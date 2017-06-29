Today Is Beatles Memorial Day In Japan

June 29 is observed by some as Beatles Memorial Day in Japan. The date marks the anniversary of the Beatles’ first appearance in Japan in 1966 when they touched down at Haneda Airport in the middle of Japan's monsoon rainy season and played the next day at the Budokan martial arts center in central Tokyo, the first of five concerts they would play on that tour.
This year on June 29 the hashtag ビートルズ記念日 (Beatles Memorial Day) trended on Japanese Twitter, as many fans shared their memories and appreciation of the Beatles.
The 1966 visit by the Beatles to Japan is regarded as a turning point in Japanese postwar culture. Hoshika Rumiko, the first Japanese journalist to carry out an exclusive interview with the Beatles in London in 1964, remarked in 2016 on the fiftieth anniversary of the first visit:
The Beatles were only in the country for a little under five days, but that short visit was enough to change public opinion totally. People soon realized that they had no choice but to embrace the Beatles.
Many of the giants of Japanese industry today came of age when the Beatles first came to Japan in 1966. As reported by Nikkei Asian Review, according to Ryuichi Isaka, president of retail giant Seven & i Holdings, the Beatles’ music is “more of a universal language than English.”
おはようございます〜♬
今日はビートルズ記念日〜🎶🎸
51年前東京にやって来た！
#ビートルズ記念日 pic.twitter.com/qUOms08S8I
— paulohkawa (@paulohkawa) June 28, 2017
Good morning! ♬ It's Beatles Memorial Day in Japan. 🎶🎸 It's been 51 years since they came to Tokyo.
Today, Beatles songs are still sung in karaoke bars in Japan as well as in English class in Japanese middle schools. Beatles kitsch still survives as well.
ビートルズ記念日ということで。我が家のビートルズ。このプーさんが、ジョンなのかジョージなのかは不明。 pic.twitter.com/yJY0deoMbO
— 山奈央（イラストレーター） (@70yama70) June 29, 2017
It's Beatles Memorial Day today. We love the Beatles at our house. I have no idea if this Winnie the Pooh doll is supposed to be John Lennon or not.
And, like any fans, Japanese people make pilgrimages to special spots identified with the band.
🇬🇧ビートルズ好きなら絶対に訪れたいスポット５選🎸🎤（F&T） ①アビイ・ロード②マシュー・ストリート③ストロベリーフィールド④ペニー・レイン⑤‥。#ビートルズ記念日https://t.co/bzbslLbY0N
➡英国のホテル：https://t.co/IKDedi6osD pic.twitter.com/TRssth06Q8
— ヨーロッパ旅行✈情報部 (@euro_tour) June 28, 2017
🇬🇧 If you love the Beatles, there are 5 spots you have to visit 🎸🎤
1) Abbey Road
2) Mathew Street (in Liverpool)
3) Strawberry Fields
4) Penny Lane
5) (From link) The Beatles Story, Liverpool
The pilgrimages can also be whimsical in nature, too.
皆さん、おはようございます。 今日は『ビートルズ記念日』です。 1966年のこの日、ビートルズが初来日しました。 お友達の中には映画けいおん！の聖地巡礼でロンドンに行かれた方がいますが、何時か自分もアビーロードを歩いてみたいものです。 って、去年も同じ事呟いていたな （＾ ＾； pic.twitter.com/EDmeu4uk0P
— あずにゃんぷ (@azunyanpu) June 28, 2017
Good morning, everyone. Today is Beatles Memorial Day. On this day in 1966 the Beatles first came to Japan. The characters from the movie K-On! made a pilgrimage to London, and walked on Abbey Road. We did the same thing last year.
And, as always, some businesses will try to capitalize on fandom to market themselves, such as this Tokyo ramen shop.
おはようございます中華そばムタヒロ古屋です🐟
今日はビートルズ記念日です！
一体どんな日？
僕が思うにイエスタデーを聞きながらムタヒロでラーメンを食べる今日。
そんな日だと思うんですよね
ということで本日もお待ちしております♡ pic.twitter.com/meLCTBXyG6
— ムタヒロ 古屋 (@rintarooo15) June 29, 2017
Good morning, it's Mutahiro Koya Ramen! 🐟 Today is Beatles Memorial Day. And what kind of day might that be? Today I'll be listening to “Yesterday” while eating ramen at Mutaro Koya. That's the kind of day it's going to be. So, we hope you'll join us!
Follow the hashtag at ビートルズ記念日 for more on Beatles Memorial Day.