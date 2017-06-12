One Palestinian Man’s Mission to Make Urban Agriculture More Sustainable

This post by Todd Reubold was originally published on Ensia.com, a magazine that highlights international environmental solutions in action, and is republished here as part of a content-sharing agreement.

Around the world, urban agriculture is playing a role in feeding a growing global population from mid-America to the Middle East.

The video above introduces Said Salim Abu Naser, a proponent of sustainable agriculture living and working in Gaza City, Palestine, along the Mediterranean Coast.

Abu Nasser has created a 200-square-meter (2,000-square-foot) micro-farm using a hydroponic system and homemade organic pest-control solutions consisting of garlic, pepper, soap and more.

Each year, he produces approximately 3,500 kilograms (7,700 pounds) of food — enough to feed 30 people. Perhaps more important, though, his urban farm may be a model for others hoping to grow food sustainably at smaller scales.

This video was produced, filmed and edited for Ensia by Yasser Abu Wazna, a freelance filmmaker based in the Palestinian Territory.