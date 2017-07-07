See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Scenes From Market Day in Shan State’s Thandaung Village in Myanmar

Posted 7 July 2017 12:17 GMT

Thandaung village, about a one-hour drive from Nyaung Shwe, is on the west side of Inle Lake. (Photo and caption by Chan Son / The Irrawaddy)

This photo essay by Chan Son is from The Irrawaddy, an independent news website in Myanmar, and is republished by Global Voices as part of a content-sharing agreement.

The five-day market rotating around Shan State’s Inle Lake area is famous for its rustic, bustling scenes, as tradespeople of different ethnic backgrounds, including Intha and Pa-O, migrate daily from one site to another to sell their produce and ware.

While several lakeside villages such as Indein, Nampan, Thaung Tho and Khaung Daing host the market, the main five places are in Nyaung Shwe (Yawnghwe), Heho, Taunggyi, Maing Thauk and Shwe Nyaung. The market calendar is lunar: there are no markets on full and black moon days.

On the west side of the lake, about a one-hour drive from Nyaung Shwe, Thandaung village has a less touristic market day than Indein and Nampan. It offers an authentic chance to see how locals trade. Sellers arrive at the marker before dawn to prepare for the day, and the market usually lasts until around noon.

Thandaung market has a less touristic market day than neighboring Indein and Nampan. (Photo and caption by Chan Son / The Irrawaddy)

The Thandaung bazaar is a five-minute walk from the lakefront. (Photo and caption by Chan Son / The Irrawaddy)

Flower sellers at Thandaung bazaar. (Photo and caption by Chan Son / The Irrawaddy)

A couple makes ironware at the bazaar. (Photo and caption by Chan Son / The Irrawaddy)

Men at the front of the bazaar, where chickens are traded. (Photo and caption by Chan Son / The Irrawaddy)

Scenery on the way from Nyaung Shwe to Thandaung bazaar. (Photo and caption by Chan Son / The Irrawaddy)

A woman makes her way to Thandaung market early in the morning. (Photo and caption by Chan Son / The Irrawaddy)

Written byThe Irrawaddy

