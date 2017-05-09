See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

We're Living Longer, But Not Everyone Is Living Healthier

Translation posted 9 May 2017 0:41 GMT

Infographic about changes in bad health that mya be expected in South America, used with permission.

Medigo, a health-specialized platform that connects patients and physicians all over the world, has completed a comparative global study on life expectancy.

On average, human beings live longer today than ever before. Nearly every country on the planet has seen an increase in life expectancy since the beginning of the 21st century, with the global average reaching 71.4 years in 2015. But there are huge variations in life expectancy between and within nations, as well. In Europe and North America, the average is 73 years, in Oceania it is 71, in Latin America is 70 years, in Asia is 61 years, and in Africa it is just 55 years.

Medigo, however, decided to take its analysis a step further and ask the question:

The World Health Organization confirms that we are living longer, but are we living healthier?

Healthy Life Expectancy, or HALE, is what the World Health Organization uses to measure how many years an individual can expect to live while maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Influenced by factors like quality of healthcare, hygiene, wars, and more, HALE still fails to take into account violent deaths. This rating has registered improvements in recent years.

Life expectancy increased by five years between 2000 and 2015, the fastest increase since the 1960s. Those gains reverse declines during the 1990s, when life expectancy fell in Africa because of the AIDS epidemic and in Eastern Europe following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Using infographics, Medigo offers an alternative measurement for global health that it calls “Bad Health Years,” showing changes worldwide since 2000.

Infographics about changes during bad health years to be expected in the world, used with permission.

In a brief conversation with Global Voices, Giulia Gutterer, online marketing manager at Medigo, explained the difference between the traditional measurement by WHO and the “Bad Health” measurement they propose:

Basically we take the total life expectancy, which is just how much we are expected to live and is determined at birth, and we deducted the healthy-life-expectancy years from the actual life expectancy. After doing this, we see the average amount of years someone can expect to live in bad health: “Bad Health Years.” Bad Health Years are the years you live with diseases and disabilities.

You can find all Medigo's infographics on its website.

Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Gabriela Garcia Calderon Orbe
Written byGabriela Garcia Calderon Orbe
Translated byGabriela García Calderón

Recent Health Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site