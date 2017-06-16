Announcing the 2017 Global Voices Summit: Join us in Colombo, Sri Lanka on December 2-3!

We're excited to announce that the 2017 edition of the Global Voices Summit will take place on December 2-3 in Colombo, Sri Lanka!

Our seventh Summit takes us for the second time to South Asia, where we'll convene two days of public conversations and workshops with bloggers, activists, technologists, journalists, policymakers, development experts and others from around the world and address the evolving state of citizen media, open Internet advocacy, open Internet culture, and grassroots activism from a Global South perspective. Like all GV events, the 2017 Summit, will be a great opportunity for learning and sharing with a diverse and dynamic global community.

Supported by Groundviews, with sponsorship from the Mozilla Foundation, the MacArthur Foundation and others, our 2017 meeting will analyze the challenges to the open internet, looking at questions of open architecture and conditions for safe and free expression in an environment of increasing threats to both. We will explore how key ideas in the architecture of the internet and of discourse can rewire our societies for resilience, reflection and deep research. Stay tuned for the launch of the Summit website with details on the venues, registration, programming and more—and do save the date!

