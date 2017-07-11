A Syrian Artist Reimagines the World's Powerful Leaders as Vulnerable Refugees

With the image of the “vulnerable” refugee dominating media coverage, Syrian painter Abdalla Al Omari wished to flip the script and show the world how powerful politicians would look like if they weren't so lucky.

Enter “The Vulnerability Series“.

He initially launched the series in Brussels, Belgium, in 2016 where he was granted asylum and re-launched it in Dubai, where it ended on July 6, 2017.

“Angela

Oil and acrylic on canvas

200x150cm

The Vulnerability Series

On display till 08/03/2017 at @CcStrombeek,Belgium

(c)Abdalla Omari pic.twitter.com/kMsiF2MgAC — Abdalla Al Omari (@_AbdallaOmari_) 11 January 2017

Omari explained his motivations for the series:

Although I knew little about the internal world of those leaders, the countless, intimate hours I spent with them have taught me more than I could imagine. Just as easily as everything worth defending can become defenseless, moments of absolute powerlessness can give you superpowers.

The idea was to break their image of strength. He detailed on his blog how this made him pity even Syria's embattled President Bashar Assad, whose forces are regularly accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity:

Even I felt sorry for (my version of) Assad. In this universe without gravity, all we can hold on to is our vulnerability. This invisible wind makes our chest heavy, yet, mysteriously propels us back on our feet again. I have convinced myself it is the strongest weapon humankind possesses, way more powerful than the trail of power games, bomb craters and bullet holes in our collective memories. Vulnerability is a gift we should all celebrate.