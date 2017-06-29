See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

A Nepali Wildlife Photographer Uses His Camera to Raise Awareness About Conservation

Posted 29 June 2017 12:21 GMT

Wallowing rhino, Chitwan. Image by Sagar Giri. Used with permission.

Sagar Giri was never satisfied with the photos that he saw around him – blurry, with subjects poorly positioned and washed-out colors. So, he was motivated to carry a camera of his own and try to fix the situation.

That was when he was a child. Today, at the age of 28, Sagar is striving to put Nepal’s wildlife on the international stage. And his hometown, which sits next to Chitwan National Park, offers him the perfect opportunity to shoot photos that call attention to Nepal's animal world. He explained on Facebook how this prime location helps him with his work:

I live on edge of the World Heritage Site Chitwan National Park, what can be better for a wildlife Photographer & enthusiast!!

So, today i was resting at my place and suddenly Navaraj (Manager at Chitwan Gaida Lodge) calls me, he got my dad's call that there is the leopard at the bank of Rapti river. The River dam just a few minutes away at the touristic place of Sauraha. I immediately ran with my camera & reached within minutes. My Dad had been watching him, showed me the place across the River a long Distance where Leopard was and immediately my shutter burst began!!

Sagar aspires to work with the government to get Nepal's nature recognized worldwide and wants to create awareness that wild animals are not fearsome as they look. And he should know — he's had encounters with tigers:

A tiger doesn't lose sleep over the opinion of sheep!!
Late evening too low on the light. Home time for all the animals & birds. I was also returning home coz of darkness, then suddenly appears the King from the Bushes, immediately sits when we both see each other & Stares at me through the sal trees!!

Seeing the need to protect wild animals, Sagar puts the logo “I click for conservation” in his pictures. His passion for promoting the nature and wildlife of Nepal, however, isn’t always easy. He has waited for 22 days to shoot photos of otters in Bardia National Park living mostly in a tent, and up to 12 days to capture images of tigers, and six to seven days to get a perfect shot of birds living in nearby lodges.

Take a look at some of his photos below.

Red Naped Ibis, Chitwan National Park. Image by Sagar Giri. Used with permission.

Wild Water Buffalo, Arna, Chitwan National Park. Image by Sagar Giri. Used with permission.

Oriental Pied Hornbill, Chitwan. Image by Sagar Giri. Used with permission.

Himalayan Griffon, Jatayu Restaurant, Pithauli, Nawalparasi. Image by Sagar Giri. Used with permission.

Smooth-Coated Otters, Bardia National Park. Image by Sagar Giri. Used with permission.

Common Kingfisher, Sauraha, Chitwan. Image by Sagar Giri. Used with permission.

Egyptian Vulture, Pokhara. Image by Sagar Giri. Used with permission.

Osprey, Pithauli, Nawalparasi. Image by Sagar Giri. Used with permission.

Royal Bengal Tiger, Chitwan National Park. Image by Sagar Giri. Used with permission.

 

Creative Commons License
Written bySanjib Chaudhary

Recent South Asia Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site