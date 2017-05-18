‘Cyber Warrior’ Group Threatens to Extort Indian Women on Facebook

Isha Ishika, a university student in the southern Indian state of Kerala, was threatened a few days ago by a members of a Facebook group called Kerala Cyber Warriors.

The Malayalam-speaking group of predominantly male members says that it aims to protect Indians online, especially Malayalee women, by hacking into pages where explicit images and content related to sexuality are shared.

They describe their activities on their group page, saying that they seek to ‘expose’ people and preserve the ‘honor’ of Malayalee women. They claim to have hacked Pakistan websites and to protect Indian soldiers. They also claim to have to brought down revenge porn groups on Facebook. It is not clear precisely what technical methods they use to gain access to these pages.

One such post on their group page addresses Malayalee women:

സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യത്തിനു വേണ്ടി മുറവിളി കൂട്ടി നടക്കുന്നതിനു ഇടയ്ക്ക് നിങ്ങള്‍ മറന്നു പോകുന്ന ചില കാര്യങ്ങള്‍ ഉണ്ട്.അതൊന്നു ഓര്‍മിപ്പിക്കുക ആണ്.ഉപദേശം ഇഷ്ടം അല്ലെന്നു അറിയാം.എന്നാലും ഒന്ന് വായിക്കുക. നിങ്ങള്‍ സ്നേഹിക്കുന്നതിനോ,എന്ത് സംസാരിക്കുന്നതിനോ ആരും എതിരല്ല.പക്ഷെ ആ സംസാരം അതിര് കടക്കുമ്പോള്‍ നിങ്ങള്‍തന്നെ മറന്നു പോകുന്ന ചില കാര്യങ്ങളുണ്ട്. മറുപുറത്ത് ഉള്ളവന്റെ വാക്കും കേട്ട് സ്വന്തം നഗ്ന ശരീരത്തിന്റെ ഫോട്ടോ,വീഡിയോ അയക്കുമ്പോള്‍ നിങ്ങള്‍ ചതിക്കുന്നത് നിങ്ങളെ മാത്രമല്ല,ജന്മം നല്‍കിയ അച്ഛനേം,അമ്മയേം,സ്വന്തം കൂടെ പിറപ്പുകളെയും കൂടി ആണ്.അവരെ കൂടി ആണ് നിങ്ങള്‍ നാണക്കേടിന്റെ കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് തള്ളിയിട്ട് ആത്മഹത്യയിലേക്ക് നയിക്കുന്നത്.

Dear sisters, You might be speaking out for your freedom, but you are forgetting certain things. We know you don't like advice. We are not against you speaking or loving, but amidst all this, you are forgetting certain things When you sent your pictures or video of you to your partner or lover, you are cheating yourself and also your father and mother, your siblings. You are destroying your family honor and pushing your family to suicide

A university economics student, Ishika was targeted by the group after she sent a message to several friends in an effort to collect data for a gender survey.

Ishika, who spoke with Global Voices about the incident, suspects that members of the group were somehow informed of her survey and that they considered it inappropriate, classifying it as a “sex chat.” This is visible in the transliteration of their response, otherwise in Malyalam, shown in the screenshot below. Ishika earlier had posted a picture of sanitary napkins, which the group also found problematic.

A member of the group told Ishika to stop publishing feminist posts and threatened to “slut shame” her and expose her nude pictures online if she did not comply with the demands of the Kerala Cyber Warriors.

Members of the group told her that women like her were “a blot to the Malayalam community” and that her activities were destroying the reputations of other young women. They also demanded that she send them her login credentials so that they could delete the posts themselves. She refused.

A member of the Facebook group then started to chat with Ishika, threatening to expose her if she did not comply with their requests within one day.

Ishika soon after published a Facebook post addressing the issue directly. She explained that she did not need their “protection” and she had no intention to remove any of her posts.

ഒരു പാട് വട്ടം ചോദിച്ചപ്പോഴാണ് നമ്മുടെ രക്ഷകൻ കാര്യം വെളിപ്പെടുത്തുന്നത്. ഞാൻ ഒരു വർഷം മുൻപൊക്കെ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്ത പൈങ്കിളി പ്രേമ പോസ്റ്റുകൾ മുതൽ ഞാൻ എപ്പോഴൊക്കെയോ രതിയേ കുറിച്ചും ആർത്തവത്തേ കുറിച്ചും എഴുതിയത്,ഞാൻ മുൻപ് പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്ത പല വർണങ്ങളിലുള്ള മെൻസസ് പാഡുകളുടെ ഫോട്ടോ.. ഇതൊക്കെ പെൺകുട്ടികളെ അപകടത്തിൽ കൊണ്ട് ചാടിക്കുമത്രെ.. ബഹുമാനപ്പെട്ട കേരള സൈബർ വാരിയേഴ്സിന്റെ സേവനങ്ങൾക്ക് പെരുത്ത് നന്ദി. പക്ഷെ ഇനിയിവിടെ കിടന്ന് അലമ്പി നാറ്റിക്കാതെ ഇറങ്ങിക്കോണം ഈ അങ്കത്തട്ടിന്ന്., ഈ കൊട്ടാരവളപ്പിന്ന്… ഈ ടെറിട്ടറീന്ന്..

