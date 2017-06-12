See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

One Palestinian Man’s Mission to Make Urban Agriculture More Sustainable

Posted 12 June 2017 8:22 GMT

This post by Todd Reubold was originally published on Ensia.com, a magazine that highlights international environmental solutions in action, and is republished here as part of a content-sharing agreement.

Around the world, urban agriculture is playing a role in feeding a growing global population from mid-America to the Middle East.

The video above introduces Said Salim Abu Naser, a proponent of sustainable agriculture living and working in Gaza City, Palestine, along the Mediterranean Coast.

Abu Nasser has created a 200-square-meter (2,000-square-foot) micro-farm using a hydroponic system and homemade organic pest-control solutions consisting of garlic, pepper, soap and more.

Each year, he produces approximately 3,500 kilograms (7,700 pounds) of food — enough to feed 30 people. Perhaps more important, though, his urban farm may be a model for others hoping to grow food sustainably at smaller scales.

This video was produced, filmed and edited for Ensia by Yasser Abu Wazna, a freelance filmmaker based in the Palestinian Territory.

Written byEnsia

