spanish […] who in turn stole it from the Taino […] Which makes Puerto Ricans US citizens—well second-class citizens… [because] despite fighting in every one of our wars they still can’t vote for President and have no representation in Congress. In other words, US citizens who have f*-all say in the laws the US Government makes for them…

The video can be watched in full below:

Creative Commons License
Written byÁngel Carrión

Recent North America Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site