I asked them multiple times (what the issue was). The ‘saviors’ revealed that I have been posting about female sexuality, menstruation, along with pictures of sanitary pads, etc which according to them are are dishonoring women. ‘Respected’ Kerala Cyber Warriors, Thank you for your services. But I don't need them and leave me alone and my posts.

After Ishika published the above post, she encountered a fresh wave of trolling attacks, phishing attempts and sexual harassment online, with multiple accounts associated with the Kerala Cyber Warriors attacking her for speaking out against them.

Ishika tried to reason with them for two days and finally wrote a complaint to Facebook, using their abuse reporting process. The US-based company explicitly forbids bullying and harassment, but does not punish harassers unless victims submit reports of harassment through their official process.

Facebook's “Community Standards” policy on the matter reads as follows:

We don’t tolerate bullying or harassment. We allow you to speak freely on matters and people of public interest, but remove content that appears to purposefully target private individuals with the intention of degrading or shaming them. This content includes, but is not limited to: Pages that identify and shame private individuals,

Images altered to degrade private individuals,

Photos or videos of physical bullying posted to shame the victim,

Sharing personal information to blackmail or harass people, and

Repeatedly targeting other people with unwanted friend requests or messages.

Ishika has yet to hear back from Facebook on her complaint. Allies have also reported the Kerala Cyber Warriors group to Facebook, concerning their allegations of hacking other peoples’ accounts, which is also a violation of Facebook's terms.

There has also been fallout from the incident on Facebook itself. Sona Nakshathra, who is a woman journalist mocked the group on Facebook:

പെമ്പിള്ളാര് മര്യാദക്ക് നടന്നില്ലെങ്കിൽ അവരുടെ അക്കൗണ്ട് ഹാക്ക് ചെയ്ത് അവരുടെ നഗ്ന ഫോട്ടോ ഇട്ട് മര്യാദ പഠിപ്പിക്കും ന്ന് പറയുന്ന ഒരുകൂട്ടം ഊള ടീമാ… :/

Women be careful, the group is there to set standards on how women should behave, or they threaten to put up your nude pictures

Gayathri Narayanan, who is a woman psychotherapist wrote sarcastically:

മഹാപരാധം തന്നെ , പെണ്ണുങ്ങള് വെറുതെ സമത്വത്തെ കുറിച്ചൊക്കെ എഴുതാൻ പാടുണ്ടോ!!!!! എന്ത് സമത്വം??? അതും ലിംഗസമത്വം. ‘പ്രസവിക്കുക, കുട്ടികളെ വളർത്തുക തുടങ്ങിയ പരിപാവനമായ കാര്യങ്ങൾ മാത്രം പെണ്ണുങ്ങള് നോക്കിയാ മതി. ഇത് വെറുതെ ഓരോ തലത്തെറിച്ചതുങ്ങൾ, പെണ്ണുങ്ങൾക്ക് സമത്വം ഉണ്ടെന്നും സ്വന്തം ശരീരത്തിൽ പരിപൂർണ അധികാരം ഉണ്ടെന്നും , ഉമ്മ വയ്ക്കാനും വാങ്ങാനും അതിനെ കുറിച്ച് സംസാരിക്കാനും ഒക്കെ അവകാശം ഇണ്ടെന്നും ഒക്കെ എഴുതുന്നു പറയുന്നു… ഇവരെയൊക്കെ നന്നാക്കാൻ അമാന്തിക്കരുത്. (ഉപദേശിച്ചോ ഉപദേശിച്ചോ ,, ഇവരെയൊക്കെ ഉപദേശിച്ചോ… എങ്ങാനും ഇവരൊക്കെ തിരിച്ചു പറയണ മറുപടി കേട്ട് ബാക്കിയുള്ളവർക്ക് വല്ലതും തിരിഞ്ഞാലോ !!!

Big Deal. It is unpardonable women should write about gender equality. Why we need gender equality? Women should only be writing about parenting and pregnancy. These other radical women, who demand rights on their body, you should really teach them a lesson. Please keep on doing so, so that, when these women write back to you, some others will get more guidance through those replies at least.

Despite Facebook's proclaimed and actual efforts to curb gender-based harassment on their platform, threats of character assassination and extortion continue apace around the world, and in many countries where such threats can carry severe real-life consequences.