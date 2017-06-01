Global Voices Seeks New Editor for RuNet Echo

Global Voices (GV) seeks a part-time Project Editor to oversee our ongoing coverage of Russia. The RuNet Echo project focuses on deep coverage and analysis of the Russian-language Internet, online speech, and social networks.

The project presents comprehensive and deep reporting on and analyses of the Russian-language online community. Much of our work at RuNet Echo breaks down into the following three categories:

Produce original analysis, research, and reporting based on our coverage of the Russian-language Internet;

Follow up stories with in-depth research into compelling topics; and

Monitor and explain civil society initiatives, websites, and movements.

The primary focus of our coverage and analysis is Russian-language online writing from and about the Russian Federation. Secondary content may also include Russian-language content from the former Soviet Union, as it relates to the Russian Federation. GV will seek to ensure that the content receives broad recognition and publicity, both on our sites and in other contexts and languages. As with all our projects, we seek publicity, interviews, and re-publication in other media to amplify RuNet Echo’s content.

For the past seven years, RuNet Echo has produced extensive and in-depth stories on the Russian Internet, breaking numerous stories in English on the rise of online influence in Russian political and social life.

The Project Editor will direct the project, manage project content on Global Voices sites, and coordinate staff and volunteer contributions, including overseeing the work of the contributing editor. The Project Editor will produce and/or edit a range of editorial products, from in-depth stories to short posts, to research projects,, as well as manage RuNet Echo’s promotion of this content on social media. The work will involve extensive translation, analysis, and further original research and reporting when appropriate, in order to elucidate and identify trends, ideas, and social and political currents within the RuNet. Analysis will also examine how content in on the Russian-language Internet relates to other online communities, languages, and cultures, and offline Russian events, journalism, and social and political movements.

The Project Editor will also:

Edit Special Coverage sections to consolidate and organize content from the RuNet project;

Manage the content of the project’s co-editor and contributing authors;

Work with other researchers and analysts of the Russian online world, in order to gain broader perspectives and diverse content;

Cultivate relationships with Russian bloggers, writers, journalists, and activists toward the same end;

Present at conferences and events pertaining to the Russian online world

Find and build relationships with citizen media and mass media partnerships in Russian; and

Design and oversee multiple research projects per year on RuNet-related themes

Successful applicants will have the following qualifications:

Fluency in English and Russian. Articles will be published in English, with minimal editing;

Familiarity with the Russian Internet, Russian social networks, and Russian political, social, economic, and cultural trends;

Ability to report on, analyze, and explain the Russian online world, in English;

Ability to work independently, in an unstructured work environment, and to work with a virtual community;

Comfort working with programmers and technical language. Programming/HTML knowledge is not required but strong familiarity with the use of online social media tools and norms (blogging platforms, aggregators, and SMM) is important.

Interested candidates, please send your CV, two writing samples (in English), and a cover letter explaining why you’re a good candidate for the job to: jobs AT globalvoices DOT org

We will be accepting applications through June 14, 2017.