Ditching the Egyptian Islands: Between Cash, Legitimacy, and Public Outrage

Following his formal rise to power in 2014, President Abdelfattah Sisi and his government have curtailed democratic freedoms, tightened grips on press platforms, and pulverized the role of the civil society.

The situation in Egypt, however, never seized to escalate. The controversial case of the Tiran and Sanafir Red Sea islands has lately made the headlines following a parliamentary approval of transferring the islands to the ownership of Saudi Arabia, rendering a tense political scene with obscure ramifications.

Sisi's legitimacy in question

Egypt's sovereignty over Tiran and Sanafir islands has been a public point of contention since Saudi Arabia's King Abdelaziz Salman met with Sisi last year in Cairo.

The oil-rich kingdom pledged billions of dollars for aid and investment, signed bilateral accord to establish an industrial zone in Egypt, and announced a series of agreements between the two countries.

On the backdrop of a struggling economy, the cash flow was a prime motive for Sisi and his retinue to lavish their Saudi ally with a substantial return; two islands in a strategic corner of the red sea.

The initial agreement provoked public outcries as many Egyptians took to streets, calling for Sisi to step down and accused him of “selling” the lands.

The protests, which enticed large number of groups in a scene that seized to exist ever since Sisi took over Egypt, have, in fact, bore its fruitful results.

Egypt's Administrative Court of Justice blocked plans to transfer the lands in June 2016, a rule that was further backed by Egypt's Supreme Administrative Court in January 2017.

An excerpt from the court's ruling against the agreement in January 2017 reads:

أخيرا، قد وقر واستقر في عقيدة المحكمة، أن سيادة مصر على جزيرتي تيران وصنافير مقطوعٌ بها، وأن دخول الجزيرتين ضمن الأراضي المصرية ما انفك راجحا رجحانا يسمو إلى اليقين، ذلك كأثر لسيادتها المستقرة من ناحية، وأن الحكومة لم تقدم ثمة وثيقة أو شيء آخر يغير أو ينال من هذا الأمر.

Finally, and as it has been settled for the court, that the sovereignty of Egypt over the islands of Tiran and Sanafir is indisputable, and the inclusion of the two islands within the Egyptian borders has been an issue of certainty. This comes as a result of its stable sovereignty from one hand, and from the other, the government did not submit any document or other evidence that prove otherwise.

However, this popular triumph did not last long.

The economics behind the deal has granted the royal family absolute power over the Egyptian government, as the latter moved to succumb to Saudi Arabia's pressures, in a blunt gesture of overlooking judicial verdicts.

“The government has insisted, under Saudi pressure, to go ahead with the transfer, turning to Parliament after making a series of arrangements to ensure the deal will be passed,” Mada Masr elaborated.

By resorting to the house of representatives for a deal approval, not only does Sisi dismantle the Supreme Court from its authority, he, over and above, showed an act of betrayal to the national will, placing his own legitimacy at stake.

That the disputed islands are Egyptians or Saudis may not be the real issue in the future. Rather, the abuse of power which the government sought to rubber stamp the transfer agreement strongly signals Sisi's political death ahead of the upcoming presidential elections.

Dirty Politics

Although the agreement on table required a parliamentary voting majority of over 500 MPs from a total of 596 eligible voting incumbents for a pass, as Mada Masr noted, the landslide in question was, indeed, an easy job for the government.

On Wednesday June 14th, Egypt's parliament backed transfer plans as house of representative Ali Abdelaal announced:

“I announce the House's final approval of the maritime demarcation agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia signed on April 8, 2016

Intriguingly, the systematic intimidation approach Sisi has harnessed to crush his opposition has also been used against his loyal servants, as a parliamentary source told Mada Masr, on the condition of anonymity. During the process of discussing the decision, the source pointed out to what he called:

Current pressures, blackmail and major security threats to parliamentarians who were determined to reject the vote in favor of the agreement

With this at hand, it becomes obvious that the chauvinistic nationalism and the border security rhetoric have been nothing but cards Sisi has played to gamble over his legitimacy.

Sisi's prolonged abuse of power and firm control over legislative and judicial branches became more in evidence now than ever.

Egypt's dictator, today, is reigning over a plethora of crimes, with mass murder and the “selling” of Egyptian lands being amongst the most remarkable.

As they take it to social media to express outrage of the final decision, Egyptian people, in essence, called for marches on Friday June 16th, protesting Sisi's decision.

Rage and Disappointment

On several social media platforms, Egyptians continued to press with the right to the land ownership. The President of the ‘Al Hayat’ party Michael Mounir published two photos from the congress library, dated back to 1897, showing Egypt's maritime borders, with Tiran and Sanfir included.

