A Mozambican Politician Who Was Imprisoned for Corruption Returns to His Post After Release

Mozambicans reacted indignantly to a corruption case involving a senior government figure who, after finishing half a prison term, returned to work for the state in the same institution where the case happened.

The case concerns Diodino Cambaza, who was detained in 2008 and found guilty in 2010 along with four others of misusing 54 million meticais (880,000 dollars) of public funds in the Mozambique's Airports company. Cambaza presided over the company's administrative council between 2005 and 2008.

Cambaza was sentenced to 22 years in prison, but was freed in 2016 for good behaviour. He immediately sought his reinstatement in the company, which was made official on 19 April.

According to an announcement by Mozambique's Public Prosecutors Office, which judged the request, there is no impediment to Cambaza returning to his old post because the company did not hold a disciplinary process after his prison term. However, various citizens did not take kindly to the news.

The Centre of Public Integrity (CIP), a local institution which advocates public transparency, condemned in an interview with Deutsche Welle the company’s decision to reemploy him:

[A reintegração de Diodino Cambaza] representa um revés nos esforços da luta contra corrupção, falta de transparência e até nos esforços da justiça, diz o CIP. O que notamos é que o que deveria ter sido feito era também a empresa proceder disciplinarmente contra o infractor. Mas quer nos parecer que a empresa refugiou-se no silêncio, não instruiu o competente procedimento disciplinar para a aplicação das devidas funções.

[The reemployment of Diodino Cambaza] represents a reversal for the efforts in the fight against corruption, lack of transparency and even in the efforts of justice, the CIP says. What we note is that the company should have taken disciplinary procedures against the offender. But it seems that the company stayed silent, and did not implement the appropriate disciplinary procedure for the application of due functions.

Egídio Vaz, a significant voice on Mozambican social media, also rejected this attitude and considered the case “sickening”:

Se Cambaza fosse um tipo competente, seria consultor, depois de ser condenado e cumprir metade da pena. Daria palestras pagas e discursos motivadores, faria consultoria e reformaria com imagem reservada. Mas porque é incompetente, aceitou ser reintegrado na empresa que ajudou a prejudicar. Portanto, está claro: Cambaza gosta mesmo é estar amarrado para comer. Nojento!

If Cambaza was a competent person, he would be a consultant, after being sentenced and completing half the term. He would give paid lectures and motivational speeches, he would provide consultancy and reform with a reserved image. But because he is incompetent, he accepted being reemployed by the company that he helped to damage. So, it is clear: what Cambaza really likes is being paid for his silence. Sickening!

Bitone Viage, a young Mozambican political science in Brazil, argued that Cambaza had no morals at all: