The Sad State of Tajikistan's Online Opposition

How does a would-be Tajik opposition leader go about establishing a social media footprint? A journalist-in-exile, who also happens to be a member of the banned Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT), has a few ironic ideas.

Abdulmannon Sheraliev wrote his Facebook post, republished here in excerpts, back in April. But his guidance — covering everything from strategic selfies through fake followers and their trolling techniques — seems increasingly relevant for political outsiders seeking to cultivate a base of support, whether that is in Tajikistan, or some other country.

Sheraliev's advice begins as follows:

Пеш аз ҳама эълон кунед, ки ба хотири мубориза ва хидмат ба мардум, ҳаракати сиёсие бунёдгузорӣ кардаед. Беҳтар аст, ки номи ҳаракат пурсадову ҷарангосӣ бошад;

Бо 10-15 номҳои сохта дар шабакаҳои иҷтимоӣ саҳифа боз кунед (бо истилоҳи имрӯза – фейк);

Ҳар чӣ аз номи худатон навиштед, тавассути ин фейкҳо таблиғ кунед;

Ин фейкҳо бояд шуморо муборизи сарсахт, донишманди тавоно, дӯстдори миллат, сиёсатмадори бузург ва ғайра муаррифӣ кунанд;

Ҳар чӣ шумо навиштед бояд тавассути ин “шогирдон”-атон шарҳнависӣ ва бознашр шавад;

First of all, announce that you have founded a political movement to serve the people. Its name should be as appealing as possible;

Create 10-15 fake accounts on social media;

Whatever you post on your own account, promote through your fake accounts;

These fakes should introduce you as a well-educated person, a fighter, a nation-lover, a prominent politician and so on;

Whatever you write, should be liked, commented, and shared by these “followers”.

No effective opposition

Before further addressing Sheraliev's guide, it should be said that Tajikistan is almost completely lacking a traditional, in-country political opposition, thanks to the ever-growing intolerance of even mild forms of criticism on the part of the Tajik government.

Some of Sheraliev's snobbishness towards the country's prominent online opposition figures — who are based almost exclusively outside of Tajikistan — may in fact be due to his status as a member of the country's last ‘real’ opposition party.

A moderate opposition party in the parliament up until recently, IRPT's members have been driven underground since Tajikistan's authoritarian government banned the group and jailed several key leaders last year.

But just because Tajikistan's Facebook-based online opposition does not live with the everyday repression that the IRPT endured towards the end of its legal existence in the Central Asian country, does not mean it enjoys a life free of danger.

Umarali Quvvatov, who led the social media-active Gruppa 24 opposition group from abroad, for instance, was gunned down in Istanbul by unknown assailants in 2015, possibly after having been poisoned.

Tajikistan had already declared Gruppa 24 a terrorist group by that point, although the group's main crime appears to have consisted of posting unflattering memes starring long-reigning President Emomali Rakhmon and members of his family, while calling, unsuccessfully, for protests in the country.

However, Sheraliev is certainly right to note that the popularity of posts by Gruppa 24 and similar opposition-minded entities are boosted by fake followers.

In his tongue-in-cheek post, Sheraliev also considers how these fake followers should adopt distinctive and consistent online behaviours in order to increase the profile of the would-be-opposition leader.

Ҳар як аз ин фейкҳо бояд хислату ақидаи худро дошта бошад. Масалан яке аз онҳо нақши “энгри бёрд”-ро дошта бошаду ҳар касе зиди шумои азиз ҳарфе гуфт худфидоёна алайҳаш битозад, якеи дигар нафари мулоиму боҳикмат ва насиҳатгар бошад;

Мувозиб бошед, то онҳоро бо ҳам иваз накунед. Яъне нашавад, ки аз номи нафари боҳикмату насиҳатгар ворид шуда, нақши “энгри бёрд”-ро бозӣ кунед;

Each of your fake accounts should have a specific character and principles. For example, while one should play the role of an “angry bird” and mercilessly bomb everyone who says a single word against you, another one should use softer, more diplomatic language.

Be careful not to mix these roles up. Having logged in with your softer, more diplomatic fake account, do not fall into the “angry bird” role.

But what about the real you? Your political or economic circumstances mean you don't live in the country, and even if you did state media would never show your face. TV coverage is for the regime, and that means that you have to be everywhere else, and looking important, in order to appeal to the one fifth of the population with regular internet access.

Бо ҳар касе чой нӯшидед, сӯҳбат кардед, тасодуфан дар кӯча вохӯрдед, аз нафари раҳгузаре хоҳиш кунед шуморо аксбардорӣ кунанд;

Ҳамеша вақти аксбардорӣ чунон вонамуд кунед, ки хеле ҷиддӣ ҳастед ва бо мусоҳибатон сӯҳбати муҳиме анҷом медиҳед;

Беҳтар аст мусоҳибатон хориҷӣ ва синнаш аз 40 боло бошад. Бо ин роҳ метавонед ӯро ягон вазири масалан Ҳолланд муаррифӣ кунед;

Whenever you had a cup of tea with someone, or met someone accidentally in street, or talked to, ask a passerby to take a picture of you both;

When the picture is being taken, look serious and pretend having an important discussion;

Better if your picture buddy is a foreigner and is above 40 years old. You can introduce him as, for example, a Dutch minister;

In recent years, internet speeds have slowed in Tajikistan, and strengthening political crackdown makes real-name Facebook users increasingly afraid of ‘liking’ politicized posts. But even if your posts do attract a loyal following, what then?

As Sheraliev, whose own post attracted 140 likes explains, the life of a Tajik online oppositionist is defined by futility:

Дар натиҷа, баъди ин таблиғҳо, як гурӯҳи дигаре аз шогирдони воқеъӣ пайдо хоҳед кард, ки хоҳанд пиндошт шумо ҳамон нафаре ҳастед, ки “шогирдонатон” муаррифӣ мекунанд ва шумо ба як лидери…. фейсбукӣ табдил мешавед. Бале танҳо фейсбукӣ.