In a viral Facebook post, political satirist Bassem Youssef vented his revulsion to the government and the steps it took over Tiran and Sanafir case, saying, in a excerpt:

انا عمري ما تخيلت اني اكتب كمية الشتايم دي بس عمري ما تخيلت اننا نبقى بالموات و السلبية و قلة الحيلة دي و الارض بتتباع عادي. احه، يعني المفروض الاسبوع ده عادي جدا ان البرلمان بيناقش نسيب ارضنا لبلد تانية و لا لا؟ كس ام المهانة و الذل

I have never imagined that I may write all these slurs, but I have never [also] imagined that we may be in such inefficacy, passivity, and helplessness, while the lands are being sold without a hitch. Fuck it! is it normal that, this week, the parliament would be discussing relinquishing our lands to another country or not? Fuck this disgrace and humiliation

Youssef continued to voice his rage:

الجيل اللي اتغلب على امره و هو بيشوف البلد بتتباع حتة حتة و مش عارف يعمل حاجة. للاسف لو حد حاول يعمل حاجة مصيره يا السجن يا الموت . يلعن روحنا كلنا واحد واحد. يلعن ابو ده زمن على دي بلد على ابونا كلنا.

This generation has been helpless while seeing the land being sold in pieces, unable to do anything. Unfortunately, if anyone tries to do anything, he's either destined to imprisonment or death. Damn our souls, everyone of us. And damn this age and this country and all of us

Likewise, Political Activist and Journalist Nourhan Hefzy wrote on her facecbook account:

طب لؤاءات وضباط الجيش مش غيرانين حتى لكون مضيق تيران هتحول لممر دولي ملناش سيادة حقيقية عليه بعد ما دفعنا دم عشان يفضل تحت سيادتنا، مبيفكروش في تامينا في معارك قادمة ولا خلاص اسرائيل امان وحبيبة، حقيقي اللي لازم يتحمل المسئولية كاملة ويتجرس قبل السيسي هو الجيش من اكبر لؤاء لاصغر ضابط قرروا يفرطوا عادي

Colonels and military officials do not seem to care that Tiran's island strait will be an international maritime passage without any sovereignty from our behalf. Even after we fought for it, they do not think of securing us [Egyptians] from future battles; when did Israel become a friend? The one who should entirely bear responsibility is the army. They decided to let go so easily

The wave of rage extended to twitter.

Many Egyptians, including human rights activists, journalists and politicians channeled their voices through a viral hashtag, namely: تيران_صنافير_مصرية; which translates to: Tiran and Sanafir are Egyptian.

Journalist Amr Khalifa wrote on his twitter account:

تبيع أرضك. تبيع عرضك .يبقى انت خاين. #تيران_صنافير_مصرية

End of text. — Amr Khalifa (@Cairo67Unedited) June 10, 2017

When you sell your land, when you sell you honor, then you are a traitor

Activist Hazem Amin tweeted the photo of former President Mohamed Morsi, who was overthrown in July 2013 by Sisi, saying:

يوم من الايام قطعناك عشان كنت هاتتنازل عن جزء من سيناء وطلع كله كذب !دلوقتي مش عارف اقولك ايه مين الخاين ومين اللي بايع #تيران_صنافير_مصرية pic.twitter.com/ALQNLR9KsI — ولو بعد حين ! (@Hazem__Azim) June 11, 2017

One day we smeared you for you intending to give up part of Sinai, which turned out to be untrue. Now, I do not know what to tell you. Who's the traitor and who sold [the lands]!

Meanwhile, call for mass protests across the country spread in a viral hashtags; namely: نازلين بكرة عشان (translates as: We are going down tomorrow to) and سقطت شرعيتك يا سيسي (translates as: your Legitimacy has fallen, Sisi)

Egyptian Politician Amr Abdelhady wrote:

رفض لبيع تيران و صنافير

قضائي

سياسي و #نازلين_بكره_عشان نقول للعالم ان كمان بيع الجزر مرفوض شعبيا

ادعو الله ان يفض عمر السيسي كما فض رابعه — عمرو عبد الهادي (@amrelhady4000) June 15, 2017

The rejection to sell Tiran and Sanafir is judicial and political, and we go down tomorrow to tell the world that selling the island is rejected by the people. I pray to God to bring Sisi's life to an end as the latter brought Rabaa to an end

Activist Mohamed Emam tweeted:

لو مانزلناش البيع مش هيقف .. صفقة القرن أولها تيران وصنافير والجاي سيناء

يوم الجمعة القادم .. #سقطت_شرعيتك_ياسيسي pic.twitter.com/6S8xKC7lIL — Mohamed Emam (@memam8) June 14, 2017

If we don't go down, the selling decision will not be halted. Today's bargain started with Tiran and Sanafir and the next one will be Sinai. Next Friday [we go]. Your legitimacy has fallen, Sisi

Another tweep posted a photo, calling on people to head to streets

#سقطت_شرعيتك_ياسيسي نزول الميادين يوم الجمعة ، ثوروا يرحمكم الله. pic.twitter.com/ufYqTOmxdj — Ahmed Mahmoud (@AhmedMa30011773) June 14, 2017