The Election of Dr. Tedros as WHO Director-General Isn't Exactly Uniting Ethiopians

Despite an intense campaign waged against him by some of his fellow compatriots, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of Ethiopia will be the next director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Tedros (who is more commonly known by his first name) handily defeated Dr. David Nabbaro, the British candidate, after two rounds of voting among WHO member states at the Seventieth World Health Assembly in Geneva. He is the first African to win the top job.

For Tedros's Ethiopian opponents, however, his election was not a triumphant moment. They believe as the country's former minister of health and minister of foreign affairs, he is complicit in the Ethiopian government's arrest and torture of political leaders and citizens who challenge the status quo, and his victory as director-general of the United Nations’ top public health organization will legitimize the Ethiopian authorities’ actions on a global scale.

Key @DrTedros4WHO campaign lesson. An African in battle needs two armies. One to face the opponent. The other to wade off compatriots pic.twitter.com/BYDi9KDCWX — Calestous Juma FRS (@calestous) May 24, 2017

That opposition had undertaken a vigorous online campaign against Tedros's candidacy for months, culminating in physical protests in Geneva. Just prior to the election, members of Ethiopian diaspora groups swarmed the streets around the United Nations Office, hoisting flags and displaying placards with signs bearing slogans like “Killers are not healers” and “No Tedros for WHO”. A day before the voting a heckler shouted, “No Tedros for WHO; it is a travesty of humanity and Africa think again” during the assembly of the WHO members states.

Meanwhile in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, government supporters spent an anxious election eve, wondering if the multiple media reports on allegations of a cholera cover-up involving Tedros and the spirited opposition from Ethiopian diaspora groups might diminish his chances.

Smear campaign never works for anybody!. Dr.Tedros is highly qualified to lead WHO. @WHO @DrTedros @DrSenait. Cardiologist for Dr. Tedros — khalid (@khalidshash) May 22, 2017

However, his opponents were unable to persuade enough WHO members states to withhold their support.

A divisive victory, a divided country

Five months after Tedros’s political party declared a total electoral victory in 2015, the country exploded in protests that lasted for almost a year. According to Human Rights Watch, at least 800 people died, and thousands of political opponents were imprisoned and tortured.

And since October 2016, the Ethiopian government, in which Tedros served until November 1, 2016, has imposed some of the world’s toughest censorship laws after it declared a state of emergency.

You won a free election, congratulations. Now, why don't you try that here in #Ethiopia?! — Nathenael F. Aberra (@EthioLiberty) May 23, 2017

Some of the demands that protesters had made included more respect and autonomy for ethnic Oromos, who are often left out of the country's decision making.

In fact, ethnocentric attitudes were reflected in Tedros’s remarkable rise to the WHO. Tedros is a top member of the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF), the dominant party within Ethiopia’s ruling regime. His meteoric rise to power started after he finished his Ph.D. in 1999 when he was tasked to lead the Tigray region’s health department. After two years, he was promoted to Ethiopia’s minister for health by the late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, a Tigrayan himself. In 2012 when Meles Zenawi died, Tedros became Ethiopia’s foreign minister.

Tigray is one of the nine regional states that are federated based on ethnolinguistic compositions. For the last 26 years, the Tigrayan elites have taken center stage in Ethiopia’s political affairs, largely due to their control of the military, security and the economy of the country.

Though accounting for only 6% of Ethiopia’s population, all senior positions of the country’s military and security and the most meaningful positions in state institutions are packed by Tigrayan elites, while most of the elites of the Oromo and Amhara ethnicities, who together comprise 65% of Ethiopia’s population, are either exiled or imprisoned.

This has always been a sore point for Ethiopians, and some see the election of Tedros as normalizing minority rule over majority

However, his supporters argue that opponents are bigoted and resentful of the success of one of their kinsman on a global stage.

Those who campaigned passionately against Tedros reject the allegation, saying they always root for Ethiopian athletes in the international arena regardless of the athletes’ ethnic background. On person, Abbaacabsaa Guutamaa, explained on Facebook: